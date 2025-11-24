The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, highlighted global industrial competitiveness and the emergence of a new landscape for global supply chains. Industrial production is no longer concentrated in a few major global hubs; instead, supply chains are being reshaped into regionally connected industrial clusters that benefit from this transformation to attract investments and increase their industrial significance.

He affirmed that the Kingdom is steadily moving towards greater industrial competitiveness thanks to its strategic location, quality resources, and ambitious economic reforms, noting that the Kingdom has become one of the key pillars in reshaping global supply chains.

A Critical Moment

This was stated in a speech he delivered during the 21st session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), held in Riyadh under the title "Global Industry Summit 2025." He indicated that the conference comes at a critical moment as the global economy witnesses changes in trade and investment patterns, a rapid acceleration in industrial technology, and rising sustainability requirements, which represent both a challenge and an opportunity.

He pointed out that the Middle East region holds about half of the world's oil reserves and 40% of confirmed gas reserves, in addition to vast mineral resources that include 79% of cobalt, 44% of manganese, 21% of graphite, and various deposits of critical minerals.

He noted the transformation that the Middle East has undergone, shifting from a region viewed as a source of energy and capital to a region steadily advancing to become an attractive platform for industrial and technological investment, based on its immense human, natural, and financial resources. He highlighted that the Middle East and North Africa represent about 6% of the world's population, 5% of global trade, and 4% of global GDP, yet the share of global investments in the region is only 3%.

Paths of Transformation

He stated that economic diversification is a crucial focus, emphasizing that Saudi Vision 2030 is based on diversifying income sources and growth, enhancing innovation, and empowering the youth who make up two-thirds of the population and are digitally connected to the world, filled with entrepreneurial spirit.

He reviewed the key strategic transformation pathways in the Kingdom, such as advanced manufacturing, mining, and transformative petrochemicals, in addition to developing mining sectors, where the value of mineral reserves is estimated at approximately $2.5 trillion, which can be utilized with the support of low-emission energy. He also noted the special economic zones, the Green Neighboring Initiative, and the National Initiative for Global Supply Chains, which enhance the Kingdom's competitiveness and its ability to attract advanced industries.

The Minister of Investment highlighted the Kingdom's progress in clean energy, blue and green hydrogen, and the development of one of the most competitive renewable energy assets globally, with the goal of becoming one of the leading countries in artificial intelligence by 2030, expecting the contribution of the digital economy to reach 19% of GDP, citing the Kingdom's leading position in global technology and communication indicators.

He pointed to the noticeable growth in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, with venture capital activities rising by 158% to reach $1.3 billion in the third quarter of the year, in addition to issuing over 2,500 records for innovative entrepreneurs from various countries to work in the Kingdom.

He said: The Kingdom is witnessing rapid expansion in promising sectors such as tourism, hospitality, culture, and heritage, through major global projects like AlUla, Diriyah, and Red Sea Global, which have become a fundamental driver of economic growth and the generation of quality jobs. The Kingdom also supports regional joint growth through extensive partnerships with neighboring countries such as Egypt, India, Pakistan, and the Levant region, in addition to the Regional Headquarters Program that attracts global companies to establish their business centers in the Kingdom.

He addressed the strength of the Saudi financial markets, explaining that the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund amounts to about $1.5 trillion, and that GDP has doubled since the launch of Vision 2030, while the contribution of non-oil activities has risen to 56%, and gross fixed capital formation has doubled, exceeding strategic goals by 50%. Meanwhile, foreign direct investment flows and their stock have quadrupled.

He pointed to the success of major national companies, such as SABIC and ACWA Power, in enhancing the Kingdom's global presence through their foreign investments and expanding their scope in industry, energy, and water, contributing to solidifying the Kingdom's position in global supply chains.

The Minister of Investment confirmed that Saudi Vision 2030 has been based on partnerships from the beginning, and that international organizations—led by UNIDO—have been influential partners in building capacities, enhancing industrial policy, and accelerating development across various sectors.

Al-Falih concluded his speech by emphasizing that the best way to build the future is to invest in it courageously, responsibly, and collaboratively, expressing the Kingdom's pride in its relationships with its international partners and its aspiration to continue working together towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.