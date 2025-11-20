The General Directorate of Passports has urged citizens wishing to travel outside the Kingdom to keep their passports safe from damage or loss, both inside and outside the Kingdom, and to avoid neglecting, pledging, or misusing them, as well as to store them in secure places.

It emphasized the importance of ensuring that the passports of citizens and their companions are valid before leaving the Kingdom, as it is required that the validity period is not less than (3) months for travel to Arab countries and (6) months for travel to other countries, with the mandatory requirement to carry a passport or national ID when traveling to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed that the digital national ID through the "Absher and Tawakkalna" platforms or the family register does not authorize its holder to travel outside the Kingdom.