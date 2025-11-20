دعت المديرية العامة للجوازات المواطنين الراغبين في السفر لخارج المملكة إلى المحافظة على جوازات سفرهم داخل المملكة وخارجها من التلف أو الفقدان وعدم إهمالها أو رهنها أو إساءة استعمالها وحفظها في أماكن آمنة.

وحثت على التأكد من صلاحية جوازات السفر الخاصة بالمواطنين ومرافقيهم قبل مغادرة المملكة، حيث يشترط ألاّ تقل مدة الصلاحية عن (3) أشهر للسفر إلى الدول العربية و(6) أشهر للسفر إلى بقية الدول، مع إلزامية حمل جواز السفر، أو الهوية الوطنية عند السفر إلى دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

وأكدت المديرية العامة للجوازات أن الهوية الوطنية الرقمية عبر منصتي «أبشر وتوكلنا» أو سجل الأسرة لا تخول حاملها بالسفر إلى خارج المملكة.