تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الوطني الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تستضيف العاصمة الرياض، خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 11 ديسمبر 2025، مؤتمر التمويل التنموي «MOMENTUM»، الذي ينظمه الصندوق تحت شعار «قيادة التحول التنموي»، في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات.

وبهذه المناسبة، رفع نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الوطني محمد التويجري، الشكر إلى ولي العهد على رعايته المؤتمر الذي يُعد انعكاساً حياً للتحول الوطني الشامل الذي تقوده المملكة، ومنصة إستراتيجية توحّد الجهود وتفتح آفاق الشراكات الوطنية والدولية في قطاع التمويل التنموي.

وقال: «إن ما نشهده اليوم ليس مجرد مؤتمر؛ بل حدث يرسّخ مساراً جديداً للتنمية الشاملة والمستدامة لتعظيم الأثر التنموي ليمتد إلى المجتمع والبيئة باقتصاد مزدهر ومستدام، وإبراز مكانة المملكة على الساحة الدولية كوجهة رائدة في التحول التنموي».

ويهدف المؤتمر إلى دعم التوجهات الإستراتيجية لصندوق التنمية الوطني والصناديق والبنوك التنموية التابعة له، وذلك بإثراء القطاع التنموي ورفع كفاءة أداء منظومة التنمية، وتعزيز قدرتها على تلبية الأولويات الوطنية، وتنسيق الجهود وتوحيد الأهداف، لضمان تحقيق الأثر التنموي المستدام على المجتمع والاقتصاد.

ويعد المؤتمر منصة إستراتيجية تعكس التزام المملكة بدفع عجلة التنمية المستدامة، وحدثاً وطنياً رائداً يُجسد دور صندوق التنمية الوطني في دعم التحول التنموي الشامل، وتعزيز التكامل بين الصناديق والبنوك التنموية الوطنية، إذ يوفّر المؤتمر مساحة نوعية للحوار المعرفي وتبادل الرؤى حول مستقبل التمويل التنموي وأثره في الإسهام في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

ويُبرز المؤتمر الدور المحوري للقطاع الخاص والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في منظومة التمويل التنموي، بوصفها ركيزة أساسية لتحفيز النمو الاقتصادي، وإيجاد فرص العمل، وتعزيز التنافسية، ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وسيشهد المؤتمر حضور عدد من الأمراء و المسؤولين ورؤساء تنفيذيين، وقادة عالميين، وخبراء تنمية، واقتصاديين، إذ يُشارك فيه أكثر من 100 متحدث محلي ودولي يمثلون نخبة من القيادات الاقتصادية والتنموية من 120 جهة محلية ودولية؛ ليعكس ذلك مكانة المؤتمر وأهميته كمحفل وطني يواكب توجهات القيادة في بناء منظومة تمويلية تُسهم في تحقيق التنمية الشاملة وتمكين القطاعات الحيوية.

ويأتي تنظيم مؤتمر التمويل التنموي ليجسّد دور صندوق التنمية الوطني كممكن رئيسي للتنمية في المملكة، وذراعٍ إستراتيجية تقود مشهد التمويل التنموي من خلال الصناديق والبنوك التنموية المنضوية تحت مظلته، البالغ عددها 12 صندوقاً وبنكاً تنموياً.

ويسهم مؤتمر «MOMENTUM» في تعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بين الصناديق والبنوك التنموية، والمؤسسات المالية التنموية العالمية، وبناء شراكات مع قادة القطاعين العام والخاص؛ بما يضمن الاستخدام الأمثل للموارد، في سياق السعي إلى تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.