تواصل واجهة عسير البحرية استقبال الزوار مع استمرار فعاليات موسم ترحاب، حيث تشهد الواجهة حضوراً متزايداً من العائلات والسياح الذين يفضلون أجواءها البحرية المعتدلة وبرامجها الترفيهية المتنوعة، ما يعزز مكانتها كأحد أبرز المقاصد السياحية في المنطقة خلال إجازة الخريف.

واجهة عسير البحرية.. الوجهة الأولى للعائلات والسياح خلال إجازة الخريف

وتوفر الواجهة مجموعة متكاملة من الفعاليات والمرافق، تشمل المطاعم والمقاهي المطلة على البحر، والعروض الفنية والمسرحية، والجلسات الهادئة الممتدة على طول الساحل، إلى جانب الأنشطة والرياضات البحرية، وألعاب الأطفال، والشاطئ النسائي، ليضمن هذا التنوع استمرار الحركة السياحية وجذب مختلف الفئات خلال الإجازة.

وأكد رئيس بلدية الساحل المهندس أحمد بن عبدالقادر أبو عابد أن الواجهة البحرية أصبحت وجهة مفضلة للزوار بفضل تكامل خدماتها واستمرار تطوير مرافقها، مشيراً إلى أن البلدية تعمل على رفع كفاءة الخدمات وتحسين البنية التحتية وتعزيز الرقابة على المنشآت، بما يضمن تجربة سياحية متكاملة تدعم مكانة الواجهة كأحد أهم نقاط الجذب في عسير طوال العام.