نوّه وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح بالتنافسية الصناعية عالمياً، وظهور مشهد جديد لسلاسل الإمداد العالمي، إذ لم يعد الإنتاج الصناعي مركّزاً في بعض المراكز العالمية الكبرى، بل تتم إعادة تشكيل سلاسل الإمداد إلى تجمعات صناعية متصلة إقليمياً تستفيد من هذا التحول لجذب الاستثمارات وزيادة أهميتها الصناعية.

وأكد أن المملكة تمضي بثبات لمزيد من التنافسية الصناعية بفضل موقعها الإستراتيجي ومواردها النوعية وإصلاحاتها الاقتصادية الطموحة، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة أصبحت اليوم إحدى الركائز الأساسية في إعادة تشكيل سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.

لحظة حاسمة

جاء ذلك في كلمة ألقاها ضمن أعمال الدورة الـ21 من المؤتمر العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية UNIDO، المنعقدة في الرياض تحت مسمى «القمة العالمية للصناعة 2025»، بيّن فيها أن المؤتمر يأتي في لحظة حاسمة يشهد الاقتصاد العالمي تغيرات في أنماط التجارة والاستثمار، وتسارعاً في التكنولوجيا الصناعية، وارتفاعاً في متطلبات الاستدامة، وهي تمثل تحدياً وفرصة في الوقت نفسه.

ولفت النظر إلى أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط تضم نحو نصف احتياطيات النفط العالمية و40% من احتياطيات الغاز المؤكدة، إضافة إلى موارد معدنية ضخمة تشمل 79% من الكوبالت و44% من المنغنيز و21% من الجرافيت ورواسب متنوعة من المعادن الحيوية.

وأشار إلى التغيير الذي شمل الشرق الأوسط، إذ تحول من منطقة يُنظر إليها كمصدر للطاقة ورؤوس الأموال إلى منطقة تتقدم بثبات لتكون منصة جاذبة للاستثمار الصناعي والتقني، استناداً لما تمتلكه من ثروات بشرية وطبيعية ومالية هائلة، لافتاً النظر إلى ما تُمثله منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في نحو 6% من سكان العالم، و5% من التجارة العالمية، و4% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي، ولكن نسبة الاستثمارات العالمية فيها 3%.

مسارات التحول

وأفاد أن التنويع الاقتصادي يمثل محوراً مهماً، مشدداً على أن رؤية المملكة 2030 ترتكز على تنويع مصادر الدخل والنمو وتعزيز الابتكار، وتمكين الشباب الذين يشكلون ثلثي السكان، والمتصلين رقمياً بالعالم والمفعمين بروح ريادة الأعمال.

واستعرض أبرز مسارات التحول الإستراتيجي في المملكة، مثل؛ التصنيع المتقدم، والتعدين، والبتروكيماويات التحويلية، إضافة إلى تطوير القطاعات التعدينية، إذ تقدر قيمة احتياطات المعادن الكامنة ما يقارب 2.5 تريليون دولار، وبالإمكان الاستفادة منها وبدعم من الطاقة منخفضة الانبعاثات، منوهاً بالمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة ومبادرة التجاور الأخضر والمبادرة الوطنية لسلاسل الإمداد العالمية التي تعزز تنافسية المملكة وقدرتها على جذب الصناعات المتقدمة.

ونوّه وزير الاستثمار بتقدم المملكة في مجالات الطاقة النظيفة والهيدروجين الأزرق والأخضر، وتطور أحد أكثر أصول الطاقة المتجددة تنافسية على مستوى العالم، وهدفها بأن تكون من أبرز الدول عالمياً في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي بحلول 2030، مع توقع وصول مساهمة الاقتصاد الرقمي إلى 19% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، مستشهداً بتصدر المملكة مؤشرات التقنية والاتصال عالمياً.

وأشار إلى النمو الملحوظ في منظومة ريادة الأعمال، إذ ارتفعت أنشطة رأس المال الجريء بنسبة 158% لتبلغ 1.3 مليار دولار في الربع الثالث من العام، إضافة إلى إصدار أكثر من 2500 سجل لرياديين مبتكرين من مختلف دول العالم للعمل في المملكة.

وقال: المملكة تشهد توسعاً متسارعاً في القطاعات الواعدة مثل السياحة والضيافة والثقافة والتراث، عبر مشاريع عالمية كبرى مثل العلا، والدرعية، وريد سي غلوبال، التي أصبحت رافداً أساسياً للنمو الاقتصادي وتوليد الوظائف النوعية، وتدعم المملكة أيضاً النمو الإقليمي المشترك من خلال شراكات واسعة مع دول الجوار مثل مصر والهند وباكستان ومنطقة الشام، إضافة إلى برنامج المقرات الإقليمية الذي يجذب الشركات العالمية لإنشاء مراكز أعمالها في المملكة.

وتناول قوة أسواق المال السعودية، موضحاً أن رأس المال السيادي للمملكة يبلغ نحو 1.5 تريليون دولار، وأن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي تضاعف منذ إطلاق رؤية 2030، كما ارتفعت مساهمة الأنشطة غير النفطية إلى 56%، وتضاعف تكوين رأس المال الثابت الإجمالي متجاوزاً أهداف الإستراتيجية بنسبة 50%، في حين تضاعفت تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر ورصيده أربع مرات.

وأشار إلى نجاح الشركات الوطنية الكبرى، مثل سابك وأكوا باور، في تعزيز حضور المملكة عالمياً عبر استثماراتها الخارجية وتوسيع نطاقها في الصناعة والطاقة والمياه، بما يسهم في توطيد موقع المملكة في سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.

وأكد وزير الاستثمار أن رؤية المملكة 2030 قامت منذ البداية على الشراكات، وأن المنظمات الدولية -وعلى رأسها يونيدو- كانت شريكاً مؤثراً في بناء القدرات وتعزيز السياسة الصناعية وتسريع التطوير عبر مختلف القطاعات.

واختتم الفالح كلمته بالتأكيد على أن أفضل سبيل لبناء المستقبل هو الاستثمار فيه بشجاعة ومسؤولية وشراكة، معرباً عن اعتزاز المملكة بعلاقاتها مع شركائها الدوليين، وتطلعها لمواصلة العمل المشترك نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً واستدامة.