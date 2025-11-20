The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, extended, on his behalf and on behalf of the people of the region, the sincerest congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the great success accompanying the historic visit of the Crown Prince to the United States of America, and the holding of the Saudi-American summit, alongside the American-Saudi Investment Forum.

The Prince of Tabuk stated in a statement on this occasion: The success of the historic visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States of America embodies the high status that our country occupies under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, and confirms the success of Saudi diplomacy and its pioneering role in enhancing Arab, Islamic, and international security and peace, in line with the ambitious goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 towards a more prosperous future at both regional and international levels.

He clarified that everyone takes pride in and values the wise administration and the significant efforts made by the Crown Prince, which had the greatest impact on the success achieved during this historic visit, contributing to the realization of more results and outcomes through the signing of many historical and strategic agreements that serve the interests of the nation and the citizen.

In conclusion, he prayed to the Almighty - Glory be to Him - to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, and to continue bestowing security, honor, and prosperity upon our country.