برعاية أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، انطلق اليوم، معرض الطيران العام 2025 «ساند آند فن»، في مطار الثمامة بالرياض، بتنظيم نادي الطيران السعودي، ومشاركة عدد من الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وقيادات قطاع الطيران العام من داخل المملكة وخارجها.

حضر الافتتاح المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين مؤسس ورئيس مجلس إدارة نادي الطيران السعودي الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وعضو مجلس الإدارة المشرف العام على النادي الدكتور أحمد بن فهد الفهيد، وعدد من المسؤولين.

وأوضح الأمير سلطان بن سلمان أن المعرض يأتي ضمن الجهود الرامية لتطوير قطاع الطيران العام في المملكة، وتعزيز دوره في تنمية المهارات وتأهيل الكفاءات، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأعلن نادي الطيران السعودي توقيع 18 اتفاقية ومذكرة تفاهم خلال المعرض، بأثر اقتصادي يتجاوز 250 مليون ريال، تشمل مجالات نقل التقنية وتوطين الصناعات المرتبطة بالطيران العام، بمشاركة عدد من الجهات الداعمة.

كما تضمن اليوم الأول عقد جلسات «هانقر توكس»، تناولت موضوعات القيادة والإستراتيجية في الطيران العام، وافتتحها الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بكلمة رئيسية، تلتها جلسات شارك فيها رئيس الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني عبدالعزيز الدعيلج، تناولت تطوير قطاع الطيران العام ومسارات التدريب والفرص المهنية.

وكشف نادي الطيران السعودي استعداداته لمحاولة تسجيل رقم قياسي عالمي في موسوعة «غينيس» للأرقام القياسية خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 28 نوفمبر، عبر تنفيذ عرض بعنوان «أكثر عدد من الألعاب النارية أثناء التعليق من طائرة هليكوبتر».

وأشار النادي إلى إتاحة الدخول المجاني لذوي الإعاقة والأطفال دون سن السادسة، مع توفير خدمات الوصول الشاملة، إضافة إلى تمكين الزوار من الاطلاع على أكثر من 90 عرضاً جوياً والتقنيات الحديثة مثل الطائرات الكهربائية eVTOLs وتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى جانب العروض الثابتة والمعارض التجارية التي تضم أكثر من 150 جهة عارضة.

وبلغت القيمة الإجمالية للطائرات والتجهيزات في المعرض أكثر من ثلاثة مليارات ريال، فيما تجاوز عدد ساعات العمل المشاركة في الإعداد والتنظيم 70 ألف ساعة، بمساهمة كوادر وطنية، وتبلغ المساحة الإجمالية للمعرض 100 ألف متر مربع.

ويستمر معرض الطيران العام 2025 «ساند آند فن» حتى 29 نوفمبر، ويستهدف استقطاب أكثر من 200 ألف زائر، عبر برامج تشمل العروض الجوية والعروض الثابتة والمعارض التجارية وورش العمل المتخصصة، إضافة إلى جلسات «هانقر توكس» وفعاليات «تيرمنال إكس».