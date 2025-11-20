شارك ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ورئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الرئيس دونالد ترمب، في أعمال منتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي المنعقد في مركز جون كينيدي بالعاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن.

وقد ألقى ولي العهد كلمة عبر في بدايتها عن سعادته بتجدد اللقاء بالرئيس الأمريكي والحضور في واشنطن بعد ستة أشهر من انعقاد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي في الرياض الذي وضع الأسس لشراكة تقوم على النمو والتنويع الاقتصادي والابتكار، منوهاً بتوقيع وثيقة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، في خطوة تاريخية لترسيخ التعاون الاقتصادي.

وأشار ولي العهد خلال كلمته إلى ما نشهده اليوم من توقيع اتفاقيات لمشاريع استثمارية جديدة تتضمن قطاعات الدفاع والطاقة والذكاء الاصطناعي والمعادن النادرة والقطاع المالي، مما سيسهم في توطين وتوفير فرص وظيفية كثيرة في بلدينا، ودعم النمو الاقتصادي في البلدين.

وأعرب ولي العهد عن تطلعه إلى تعزيز العلاقة التاريخية وتطوير مسار الاستثمار بين البلدين بما يواكب الطموحات المشتركة، داعياً إلى اغتنام الفرص الجاذبة التي تتيحها الشراكة السعودية الأمريكية.

وفي ختام كلمته قدم ولي العهد الشكر للرئيس الأمريكي على اهتمامه بتعزيز الشراكة الاقتصادية، التي يثق بأنها ستشهد نمواً غير مسبوق خلال السنوات القادمة.

كما ألقى الرئيس الأمريكي كلمة خلال المنتدى، قال فيها: أشكر صديقي هذا الرجل العظيم ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان على قيادته الجريئة والتزامه العميق بالروابط بين بلدينا، بالأمس حظينا بزيارة مذهلة في البيت الأبيض احتفالاً بالترابط بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والمملكة العربية السعودية.

وأضاف: لقد قمنا رسمياً بتسمية المملكة بالأمس كحليف رئيسي خارج الناتو. إنه شرف عظيم يحدث نادراً. لذا أريد فقط أن أهنئك على ذلك. هذه علامة ثقة. لقد وقعنا اتفاقية دفاع إستراتيجية تاريخية بالأمس أيضاً. وهي شراكة مشرفة جداً. وسنبيع المملكة العربية السعودية بعضاً من أعظم المعدات العسكرية التي تم بناؤها على الإطلاق.

واختتم بالتأكيد على أن البلدين يعملان معاً لجعل التحالف أقوى وأكثر قوة مما كان عليه في أي وقت مضى.