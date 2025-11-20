بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية شكر، للرئيس دونالد جي ترمب رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، إثر مغادرته واشنطن، فيما يلي نصها:

صاحب الفخامة الرئيس دونالد جي ترمب رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية

تحية طيبة:

يسرني وأنا أغادر بلدكم الصديق أن أعرب عن امتناني وتقديري لما لقيته والوفد المرافق من حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة.

لقد أكدت المباحثات الرسمية التي عقدتها مع فخامتكم متانة العلاقات الإستراتيجية التاريخية الراسخة بين بلدينا، وسعي البلدين المستمر بقيادة مقام سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وفخامتكم لتعزيزها في جميع المجالات.

متمنيًا لفخامتكم موفور الصحة والسعادة، وللشعب الأمريكي الصديق دوام التقدم والازدهار.

ولفخامتكم أطيب تحياتي وتقديري.