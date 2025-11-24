Under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the National Development Fund, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the capital Riyadh will host the Development Finance Conference "MOMENTUM" from December 9 to 11, 2025. The conference is organized by the fund under the slogan "Leading Development Transformation," at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.



On this occasion, the Vice Chairman of the National Development Fund, Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for his sponsorship of the conference, which reflects the comprehensive national transformation led by the Kingdom and serves as a strategic platform that unifies efforts and opens avenues for national and international partnerships in the development finance sector.

He stated: "What we are witnessing today is not just a conference; it is an event that establishes a new path for comprehensive and sustainable development to maximize the developmental impact that extends to society and the environment with a prosperous and sustainable economy, highlighting the Kingdom's position on the international stage as a leading destination in development transformation."

The conference aims to support the strategic directions of the National Development Fund and its affiliated development funds and banks, by enriching the development sector, enhancing the efficiency of the development system, and strengthening its capacity to meet national priorities, coordinating efforts, and unifying goals to ensure sustainable developmental impact on society and the economy.



The conference is a strategic platform that reflects the Kingdom's commitment to advancing sustainable development and is a pioneering national event that embodies the role of the National Development Fund in supporting comprehensive development transformation and enhancing integration among national development funds and banks. The conference provides a qualitative space for knowledge dialogue and exchanging visions about the future of development finance and its impact on achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.

The conference highlights the pivotal role of the private sector and small and medium enterprises in the development finance system, as they are a fundamental pillar for stimulating economic growth, creating job opportunities, and enhancing competitiveness, within the objectives of Vision 2030.



The conference will witness the attendance of a number of princes, officials, CEOs, global leaders, development experts, and economists, with more than 100 local and international speakers representing a selection of economic and developmental leaders from 120 local and international entities; reflecting the conference's significance and importance as a national platform that aligns with the leadership's directions in building a financial system that contributes to achieving comprehensive development and empowering vital sectors.



The organization of the Development Finance Conference embodies the role of the National Development Fund as a key enabler of development in the Kingdom and a strategic arm leading the development finance scene through the development funds and banks under its umbrella, which number 12 development funds and banks.

The "MOMENTUM" conference contributes to enhancing coordination and integration among development funds and banks, global development financial institutions, and building partnerships with leaders from both the public and private sectors; ensuring optimal resource utilization in the context of striving to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.