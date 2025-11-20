أصدرت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء نتائج إحصاءات الثروة الحيوانية لعام 2024م، التي أظهرت ارتفاع إنتاج المملكة من الدجاج اللاحم إلى 1.3 مليون طن، محققا زيادة بنسبة 12.9% مقارنة بعام 2023م، وتصدرت منطقة الرياض قائمة الإنتاج بإجمالي 359.7 ألف طن، تليها منطقة حائل بـ295 ألف طن، ثم منطقة القصيم بـ200 ألف طن.

كما أوضحت النتائج أن إنتاج بيض المائدة تجاوز 8.4 مليار بيضة بزيادة قدرها 6.4% عن عام 2023م، إذ جاءت منطقة الرياض في المرتبة الأولى بإنتاج بلغ نحو 3.2 مليار بيضة، تلتها منطقة مكة المكرمة بـ1.5 مليار بيضة، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بنحو 1.1 مليار بيضة.

وفيما يتعلق بإنتاج الحليب الخام في مشاريع الأبقار المتخصصة، سجلت الإحصاءات كمية إنتاج بلغت نحو 2.7 مليار لتر خلال عام 2024م بانخفاض نسبته 3.5% مقارنة بعام 2023م، إذ تصدرت منطقة الرياض الإنتاج بكمية بلغت 1.6 مليار لتر، تلتها المنطقة الشرقية بـ1.1 مليار لتر، فيما بلغ عدد الأبقار الحلوب في هذه المشاريع نحو 233 ألف رأس.

وأظهرت النتائج أن عدد رؤوس الضأن في المملكة تجاوز 22 مليون رأس خلال عام 2024م بزيادة طفيفة بلغت 0.25% مقارنة بعام 2023م، فيما بلغ عدد رؤوس الماعز نحو 7.3 مليون رأس بانخفاض نسبته 1%، بينما ارتفع عدد الإبل إلى أكثر من 2.24 مليون رأس بزيادة نسبتها 1%، وتصدرت منطقة الرياض أعداد الإبل بنسبة 29.4% من الإجمالي.

كما بينت الإحصاءات أن قيمة القروض الممنوحة لمشاريع الثروة الحيوانية تجاوزت ملياري ريال خلال عام 2024م، إذ استحوذت مشاريع الدجاج البياض على النسبة الأكبر بواقع 31% من إجمالي القروض، تليها مشاريع الدجاج اللاحم بنسبة 22%.

يُذكر أن نشرة إحصاءات الثروة الحيوانية تصدر بشكل سنوي وتوفر بيانات حديثة عن أعداد الثروة الحيوانية والدواجن والإنتاج الحيواني والقروض الممنوحة للمشاريع، وتُعد مرجعا مهما لدعم السياسات الزراعية والتنموية في المملكة.