انطلقت في جمهورية مصر العربية، مناورات التمرين البحري «ميدوزا 14»، بمشاركة القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية، إلى جانب قوات من الدولة المستضيفة، والجمهورية الهيلينية، وجمهورية قبرص، وجمهورية فرنسا.

ويهدف التمرين إلى تعزيز جاهزية الوحدات البحرية في تنفيذ عمليات الاعتراض البحري، والتعامل مع التهديدات غير المتكافئة، وتعزيز القدرة على تنفيذ العمليات تحت السطحية وفوق السطحية، إضافة إلى الدفاع الجوي البحري.

ويسعى التمرين إلى تعزيز قدرات القوات الخاصة البحرية في تنفيذ المهمات الخاصة وعمليات البحث والإنقاذ، وتدريب طيران القوات البحرية على تخطيط وتنفيذ العمليات الجوية ضد أهداف بحرية، إلى جانب تبادل المعلومات، وبناء الصورة التكتيكية البحرية والجوية، وتطبيق إجراءات الاتصالات بمختلف أنواعها.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة ضمن جهود وزارة الدفاع في تطوير منظومة التدريب البحري، بما يعزز جاهزية القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية وقدرتها على مواكبة التحديات والمتغيرات الإقليمية والدولية.