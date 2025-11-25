The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) confirmed that language is not merely a neutral tool for communication, but a profound expression of the spirit and peculiarities of peoples. It is the living memory and the bridge that connects the present with the past, the beating heart that preserves authenticity, historical details, and its roots. Therefore, if a people neglects the care of that memory or overlooks the attention to its lexical details, vocal tones, and oral heritage, they inevitably expose themselves to the danger of gradual dispersion, becoming forgotten and overlooked.



The center clarified in a statement that safeguarding the local language from all forms of aggression and encroachment remains essential; protecting the communication system of the people is, in essence, protecting their memory, their heritage landmarks, and their culture, ensuring its continuity across generations. It pointed out that there is no way but to be vigilant in preserving the linguistic heritage from any attempts to poison it or burden it with what could undermine national identity and the authenticity of society. This way, the local language remains a spiritual bond uniting all citizens in any country, through which they continue the journey of their ancestors and parents. It still lives in their consciousness, allowing them to establish and instill the features of national identity in their children's souls, expanding their national vocabulary, and raising new generations on a language that carries the echoes of their history, granting them a genuine sense of belonging that connects the past and the present, through a solid identity capable of facing all attempts at distortion and obliteration.



The Obsession of Extremists

The center reported that, naturally, this explains the obsession of extremists with the prevailing forms of speech in their regions and communities. They deliberately and skillfully adopt the famous titles in the linguistic memory of the people, in the rhythms of chants and poetry, and the beats that people are accustomed to in the silence of their culture. They even infiltrate the language of their daily conversations, to the point of hijacking the social entity itself, through the appropriation of the local language, which then gradually spreads and attempts to take the form of a member of the body, paving the way for its eventual destruction.



Risks of Neglect

The center pointed out that any people who lose their language inevitably neglect one of the deepest sources of their strength, becoming devoid of their identity, careless in their present, and losing their future. All extinct civilizations, at their core and essence, were merely languages that were once revered but are no longer used for expression and communication.

It mentioned that from this perspective, the risks of neglecting the local language do not stop at the loss of vocabulary or the erosion of expressions; rather, their impact on the linguistic lives of peoples may escalate to the point where the language itself gradually transforms into a self-carrying vessel for factors of danger, division, and conflict. This occurs when extremism succeeds in stuffing and charging the local lexicon with toxic connotations that affect the very essence of the language and its words, and when it seizes the vocabulary that people are accustomed to, burdening it with meanings directed towards inciting division and hostility, and spreading antagonistic and exclusionary slogans, all while hiding behind the very tone that people are familiar with in their daily habits.