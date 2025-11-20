دعت وزارة التعليم الجامعات والكليات الخاصة والمدارس الخاصة في المملكة للتسجيل في منصة حوكمة البيانات الوطنية التابعة للهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي «سدايا»، استنادًا إلى المادة (الثانية) من «القواعد المنظمة للسجل الوطني لجهات التحكم داخل المملكة»، وذلك في إطار جهودها لبناء سجل وطني موحد لمتابعة التزام الجهات بأحكام نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية ولوائحه التنفيذية.
وتُعد منصة حوكمة البيانات الوطنية إحدى القنوات الوطنية لتقديم الخدمات المتعلقة بحماية البيانات الشخصية من خلال مساعدة الجهات والأفراد على الالتزام بأحكام نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية ولوائحه التنفيذية والوثائق الصادرة من سدايا ذات الصلة، منها: «أداة التقييم الذاتي للالتزام»، وخدمة «إشعار تسرب البيانات الشخصية»، وخدمة «تقييم الأثر على الخصوصية» وخدمة استقبال «الشكاوى» الناشئة عن معالجة البيانات الشخصية.
ونفذت وزارة التعليم في وقت سابق عددًا من ورش العمل التوعوية للجهات الخاصة التابعة لها حول كيفية التسجيل في منصة حوكمة البيانات الوطنية بالتعاون مع هيئة البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وذلك في إطار التزام وزارة التعليم بتطبيق نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية وتعميمها على الجهات التابعة لها، ومتابعة الالتزام بها؛ وفقًا للأحكام النظامية ذات الصلة.
