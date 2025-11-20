The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor at the Royal Court Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, met today in Abu Dhabi with the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, several cultural, economic, and sports topics of mutual interest were discussed, in addition to discussing global projects that bring the two countries together within the framework of the growing cooperation between the Kingdom and the UAE, especially in the fields of entertainment, sports, and major events.

Al Sheikh praised the achievements of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed on the global level in the cultural, economic, and sports fields, highlighting his sports project "City Group," which is considered one of the most successful projects in its field and spans from Japan to the United States, including many clubs and academies. He emphasized the importance of enhancing joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the UAE in projects and initiatives of mutual interest.

This meeting comes as an extension of the strong strategic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have witnessed extensive cooperation in the fields of entertainment, sports, investment, and international events over the past years, reflecting the depth of the brotherly relationship between the two sister countries.