انطلقت في جمهورية مصر العربية، مناورات التمرين البحري «ميدوزا 14»، بمشاركة القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية، إلى جانب قوات من الدولة المستضيفة، والجمهورية الهيلينية، وجمهورية قبرص، وجمهورية فرنسا.
ويهدف التمرين إلى تعزيز جاهزية الوحدات البحرية في تنفيذ عمليات الاعتراض البحري، والتعامل مع التهديدات غير المتكافئة، وتعزيز القدرة على تنفيذ العمليات تحت السطحية وفوق السطحية، إضافة إلى الدفاع الجوي البحري.
ويسعى التمرين إلى تعزيز قدرات القوات الخاصة البحرية في تنفيذ المهمات الخاصة وعمليات البحث والإنقاذ، وتدريب طيران القوات البحرية على تخطيط وتنفيذ العمليات الجوية ضد أهداف بحرية، إلى جانب تبادل المعلومات، وبناء الصورة التكتيكية البحرية والجوية، وتطبيق إجراءات الاتصالات بمختلف أنواعها.
وتأتي هذه المشاركة ضمن جهود وزارة الدفاع في تطوير منظومة التدريب البحري، بما يعزز جاهزية القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية وقدرتها على مواكبة التحديات والمتغيرات الإقليمية والدولية.
The naval exercise "Medusa 14" has commenced in the Arab Republic of Egypt, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, alongside forces from the host nation, the Hellenic Republic, the Republic of Cyprus, and the French Republic.
The exercise aims to enhance the readiness of naval units to conduct maritime interception operations, address asymmetric threats, and improve the capability to execute both underwater and surface operations, in addition to maritime air defense.
The exercise seeks to strengthen the capabilities of naval special forces in carrying out special missions and search and rescue operations, and to train naval aviation in planning and executing air operations against maritime targets, along with information exchange, building the maritime and aerial tactical picture, and applying communication procedures of various types.
This participation is part of the Ministry of Defense's efforts to develop the naval training system, which enhances the readiness of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and their ability to keep pace with regional and international challenges and changes.