أمطار حائل.. سماء تهطل وأرض تتجلّى

After hours of rain in Hail, the city seemed to enter a new phase of life, not because the streets were wet, or because the ground was soaked, but because the entire scene took on a different nature; clearer, and closer to the spirit of the place that every visitor and every local who knows its details well can feel.

In Hail, rain is not seen as a fleeting weather condition; here, rain is an event that brings people together and rearranges the image between the city and its mountains and valleys; as soon as the sky stops pouring, the scene begins to take shape: light reflecting on the asphalt, a pure smell of mud, and small bodies of water redefining the features of the mountains in striking reflections.

After the rain, a special relationship emerges between humans and the place; locals stroll in the parks, taking pictures not just for documentation, but because the city itself becomes more approachable, more capable of being seen in its natural beauty. The valleys extend, and the "springs" flow from the edges, and the sound of water returns as part of the memory of the place.

This rapid transformation makes Hail one of the Saudi cities that changes its features after every wave of rain, without the need for a major event or prior preparation; the rain alone is enough to grant it a new light and restore the city's original texture.

Hail after the rain is a city that knows how to develop its details and presents itself calmly and confidently, every time the sky touches it.