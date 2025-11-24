تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الوطني الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تستضيف العاصمة الرياض، خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 11 ديسمبر 2025، مؤتمر التمويل التنموي «MOMENTUM»، الذي ينظمه الصندوق تحت شعار «قيادة التحول التنموي»، في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات.
وبهذه المناسبة، رفع نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الوطني محمد التويجري، الشكر إلى ولي العهد على رعايته المؤتمر الذي يُعد انعكاساً حياً للتحول الوطني الشامل الذي تقوده المملكة، ومنصة إستراتيجية توحّد الجهود وتفتح آفاق الشراكات الوطنية والدولية في قطاع التمويل التنموي.
وقال: «إن ما نشهده اليوم ليس مجرد مؤتمر؛ بل حدث يرسّخ مساراً جديداً للتنمية الشاملة والمستدامة لتعظيم الأثر التنموي ليمتد إلى المجتمع والبيئة باقتصاد مزدهر ومستدام، وإبراز مكانة المملكة على الساحة الدولية كوجهة رائدة في التحول التنموي».
ويهدف المؤتمر إلى دعم التوجهات الإستراتيجية لصندوق التنمية الوطني والصناديق والبنوك التنموية التابعة له، وذلك بإثراء القطاع التنموي ورفع كفاءة أداء منظومة التنمية، وتعزيز قدرتها على تلبية الأولويات الوطنية، وتنسيق الجهود وتوحيد الأهداف، لضمان تحقيق الأثر التنموي المستدام على المجتمع والاقتصاد.
ويعد المؤتمر منصة إستراتيجية تعكس التزام المملكة بدفع عجلة التنمية المستدامة، وحدثاً وطنياً رائداً يُجسد دور صندوق التنمية الوطني في دعم التحول التنموي الشامل، وتعزيز التكامل بين الصناديق والبنوك التنموية الوطنية، إذ يوفّر المؤتمر مساحة نوعية للحوار المعرفي وتبادل الرؤى حول مستقبل التمويل التنموي وأثره في الإسهام في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
ويُبرز المؤتمر الدور المحوري للقطاع الخاص والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في منظومة التمويل التنموي، بوصفها ركيزة أساسية لتحفيز النمو الاقتصادي، وإيجاد فرص العمل، وتعزيز التنافسية، ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وسيشهد المؤتمر حضور عدد من الأمراء و المسؤولين ورؤساء تنفيذيين، وقادة عالميين، وخبراء تنمية، واقتصاديين، إذ يُشارك فيه أكثر من 100 متحدث محلي ودولي يمثلون نخبة من القيادات الاقتصادية والتنموية من 120 جهة محلية ودولية؛ ليعكس ذلك مكانة المؤتمر وأهميته كمحفل وطني يواكب توجهات القيادة في بناء منظومة تمويلية تُسهم في تحقيق التنمية الشاملة وتمكين القطاعات الحيوية.
ويأتي تنظيم مؤتمر التمويل التنموي ليجسّد دور صندوق التنمية الوطني كممكن رئيسي للتنمية في المملكة، وذراعٍ إستراتيجية تقود مشهد التمويل التنموي من خلال الصناديق والبنوك التنموية المنضوية تحت مظلته، البالغ عددها 12 صندوقاً وبنكاً تنموياً.
ويسهم مؤتمر «MOMENTUM» في تعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بين الصناديق والبنوك التنموية، والمؤسسات المالية التنموية العالمية، وبناء شراكات مع قادة القطاعين العام والخاص؛ بما يضمن الاستخدام الأمثل للموارد، في سياق السعي إلى تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
Under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the National Development Fund, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the capital Riyadh will host the Development Finance Conference "MOMENTUM" from December 9 to 11, 2025. The conference is organized by the fund under the slogan "Leading Development Transformation," at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.
On this occasion, the Vice Chairman of the National Development Fund, Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for his sponsorship of the conference, which reflects the comprehensive national transformation led by the Kingdom and serves as a strategic platform that unifies efforts and opens avenues for national and international partnerships in the development finance sector.
He stated: "What we are witnessing today is not just a conference; it is an event that establishes a new path for comprehensive and sustainable development to maximize the developmental impact that extends to society and the environment with a prosperous and sustainable economy, highlighting the Kingdom's position on the international stage as a leading destination in development transformation."
The conference aims to support the strategic directions of the National Development Fund and its affiliated development funds and banks, by enriching the development sector, enhancing the efficiency of the development system, and strengthening its capacity to meet national priorities, coordinating efforts, and unifying goals to ensure sustainable developmental impact on society and the economy.
The conference is a strategic platform that reflects the Kingdom's commitment to advancing sustainable development and is a pioneering national event that embodies the role of the National Development Fund in supporting comprehensive development transformation and enhancing integration among national development funds and banks. The conference provides a qualitative space for knowledge dialogue and exchanging visions about the future of development finance and its impact on achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.
The conference highlights the pivotal role of the private sector and small and medium enterprises in the development finance system, as they are a fundamental pillar for stimulating economic growth, creating job opportunities, and enhancing competitiveness, within the objectives of Vision 2030.
The conference will witness the attendance of a number of princes, officials, CEOs, global leaders, development experts, and economists, with more than 100 local and international speakers representing a selection of economic and developmental leaders from 120 local and international entities; reflecting the conference's significance and importance as a national platform that aligns with the leadership's directions in building a financial system that contributes to achieving comprehensive development and empowering vital sectors.
The organization of the Development Finance Conference embodies the role of the National Development Fund as a key enabler of development in the Kingdom and a strategic arm leading the development finance scene through the development funds and banks under its umbrella, which number 12 development funds and banks.
The "MOMENTUM" conference contributes to enhancing coordination and integration among development funds and banks, global development financial institutions, and building partnerships with leaders from both the public and private sectors; ensuring optimal resource utilization in the context of striving to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.