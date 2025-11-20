The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation's continued blatant violations in the region, the latest being the aggressive attack on the Gaza Strip and Khan Younis, and the infringement on the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic through the deliberate encroachment by the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation and several officials of his government on the border area south of Syria.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom calls on the international community to assume its responsibility to stop the Israeli violations of all international laws and agreements, especially the recent ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. It also emphasizes the importance of halting Israeli encroachments on the sovereignty of Syrian territories and adhering to the disengagement agreement of 1974 in a way that preserves the security and stability of the region and guarantees the sovereignty and unity of Syrian territories."