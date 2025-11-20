The Ministry of Education has invited universities, private colleges, and private schools in the Kingdom to register on the National Data Governance Platform, which is affiliated with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority “SDAIA”, based on Article (2) of the “Regulations Governing the National Register of Controllers within the Kingdom”, as part of its efforts to build a unified national register to monitor the compliance of entities with the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law and its executive regulations.



The National Data Governance Platform is one of the national channels for providing services related to the protection of personal data by assisting entities and individuals in complying with the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law and its executive regulations, as well as documents issued by SDAIA related to this, including: “Self-Assessment Tool for Compliance”, “Personal Data Breach Notification” service, “Privacy Impact Assessment” service, and the service for receiving “complaints” arising from the processing of personal data.



Earlier, the Ministry of Education conducted a number of awareness workshops for its affiliated private entities on how to register on the National Data Governance Platform in collaboration with the Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, as part of the Ministry's commitment to implementing the Personal Data Protection Law and disseminating it among its affiliated entities, and monitoring compliance with it; in accordance with the relevant regulatory provisions.