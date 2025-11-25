Under the patronage of the Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the General Aviation Exhibition 2025 "Sand and Fun" was launched today at Al Thumama Airport in Riyadh, organized by the Saudi Aviation Club, with the participation of several governmental and private entities and leaders in the general aviation sector from within and outside the Kingdom.

The opening was attended by the Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Aviation Club, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the board member and General Supervisor of the club, Dr. Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Fuhayd, along with several officials.

Prince Sultan bin Salman explained that the exhibition comes as part of efforts to develop the general aviation sector in the Kingdom and enhance its role in skill development and qualification of competencies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Saudi Aviation Club announced the signing of 18 agreements and memoranda of understanding during the exhibition, with an economic impact exceeding 250 million riyals, covering areas of technology transfer and localizing industries related to general aviation, with the participation of several supporting entities.

The first day also included "Hangar Talks" sessions that addressed topics of leadership and strategy in general aviation, which were opened by Prince Sultan bin Salman with a keynote speech, followed by sessions featuring the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, discussing the development of the general aviation sector, training pathways, and professional opportunities.

The Saudi Aviation Club revealed its preparations to attempt to set a world record in the Guinness World Records during the period from November 26 to 28, through a display titled "Most Fireworks Displayed While Hanging from a Helicopter."

The club indicated that free entry is available for individuals with disabilities and children under six years old, along with providing comprehensive accessibility services, in addition to enabling visitors to view more than 90 aerial displays and modern technologies such as electric eVTOL aircraft and artificial intelligence applications, alongside static displays and commercial exhibitions featuring over 150 exhibiting entities.

The total value of the aircraft and equipment at the exhibition exceeded three billion riyals, while the total hours worked in preparation and organization surpassed 70,000 hours, contributed by national cadres, and the total area of the exhibition is 100,000 square meters.

The General Aviation Exhibition 2025 "Sand and Fun" will continue until November 29, aiming to attract more than 200,000 visitors through programs that include aerial displays, static displays, commercial exhibitions, specialized workshops, in addition to "Hangar Talks" sessions and "Terminal X" events.