His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a letter of thanks to President Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, upon leaving Washington. Below is the text:

His Excellency President Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America

Greetings:

As I leave your friendly country, I am pleased to express my gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to me and my accompanying delegation.

The official discussions I held with Your Excellency confirmed the strength of the historical strategic relations between our two countries, and the ongoing efforts of both nations, under the leadership of my esteemed master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Your Excellency, to enhance these relations in all fields.

Wishing Your Excellency abundant health and happiness, and the American people continued progress and prosperity.

With my best regards and appreciation.