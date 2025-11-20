The General Authority for Statistics has released the results of the livestock statistics for the year 2024, which showed an increase in the Kingdom's production of broiler chickens to 1.3 million tons, achieving a growth rate of 12.9% compared to 2023. The Riyadh region topped the production list with a total of 359.7 thousand tons, followed by the Hail region with 295 thousand tons, and then the Qassim region with 200 thousand tons.

The results also indicated that table egg production exceeded 8.4 billion eggs, with an increase of 6.4% from 2023. The Riyadh region ranked first with production reaching approximately 3.2 billion eggs, followed by the Makkah region with 1.5 billion eggs, and then the Eastern region with about 1.1 billion eggs.



Regarding raw milk production in specialized dairy projects, the statistics recorded a production quantity of approximately 2.7 billion liters during 2024, reflecting a decrease of 3.5% compared to 2023. The Riyadh region led production with a quantity of 1.6 billion liters, followed by the Eastern region with 1.1 billion liters, while the number of milking cows in these projects was about 233 thousand heads.

The results showed that the number of sheep in the Kingdom exceeded 22 million heads during 2024, with a slight increase of 0.25% compared to 2023. The number of goats reached approximately 7.3 million heads, reflecting a decrease of 1%, while the number of camels rose to more than 2.24 million heads, with an increase of 1%. The Riyadh region accounted for 29.4% of the total number of camels.

The statistics also indicated that the value of loans granted for livestock projects exceeded two billion riyals during 2024, with laying hen projects capturing the largest share at 31% of the total loans, followed by broiler chicken projects at 22%.

It is worth noting that the livestock statistics bulletin is published annually and provides up-to-date data on livestock and poultry numbers, animal production, and loans granted to projects, serving as an important reference to support agricultural and developmental policies in the Kingdom.