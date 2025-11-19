The naval exercise "Medusa 14" has commenced in the Arab Republic of Egypt, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, alongside forces from the host nation, the Hellenic Republic, the Republic of Cyprus, and the French Republic.

The exercise aims to enhance the readiness of naval units to conduct maritime interception operations, address asymmetric threats, and improve the capability to execute both underwater and surface operations, in addition to maritime air defense.

The exercise seeks to strengthen the capabilities of naval special forces in carrying out special missions and search and rescue operations, and to train naval aviation in planning and executing air operations against maritime targets, along with information exchange, building the maritime and aerial tactical picture, and applying communication procedures of various types.

This participation is part of the Ministry of Defense's efforts to develop the naval training system, which enhances the readiness of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and their ability to keep pace with regional and international challenges and changes.