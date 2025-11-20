بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، إلى سلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب سلطنة عُمان الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

وأشاد -أيده الله-، بتميز العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، والتي يسعى الجميع لتعزيزها وتنميتها في المجالات كافة.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لىسلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب سلطنة عُمان الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.