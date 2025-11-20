The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.

He praised - may God support him - the distinguished fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples, which everyone seeks to enhance and develop in all fields.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, along with further progress and prosperity.