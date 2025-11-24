واجهة عسير البحرية.. الوجهة الأولى للعائلات والسياح خلال إجازة الخريف

The Asir waterfront continues to welcome visitors as the "Welcome Season" events proceed, witnessing an increasing presence of families and tourists who prefer its moderate marine atmosphere and diverse entertainment programs, enhancing its status as one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the region during the autumn holiday.

The waterfront offers a comprehensive range of events and facilities, including restaurants and cafes overlooking the sea, artistic and theatrical performances, quiet seating areas along the coast, as well as water sports, children's games, and a women's beach, ensuring that this diversity maintains tourist activity and attracts various groups during the holiday.

The head of the Coastal Municipality, Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulqader Abu Abed, confirmed that the waterfront has become a preferred destination for visitors thanks to the integration of its services and the continuous development of its facilities, noting that the municipality is working to enhance service efficiency, improve infrastructure, and strengthen oversight of establishments, ensuring a comprehensive tourism experience that supports the waterfront's status as one of the most important attractions in Asir throughout the year.