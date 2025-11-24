نوّه وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح بالتنافسية الصناعية عالمياً، وظهور مشهد جديد لسلاسل الإمداد العالمي، إذ لم يعد الإنتاج الصناعي مركّزاً في بعض المراكز العالمية الكبرى، بل تتم إعادة تشكيل سلاسل الإمداد إلى تجمعات صناعية متصلة إقليمياً تستفيد من هذا التحول لجذب الاستثمارات وزيادة أهميتها الصناعية.
وأكد أن المملكة تمضي بثبات لمزيد من التنافسية الصناعية بفضل موقعها الإستراتيجي ومواردها النوعية وإصلاحاتها الاقتصادية الطموحة، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة أصبحت اليوم إحدى الركائز الأساسية في إعادة تشكيل سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.
لحظة حاسمة
جاء ذلك في كلمة ألقاها ضمن أعمال الدورة الـ21 من المؤتمر العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية UNIDO، المنعقدة في الرياض تحت مسمى «القمة العالمية للصناعة 2025»، بيّن فيها أن المؤتمر يأتي في لحظة حاسمة يشهد الاقتصاد العالمي تغيرات في أنماط التجارة والاستثمار، وتسارعاً في التكنولوجيا الصناعية، وارتفاعاً في متطلبات الاستدامة، وهي تمثل تحدياً وفرصة في الوقت نفسه.
ولفت النظر إلى أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط تضم نحو نصف احتياطيات النفط العالمية و40% من احتياطيات الغاز المؤكدة، إضافة إلى موارد معدنية ضخمة تشمل 79% من الكوبالت و44% من المنغنيز و21% من الجرافيت ورواسب متنوعة من المعادن الحيوية.
وأشار إلى التغيير الذي شمل الشرق الأوسط، إذ تحول من منطقة يُنظر إليها كمصدر للطاقة ورؤوس الأموال إلى منطقة تتقدم بثبات لتكون منصة جاذبة للاستثمار الصناعي والتقني، استناداً لما تمتلكه من ثروات بشرية وطبيعية ومالية هائلة، لافتاً النظر إلى ما تُمثله منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في نحو 6% من سكان العالم، و5% من التجارة العالمية، و4% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي، ولكن نسبة الاستثمارات العالمية فيها 3%.
مسارات التحول
وأفاد أن التنويع الاقتصادي يمثل محوراً مهماً، مشدداً على أن رؤية المملكة 2030 ترتكز على تنويع مصادر الدخل والنمو وتعزيز الابتكار، وتمكين الشباب الذين يشكلون ثلثي السكان، والمتصلين رقمياً بالعالم والمفعمين بروح ريادة الأعمال.
واستعرض أبرز مسارات التحول الإستراتيجي في المملكة، مثل؛ التصنيع المتقدم، والتعدين، والبتروكيماويات التحويلية، إضافة إلى تطوير القطاعات التعدينية، إذ تقدر قيمة احتياطات المعادن الكامنة ما يقارب 2.5 تريليون دولار، وبالإمكان الاستفادة منها وبدعم من الطاقة منخفضة الانبعاثات، منوهاً بالمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة ومبادرة التجاور الأخضر والمبادرة الوطنية لسلاسل الإمداد العالمية التي تعزز تنافسية المملكة وقدرتها على جذب الصناعات المتقدمة.
ونوّه وزير الاستثمار بتقدم المملكة في مجالات الطاقة النظيفة والهيدروجين الأزرق والأخضر، وتطور أحد أكثر أصول الطاقة المتجددة تنافسية على مستوى العالم، وهدفها بأن تكون من أبرز الدول عالمياً في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي بحلول 2030، مع توقع وصول مساهمة الاقتصاد الرقمي إلى 19% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، مستشهداً بتصدر المملكة مؤشرات التقنية والاتصال عالمياً.
وأشار إلى النمو الملحوظ في منظومة ريادة الأعمال، إذ ارتفعت أنشطة رأس المال الجريء بنسبة 158% لتبلغ 1.3 مليار دولار في الربع الثالث من العام، إضافة إلى إصدار أكثر من 2500 سجل لرياديين مبتكرين من مختلف دول العالم للعمل في المملكة.
وقال: المملكة تشهد توسعاً متسارعاً في القطاعات الواعدة مثل السياحة والضيافة والثقافة والتراث، عبر مشاريع عالمية كبرى مثل العلا، والدرعية، وريد سي غلوبال، التي أصبحت رافداً أساسياً للنمو الاقتصادي وتوليد الوظائف النوعية، وتدعم المملكة أيضاً النمو الإقليمي المشترك من خلال شراكات واسعة مع دول الجوار مثل مصر والهند وباكستان ومنطقة الشام، إضافة إلى برنامج المقرات الإقليمية الذي يجذب الشركات العالمية لإنشاء مراكز أعمالها في المملكة.
وتناول قوة أسواق المال السعودية، موضحاً أن رأس المال السيادي للمملكة يبلغ نحو 1.5 تريليون دولار، وأن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي تضاعف منذ إطلاق رؤية 2030، كما ارتفعت مساهمة الأنشطة غير النفطية إلى 56%، وتضاعف تكوين رأس المال الثابت الإجمالي متجاوزاً أهداف الإستراتيجية بنسبة 50%، في حين تضاعفت تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر ورصيده أربع مرات.
