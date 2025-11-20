As the Ministry of Justice organizes the second international judicial conference next Sunday for two days in Riyadh, a select group of Saudi women will lead the discussion sessions, which will involve experts, legal professionals, and specialists from 40 countries exchanging knowledge and experiences in the field of judicial quality.

The Status of Saudi Women

In a scene that reflects the status achieved by Saudi women, the sessions will be managed by legal advisor and head of a law firm, lawyer Sara bint Khalid, associate professor of literature and criticism at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, Dr. Manal Al-Muhaimid, managing partner of a legal firm, Jawza Al-Rasheed, and legal advisor and head of the legal department at a global company, Sara Al-Munif.

Sources from "Okaz" reported that Saudi female leaders will chair discussion sessions on the platform of the international judicial conference, describing the participants as having extensive experience and high-ranking positions, forming a gathering of legal and judicial elites with significant expertise, embodying empowered national capabilities capable of managing discussions, shaping visions, and opening new horizons for global dialogue, which demonstrates that Saudi women have become active partners in shaping the future, influential voices, and a presence that befits the aspirations of the nation.

8 Discussion Sessions

The discussion sessions will address the development of the legislative system and its role in enhancing judicial quality, the evolution of judicial procedures and their impact on protecting judicial quality, standards of judicial quality and measurement indicators, achieving quality in alternative dispute resolution methods and the role of legal practice in ensuring judicial quality, digital transformation to elevate the level of judicial quality, and modern mechanisms for judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters, in addition to means of achieving preventive justice.

The conference will bring together representatives and experts to discuss and evaluate the most important axes related to judicial quality and mechanisms to enhance it, through 8 discussion sessions featuring more than 50 speakers, reflecting the growing interest in judicial quality issues at the international level.

The conference will witness the participation of a select group of specialists and those interested in judicial and legal affairs from around the world, with more than 4,000 local and international participants attending.

The conference comes as a continuation of the success of its first edition, which addressed the future of the judiciary in light of digital transformation and witnessed wide attendance and rich discussions on developing the judicial system and the quality of judicial performance. The second edition of the conference focuses on showcasing best practices and international experiences in the field of judicial quality, enhancing efficiency and reliability in judicial systems.