برعاية نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ينطلق «منتدى مكة لريادة الأعمال» تحت شعار «نحو مستقبل أخلاقي ومستدام» يومي 26 و27 نوفمبر 2025 في مقر غرفة مكة المكرمة. ويُعَد المنتدى منصة حيوية تجمع رواد الأعمال والمبدعين لتعزيز مكانة مكة المكرمة كمركز للابتكار وريادة الأعمال.
وأوضحت اللجنة المنظمة أن المنتدى يهدف إلى بناء جسور التواصل وتبادل الخبرات، مما يساعد في تمكين رواد الأعمال ودعم منظومة الريادة الاقتصادية المستدامة. كما يشجع المنتدى على تقديم أفكار جديدة ومبتكرة، ويعمل على تعزيز التعاون بين المبدعين.
ويتناول المنتدى مجموعة من المحاور الحيوية، تشمل الريادة المستدامة، والجهات الداعمة للبيئة الريادية، والاستثمار الحلال والتمويل الإسلامي، والموارد الأساسية لتمكين الرواد، إضافة إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي ودعم الابتكار. ترتكز هذه المحاور على أهمية تحقيق توازن بين النمو الاقتصادي والمسؤولية الاجتماعية، وتعمل التكنولوجيا الناشئة على تحسين آفاق ريادة الأعمال وتطويرها.
وأشارت اللجنة إلى أن المنتدى سيكون نقطة انطلاق لمبادرات جديدة تسهم في تنمية الاقتصاد الوطني. من خلال تسليط الضوء على موضوعات تتعلق بالابتكار التكنولوجي، والمسؤولية الاجتماعية، ودعم الشركات الناشئة.
وأكدت اللجنة المنظمة أن المنتدى يعتبر فرصة لمجتمع الأعمال، إذ تلتقي فيه الأفكار الخلاقة مع الإستراتيجيات الفعالة. وبناء مستقبلٍ أفضل. يُعقد المنتدى سنوياً تزامناً مع الأسبوع العالمي لريادة الأعمال في مكة المكرمة، ليكون جسراً لتعزيز الابتكار ودعم رواد الأعمال، بما يُسهم في بناء بيئة ريادية مستدامة.
الجدير بالذكر أن منتدى مكة لريادة الأعمال يأتي ضمن مبادرات «منافع»، التي تهدف إلى استثمار المكانة المقدسة لمدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة على مستوى العالم، وتحويلهما إلى مركز جذب لفعاليات الأعمال ومنطلق للمعرفة والإبداع المتعلقة بالعالم الإسلامي والممارسات الإسلامية.
Under the patronage of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the "Makkah Forum for Entrepreneurship" will kick off under the slogan "Towards an Ethical and Sustainable Future" on November 26 and 27, 2025, at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce headquarters. The forum is considered a vibrant platform that brings together entrepreneurs and innovators to enhance Makkah's position as a center for innovation and entrepreneurship.
The organizing committee clarified that the forum aims to build bridges of communication and exchange of experiences, which helps empower entrepreneurs and support the sustainable economic entrepreneurship ecosystem. The forum also encourages the presentation of new and innovative ideas and works to enhance collaboration among innovators.
The forum will address a range of vital themes, including sustainable entrepreneurship, supportive entities for the entrepreneurial environment, halal investment and Islamic financing, essential resources for empowering entrepreneurs, in addition to artificial intelligence and supporting innovation. These themes focus on the importance of achieving a balance between economic growth and social responsibility, with emerging technologies improving and developing entrepreneurship prospects.
The committee indicated that the forum will serve as a starting point for new initiatives that contribute to the development of the national economy by highlighting topics related to technological innovation, social responsibility, and supporting startups.
The organizing committee confirmed that the forum represents an opportunity for the business community, where creative ideas meet effective strategies to build a better future. The forum is held annually in conjunction with Global Entrepreneurship Week in Makkah, serving as a bridge to enhance innovation and support entrepreneurs, contributing to the establishment of a sustainable entrepreneurial environment.
It is worth noting that the Makkah Forum for Entrepreneurship is part of the "Benefits" initiatives, which aim to leverage the sacred status of the cities of Makkah and Madinah on a global level, transforming them into a hub for business events and a launchpad for knowledge and creativity related to the Islamic world and Islamic practices.