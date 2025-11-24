برعاية نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ينطلق «منتدى مكة لريادة الأعمال» تحت شعار «نحو مستقبل أخلاقي ومستدام» يومي 26 و27 نوفمبر 2025 في مقر غرفة مكة المكرمة. ويُعَد المنتدى منصة حيوية تجمع رواد الأعمال والمبدعين لتعزيز مكانة مكة المكرمة كمركز للابتكار وريادة الأعمال.

وأوضحت اللجنة المنظمة أن المنتدى يهدف إلى بناء جسور التواصل وتبادل الخبرات، مما يساعد في تمكين رواد الأعمال ودعم منظومة الريادة الاقتصادية المستدامة. كما يشجع المنتدى على تقديم أفكار جديدة ومبتكرة، ويعمل على تعزيز التعاون بين المبدعين.

ويتناول المنتدى مجموعة من المحاور الحيوية، تشمل الريادة المستدامة، والجهات الداعمة للبيئة الريادية، والاستثمار الحلال والتمويل الإسلامي، والموارد الأساسية لتمكين الرواد، إضافة إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي ودعم الابتكار. ترتكز هذه المحاور على أهمية تحقيق توازن بين النمو الاقتصادي والمسؤولية الاجتماعية، وتعمل التكنولوجيا الناشئة على تحسين آفاق ريادة الأعمال وتطويرها.

وأشارت اللجنة إلى أن المنتدى سيكون نقطة انطلاق لمبادرات جديدة تسهم في تنمية الاقتصاد الوطني. من خلال تسليط الضوء على موضوعات تتعلق بالابتكار التكنولوجي، والمسؤولية الاجتماعية، ودعم الشركات الناشئة.

وأكدت اللجنة المنظمة أن المنتدى يعتبر فرصة لمجتمع الأعمال، إذ تلتقي فيه الأفكار الخلاقة مع الإستراتيجيات الفعالة. وبناء مستقبلٍ أفضل. يُعقد المنتدى سنوياً تزامناً مع الأسبوع العالمي لريادة الأعمال في مكة المكرمة، ليكون جسراً لتعزيز الابتكار ودعم رواد الأعمال، بما يُسهم في بناء بيئة ريادية مستدامة.

الجدير بالذكر أن منتدى مكة لريادة الأعمال يأتي ضمن مبادرات «منافع»، التي تهدف إلى استثمار المكانة المقدسة لمدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة على مستوى العالم، وتحويلهما إلى مركز جذب لفعاليات الأعمال ومنطلق للمعرفة والإبداع المتعلقة بالعالم الإسلامي والممارسات الإسلامية.