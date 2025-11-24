واجهة عسير البحرية.. الوجهة الأولى للعائلات والسياح خلال إجازة الخريف

تواصل واجهة عسير البحرية استقبال الزوار مع استمرار فعاليات موسم ترحاب، حيث تشهد الواجهة حضوراً متزايداً من العائلات والسياح الذين يفضلون أجواءها البحرية المعتدلة وبرامجها الترفيهية المتنوعة، ما يعزز مكانتها كأحد أبرز المقاصد السياحية في المنطقة خلال إجازة الخريف.
وتوفر الواجهة مجموعة متكاملة من الفعاليات والمرافق، تشمل المطاعم والمقاهي المطلة على البحر، والعروض الفنية والمسرحية، والجلسات الهادئة الممتدة على طول الساحل، إلى جانب الأنشطة والرياضات البحرية، وألعاب الأطفال، والشاطئ النسائي، ليضمن هذا التنوع استمرار الحركة السياحية وجذب مختلف الفئات خلال الإجازة.
وأكد رئيس بلدية الساحل المهندس أحمد بن عبدالقادر أبو عابد أن الواجهة البحرية أصبحت وجهة مفضلة للزوار بفضل تكامل خدماتها واستمرار تطوير مرافقها، مشيراً إلى أن البلدية تعمل على رفع كفاءة الخدمات وتحسين البنية التحتية وتعزيز الرقابة على المنشآت، بما يضمن تجربة سياحية متكاملة تدعم مكانة الواجهة كأحد أهم نقاط الجذب في عسير طوال العام.
The Asir waterfront continues to welcome visitors as the "Welcome Season" events proceed, witnessing an increasing presence of families and tourists who prefer its moderate marine atmosphere and diverse entertainment programs, enhancing its status as one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the region during the autumn holiday.
The waterfront offers a comprehensive range of events and facilities, including restaurants and cafes overlooking the sea, artistic and theatrical performances, quiet seating areas along the coast, as well as water sports, children's games, and a women's beach, ensuring that this diversity maintains tourist activity and attracts various groups during the holiday.
The head of the Coastal Municipality, Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulqader Abu Abed, confirmed that the waterfront has become a preferred destination for visitors thanks to the integration of its services and the continuous development of its facilities, noting that the municipality is working to enhance service efficiency, improve infrastructure, and strengthen oversight of establishments, ensuring a comprehensive tourism experience that supports the waterfront's status as one of the most important attractions in Asir throughout the year.