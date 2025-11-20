أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية لمواصلة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي انتهاكاته السافرة في المنطقة وآخرها الهجوم العدواني على قطاع غزة وخان يونس، والتعدي على سيادة أراضي الجمهورية العربية السورية من خلال التجاوز المتعمد من قبل رئيس وزراء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وعددٍ من مسؤولي حكومته على المنطقة الحدودية جنوب سورية.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «المملكة تطالب المجتمع الدولي بالاضطلاع بمسؤوليته تجاه وقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية لكافة القوانين والاتفاقيات الدولية وخاصةً الاتفاق الأخير لوقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، كما تشدد على أهمية وقف التعديات الإسرائيلية على سيادة الأراضي السورية، والالتزام باتفاقية فض الاشتباك لعام 1974م بما يحافظ على أمن واستقرار المنطقة ويضمن سيادة ووحدة الأراضي السورية».