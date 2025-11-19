التقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، القيادات الأمنية في منطقة الحدود الشمالية، بحضور أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز.

ونقل وزير الداخلية خلال اللقاء تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، للقيادات الأمنية ومنسوبيهم في المنطقة.

ونوّه وزير الداخلية بما يبذله منسوبو القطاعات الأمنية من جهود كبيرة، وما يظهرونه من تفانٍ وإخلاص في أداء أعمالهم المناطة بهم، مؤكداً أن ما يقومون به من حماية وصون لأمن الوطن واستقراره يمثل أنموذجاً مشرفاً يُحتذى به في البذل والعطاء وخدمة الوطن.

وشاهد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود خلال اللقاء فيلماً وثائقياً استعرض جهود القطاعات الأمنية في منطقة الحدود الشمالية، وما تحقق من منجزات ميدانية وتنظيمية عبر منظومة عمل تكاملية تهدف إلى تعزيز الأمن والحفاظ على سلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، إضافة إلى إبراز المبادرات التطويرية والعمليات النوعية التي نُفِذت خلال الفترة الماضية.