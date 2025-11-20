فيما تنظم وزارة العدل المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني الأحد القادم لمدة يومين في الرياض، تتولى نخبة من السيدات السعوديات قيادة الجلسات الحوارية التي يشارك فيها خبراء وقانونيون ومتخصصون من 40 دولة يتبادلون خلالها المعرفة والخبرات في مجال الجودة القضائية.

مكانة المرأة السعودية

وفي مشهد يعكس المكانة التي وصلت إليها المرأة السعودية، تشارك في إدارة الجلسات كل من المستشارة ورئيسة شركة قانونية المحامية سارة بنت خالد، وأستاذ الأدب والنقد المشارك بجامعة الأميرة نورة الدكتورة منال المحيميد، والشريك الإداري لإحدى الشركات القانونية جوزة الرشيد، والمستشارة القانونية ورئيسة القسم القانوني بشركة عالمية سارة المنيف.

وذكرت مصادر «عكاظ» بأن القياديات السعوديات سيترأسن جلسات حوارية في منصة المؤتمر العدلي الدولية، ووصفت المصادر المشاركات بأنهن ذوات خبرات كبيرة ومناصب عليا، ويشكلن تجمع نخب قانونية وعدلية ذات خبرات عالية ويجسدن قدرات وطنية متمكنة قادرة على إدارة النقاش، وصياغة الرؤى، وفتح آفاق جديدة للحوار العالمي ما يبرهن على أن المرأة السعودية أضحت شريكًا فاعلًا في صياغة المستقبل، وصوتًا مؤثرًا، وحضورًا يليق بطموح الوطن.

8 جلسات حوارية

وتتناول الجلسات الحوارية تطوير منظومة التشريعات ودورها في تعزيز الجودة القضائية، وتطور الإجراءات القضائية وأثره في حماية الجودة القضائية، ومعايير الجودة القضائية ومؤشرات قياسها، وتحقيق الجودة في وسائل تسوية المنازعات البديلة ودور المحاماة في ضمان الجودة القضائية، والتحول الرقمي لرفع مستوى الجودة القضائية، والآليات الحديثة للتعاون القضائي في المسائل المدنية والتجارية، إضافة إلى وسائل تحقيق العدالة الوقائية.

ويجمع المؤتمر ممثلين وخبراء لمناقشة وتقييم أهم المحاور المتعلقة بالجودة القضائية وآليات تعزيزها، من خلال 8 جلسات حوارية يشارك فيها أكثر من 50 متحدثاً، ما يعكس الاهتمام المتزايد بقضايا الجودة القضائية على المستوى الدولي.

ويشهد المؤتمر مشاركة نخبة من المختصين والمهتمين بالشأن العدلي والقانوني من مختلف أنحاء العالم، وحضور أكثر من 4 آلاف مشارك محلي ودولي.

ويأتي المؤتمر امتداداً لنجاح نسخته الأولى، التي تناولت مستقبل القضاء في ظل التحول الرقمي وشهدت حضورا واسعا ومناقشات ثرية حول تطوير المنظومة العدلية وجودة الأداء القضائي. ويركّز المؤتمر في نسخته الثانية على استعراض أفضل الممارسات والتجارب الدولية في مجال الجودة القضائية، وتعزيز الكفاءة والموثوقية في الأنظمة العدلية.