وأشار إلى نجاح الشركات الوطنية الكبرى، مثل سابك وأكوا باور، في تعزيز حضور المملكة عالمياً عبر استثماراتها الخارجية وتوسيع نطاقها في الصناعة والطاقة والمياه، بما يسهم في توطيد موقع المملكة في سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.
وأكد وزير الاستثمار أن رؤية المملكة 2030 قامت منذ البداية على الشراكات، وأن المنظمات الدولية -وعلى رأسها يونيدو- كانت شريكاً مؤثراً في بناء القدرات وتعزيز السياسة الصناعية وتسريع التطوير عبر مختلف القطاعات.
واختتم الفالح كلمته بالتأكيد على أن أفضل سبيل لبناء المستقبل هو الاستثمار فيه بشجاعة ومسؤولية وشراكة، معرباً عن اعتزاز المملكة بعلاقاتها مع شركائها الدوليين، وتطلعها لمواصلة العمل المشترك نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً واستدامة.
The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, highlighted global industrial competitiveness and the emergence of a new landscape for global supply chains. Industrial production is no longer concentrated in a few major global hubs; instead, supply chains are being reshaped into regionally connected industrial clusters that benefit from this transformation to attract investments and increase their industrial significance.
He affirmed that the Kingdom is steadily moving towards greater industrial competitiveness thanks to its strategic location, quality resources, and ambitious economic reforms, noting that the Kingdom has become one of the key pillars in reshaping global supply chains.
A Critical Moment
This was stated in a speech he delivered during the 21st session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), held in Riyadh under the title "Global Industry Summit 2025." He indicated that the conference comes at a critical moment as the global economy witnesses changes in trade and investment patterns, a rapid acceleration in industrial technology, and rising sustainability requirements, which represent both a challenge and an opportunity.
He pointed out that the Middle East region holds about half of the world's oil reserves and 40% of confirmed gas reserves, in addition to vast mineral resources that include 79% of cobalt, 44% of manganese, 21% of graphite, and various deposits of critical minerals.
He noted the transformation that the Middle East has undergone, shifting from a region viewed as a source of energy and capital to a region steadily advancing to become an attractive platform for industrial and technological investment, based on its immense human, natural, and financial resources. He highlighted that the Middle East and North Africa represent about 6% of the world's population, 5% of global trade, and 4% of global GDP, yet the share of global investments in the region is only 3%.
Paths of Transformation
He stated that economic diversification is a crucial focus, emphasizing that Saudi Vision 2030 is based on diversifying income sources and growth, enhancing innovation, and empowering the youth who make up two-thirds of the population and are digitally connected to the world, filled with entrepreneurial spirit.
He reviewed the key strategic transformation pathways in the Kingdom, such as advanced manufacturing, mining, and transformative petrochemicals, in addition to developing mining sectors, where the value of mineral reserves is estimated at approximately $2.5 trillion, which can be utilized with the support of low-emission energy. He also noted the special economic zones, the Green Neighboring Initiative, and the National Initiative for Global Supply Chains, which enhance the Kingdom's competitiveness and its ability to attract advanced industries.
The Minister of Investment highlighted the Kingdom's progress in clean energy, blue and green hydrogen, and the development of one of the most competitive renewable energy assets globally, with the goal of becoming one of the leading countries in artificial intelligence by 2030, expecting the contribution of the digital economy to reach 19% of GDP, citing the Kingdom's leading position in global technology and communication indicators.
He pointed to the noticeable growth in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, with venture capital activities rising by 158% to reach $1.3 billion in the third quarter of the year, in addition to issuing over 2,500 records for innovative entrepreneurs from various countries to work in the Kingdom.
He said: The Kingdom is witnessing rapid expansion in promising sectors such as tourism, hospitality, culture, and heritage, through major global projects like AlUla, Diriyah, and Red Sea Global, which have become a fundamental driver of economic growth and the generation of quality jobs. The Kingdom also supports regional joint growth through extensive partnerships with neighboring countries such as Egypt, India, Pakistan, and the Levant region, in addition to the Regional Headquarters Program that attracts global companies to establish their business centers in the Kingdom.
He addressed the strength of the Saudi financial markets, explaining that the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund amounts to about $1.5 trillion, and that GDP has doubled since the launch of Vision 2030, while the contribution of non-oil activities has risen to 56%, and gross fixed capital formation has doubled, exceeding strategic goals by 50%. Meanwhile, foreign direct investment flows and their stock have quadrupled.
He pointed to the success of major national companies, such as SABIC and ACWA Power, in enhancing the Kingdom's global presence through their foreign investments and expanding their scope in industry, energy, and water, contributing to solidifying the Kingdom's position in global supply chains.
The Minister of Investment confirmed that Saudi Vision 2030 has been based on partnerships from the beginning, and that international organizations—led by UNIDO—have been influential partners in building capacities, enhancing industrial policy, and accelerating development across various sectors.
Al-Falih concluded his speech by emphasizing that the best way to build the future is to invest in it courageously, responsibly, and collaboratively, expressing the Kingdom's pride in its relationships with its international partners and its aspiration to continue working together towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.