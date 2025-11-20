أصدرت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء نتائج إحصاءات الثروة الحيوانية لعام 2024م، التي أظهرت ارتفاع إنتاج المملكة من الدجاج اللاحم إلى 1.3 مليون طن، محققا زيادة بنسبة 12.9% مقارنة بعام 2023م، وتصدرت منطقة الرياض قائمة الإنتاج بإجمالي 359.7 ألف طن، تليها منطقة حائل بـ295 ألف طن، ثم منطقة القصيم بـ200 ألف طن.
كما أوضحت النتائج أن إنتاج بيض المائدة تجاوز 8.4 مليار بيضة بزيادة قدرها 6.4% عن عام 2023م، إذ جاءت منطقة الرياض في المرتبة الأولى بإنتاج بلغ نحو 3.2 مليار بيضة، تلتها منطقة مكة المكرمة بـ1.5 مليار بيضة، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بنحو 1.1 مليار بيضة.
وفيما يتعلق بإنتاج الحليب الخام في مشاريع الأبقار المتخصصة، سجلت الإحصاءات كمية إنتاج بلغت نحو 2.7 مليار لتر خلال عام 2024م بانخفاض نسبته 3.5% مقارنة بعام 2023م، إذ تصدرت منطقة الرياض الإنتاج بكمية بلغت 1.6 مليار لتر، تلتها المنطقة الشرقية بـ1.1 مليار لتر، فيما بلغ عدد الأبقار الحلوب في هذه المشاريع نحو 233 ألف رأس.
وأظهرت النتائج أن عدد رؤوس الضأن في المملكة تجاوز 22 مليون رأس خلال عام 2024م بزيادة طفيفة بلغت 0.25% مقارنة بعام 2023م، فيما بلغ عدد رؤوس الماعز نحو 7.3 مليون رأس بانخفاض نسبته 1%، بينما ارتفع عدد الإبل إلى أكثر من 2.24 مليون رأس بزيادة نسبتها 1%، وتصدرت منطقة الرياض أعداد الإبل بنسبة 29.4% من الإجمالي.
كما بينت الإحصاءات أن قيمة القروض الممنوحة لمشاريع الثروة الحيوانية تجاوزت ملياري ريال خلال عام 2024م، إذ استحوذت مشاريع الدجاج البياض على النسبة الأكبر بواقع 31% من إجمالي القروض، تليها مشاريع الدجاج اللاحم بنسبة 22%.
يُذكر أن نشرة إحصاءات الثروة الحيوانية تصدر بشكل سنوي وتوفر بيانات حديثة عن أعداد الثروة الحيوانية والدواجن والإنتاج الحيواني والقروض الممنوحة للمشاريع، وتُعد مرجعا مهما لدعم السياسات الزراعية والتنموية في المملكة.
The General Authority for Statistics has released the results of the livestock statistics for the year 2024, which showed an increase in the Kingdom's production of broiler chickens to 1.3 million tons, achieving a growth rate of 12.9% compared to 2023. The Riyadh region topped the production list with a total of 359.7 thousand tons, followed by the Hail region with 295 thousand tons, and then the Qassim region with 200 thousand tons.
The results also indicated that table egg production exceeded 8.4 billion eggs, with an increase of 6.4% from 2023. The Riyadh region ranked first with production reaching approximately 3.2 billion eggs, followed by the Makkah region with 1.5 billion eggs, and then the Eastern region with about 1.1 billion eggs.
Regarding raw milk production in specialized dairy projects, the statistics recorded a production quantity of approximately 2.7 billion liters during 2024, reflecting a decrease of 3.5% compared to 2023. The Riyadh region led production with a quantity of 1.6 billion liters, followed by the Eastern region with 1.1 billion liters, while the number of milking cows in these projects was about 233 thousand heads.
The results showed that the number of sheep in the Kingdom exceeded 22 million heads during 2024, with a slight increase of 0.25% compared to 2023. The number of goats reached approximately 7.3 million heads, reflecting a decrease of 1%, while the number of camels rose to more than 2.24 million heads, with an increase of 1%. The Riyadh region accounted for 29.4% of the total number of camels.
The statistics also indicated that the value of loans granted for livestock projects exceeded two billion riyals during 2024, with laying hen projects capturing the largest share at 31% of the total loans, followed by broiler chicken projects at 22%.
It is worth noting that the livestock statistics bulletin is published annually and provides up-to-date data on livestock and poultry numbers, animal production, and loans granted to projects, serving as an important reference to support agricultural and developmental policies in the Kingdom.