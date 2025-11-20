دعت المديرية العامة للجوازات المواطنين الراغبين في السفر لخارج المملكة إلى المحافظة على جوازات سفرهم داخل المملكة وخارجها من التلف أو الفقدان وعدم إهمالها أو رهنها أو إساءة استعمالها وحفظها في أماكن آمنة.
وحثت على التأكد من صلاحية جوازات السفر الخاصة بالمواطنين ومرافقيهم قبل مغادرة المملكة، حيث يشترط ألاّ تقل مدة الصلاحية عن (3) أشهر للسفر إلى الدول العربية و(6) أشهر للسفر إلى بقية الدول، مع إلزامية حمل جواز السفر، أو الهوية الوطنية عند السفر إلى دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
وأكدت المديرية العامة للجوازات أن الهوية الوطنية الرقمية عبر منصتي «أبشر وتوكلنا» أو سجل الأسرة لا تخول حاملها بالسفر إلى خارج المملكة.
The General Directorate of Passports has urged citizens wishing to travel outside the Kingdom to keep their passports safe from damage or loss, both inside and outside the Kingdom, and to avoid neglecting, pledging, or misusing them, as well as to store them in secure places.
It emphasized the importance of ensuring that the passports of citizens and their companions are valid before leaving the Kingdom, as it is required that the validity period is not less than (3) months for travel to Arab countries and (6) months for travel to other countries, with the mandatory requirement to carry a passport or national ID when traveling to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
The General Directorate of Passports confirmed that the digital national ID through the "Absher and Tawakkalna" platforms or the family register does not authorize its holder to travel outside the Kingdom.