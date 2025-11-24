Under the patronage of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the "Makkah Forum for Entrepreneurship" will kick off under the slogan "Towards an Ethical and Sustainable Future" on November 26 and 27, 2025, at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce headquarters. The forum is considered a vibrant platform that brings together entrepreneurs and innovators to enhance Makkah's position as a center for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The organizing committee clarified that the forum aims to build bridges of communication and exchange of experiences, which helps empower entrepreneurs and support the sustainable economic entrepreneurship ecosystem. The forum also encourages the presentation of new and innovative ideas and works to enhance collaboration among innovators.

The forum will address a range of vital themes, including sustainable entrepreneurship, supportive entities for the entrepreneurial environment, halal investment and Islamic financing, essential resources for empowering entrepreneurs, in addition to artificial intelligence and supporting innovation. These themes focus on the importance of achieving a balance between economic growth and social responsibility, with emerging technologies improving and developing entrepreneurship prospects.

The committee indicated that the forum will serve as a starting point for new initiatives that contribute to the development of the national economy by highlighting topics related to technological innovation, social responsibility, and supporting startups.

The organizing committee confirmed that the forum represents an opportunity for the business community, where creative ideas meet effective strategies to build a better future. The forum is held annually in conjunction with Global Entrepreneurship Week in Makkah, serving as a bridge to enhance innovation and support entrepreneurs, contributing to the establishment of a sustainable entrepreneurial environment.

It is worth noting that the Makkah Forum for Entrepreneurship is part of the "Benefits" initiatives, which aim to leverage the sacred status of the cities of Makkah and Madinah on a global level, transforming them into a hub for business events and a launchpad for knowledge and creativity related to the Islamic world and Islamic practices.