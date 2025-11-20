التقى رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار في الديوان الملكي تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ، في أبوظبي اليوم، نائب رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير ديوان الرئاسة الشيخ منصور بن زايد آل نهيان.

وبُحِث خلال اللقاء عدد من الموضوعات الثقافية والاقتصادية والرياضية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، إضافةً إلى مناقشة المشاريع العالمية التي تجمع البلدين في إطار التعاون المتنامي بين المملكة والإمارات، خصوصًا في مجالات الترفيه والرياضة والفعاليات الكبرى.

ونوه آل الشيخ بما حققه الشيخ منصور بن زايد من إنجازات على المستوى العالمي في المجالات الثقافية والاقتصادية والرياضية، مستعرضًا مشروعه الرياضي «سيتي جروب» الذي يُعد من أنجح المشاريع في مجاله ويغطي من اليابان إلى الولايات المتحدة، ويشمل العديد من الأندية والأكاديميات، مؤكدًا أهمية تعزيز التعاون المشترك بين المملكة والإمارات في المشاريع والمبادرات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

ويأتي هذا اللقاء امتدادًا للعلاقات الإستراتيجية المتينة بين المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، التي شهدت خلال الأعوام الماضية تعاونًا واسعًا في مجالات الترفيه والرياضة والاستثمار والفعاليات الدولية، بما يعكس عمق العلاقة الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين.