رفع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، أصدق معاني التهاني والتبريكات لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة النجاح الكبيرالذي صاحب الزيارة التاريخية لولي العهد للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وانعقاد القمة السعودية الأمريكية، إلى جانب انعقاد منتدى الاستثمار الأمريكي السعودي.

وقال أمير منطقة تبوك في تصريح بهذه المناسبة: إن نجاح الزيارة التاريخية لولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، يأتي تجسيداً للمكانة الرفيعة التي تحتلها بلادنا بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد، وتأكيداً لنجاح الدبلوماسية السعودية ودورها الريادي في تعزيز الأمن والسلم العربي والإسلامي والدولي، وبما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة الطموحة 2030 نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

وأوضح أن الجميع يفخر ويعتز بالإدارة الحكيمة والجهود الكبيرة التي بذلها ولي العهد، التي كان لها أكبر الأثر في ما تحقق من نجاح في هذه الزيارة التاريخية، وأسهمت في تحقيق المزيد من النتائج والمخرجات من خلال توقيع العديد من الاتفاقيات التاريخية والإستراتيجية التي تصب في مصلحة الوطن والمواطن.

وفي ختام تصريحه سأل المولى - سبحانه - أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، وأن يديم على بلادنا أمنها وعزها ورخاءها.