Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, along with U.S. President Donald Trump, participated in the Saudi-American Investment Forum held at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The Crown Prince delivered a speech in which he expressed his happiness at the opportunity to meet with the U.S. President again and to be in Washington six months after the Saudi-American Investment Forum in Riyadh, which laid the foundations for a partnership based on growth, economic diversification, and innovation, noting the signing of the Strategic Economic Partnership document between the two countries, a historic step to solidify economic cooperation.

During his speech, the Crown Prince pointed out the signing of agreements for new investment projects today, which include sectors such as defense, energy, artificial intelligence, rare minerals, and the financial sector, contributing to the localization and provision of many job opportunities in our countries and supporting economic growth in both nations.

The Crown Prince expressed his aspiration to enhance the historical relationship and develop the investment path between the two countries in line with shared ambitions, calling for seizing the attractive opportunities provided by the Saudi-American partnership.

At the end of his speech, the Crown Prince thanked the U.S. President for his interest in strengthening the economic partnership, which he is confident will witness unprecedented growth in the coming years.

The U.S. President also delivered a speech during the forum, saying: I thank my friend, this great man, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for his bold leadership and deep commitment to the ties between our two countries. Yesterday, we had an amazing visit at the White House celebrating the connection between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He added: We officially designated the Kingdom yesterday as a major non-NATO ally. It is a great honor that happens rarely. So I just want to congratulate you on that. This is a mark of trust. We also signed a historic strategic defense agreement yesterday. It is a very honorable partnership. We will sell the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia some of the greatest military equipment ever built.

He concluded by emphasizing that the two countries are working together to make the alliance stronger and more powerful than ever before.