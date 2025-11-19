يشهد كوكب عطارد غدا ظاهرة الاقتران الداخلي مع الشمس، عند الساعة 12:23 مساء بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، إذ يعبر عطارد بين الأرض والشمس من منظور الراصد ليصل إلى أقرب نقطة ظاهرية له من الشمس في السماء.

وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة، أن الاقتران يحدث كل 116 يوماً تقريباً، وهو التكرار المعتاد لاقترانات عطارد، ويمثل نهاية ظهوره المسائي وبداية انتقاله تدريجياً للظهور في سماء الفجر خلال الأسابيع اللاحقة، وخلال لحظة الاقتران يبتعد عطارد زاويا عن الشمس بمقدار °0 و32 دقيقة قوسية فقط، كما يجعله غير مرئي تماماً بسبب غمره في شدة لمعان الشمس.

ويقترب في هذا الوقت عطارد من الأرض ليبلغ مسافة نحو 0.68 وحدة فلكية، أي ما يقارب 101.7 مليون كيلومتر، وهي ضمن مسافته الدنيا من الأرض خلال دورته، ويجعل هذا القرب قطره الظاهري يصل إلى نحو 9.9 ثوان قوسية، إلا أن قرصه يكون شبه مظلم لأنه في طور المحاق تقريباً من زاوية الرصد الأرضية فلا ينعكس الضوء على الجانب المواجه لنا.