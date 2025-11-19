Today, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz met with security leaders in the Northern Borders region, in the presence of the Emir of the Northern Borders region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

During the meeting, the Interior Minister conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the security leaders and their personnel in the region.

The Interior Minister praised the significant efforts made by the personnel of the security sectors and their dedication and commitment to their assigned duties, affirming that their work in protecting and safeguarding the security and stability of the nation represents an honorable model to be emulated in giving and serving the homeland.

During the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud watched a documentary film that showcased the efforts of the security sectors in the Northern Borders region, highlighting the field and organizational achievements made through an integrated work system aimed at enhancing security and ensuring the safety of citizens and residents, in addition to showcasing the developmental initiatives and qualitative operations that have been carried out in the past period.