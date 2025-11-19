Today, the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, laid the foundation stone for the headquarters of the Special Forces for Environmental Security in the Northern Borders Region, in the presence of the Prince of the Northern Borders Region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

After laying the foundation stone, the Minister of Interior listened to an explanation from the Commander of the Special Forces for Environmental Security, Major General Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi, who clarified that the laying of the foundation stone is part of the strategic plan aimed at enhancing the environmental security system across all regions of the Kingdom. He also outlined the facilities that the new headquarters will include and the services designated to support the personnel in carrying out their missions.

He watched an introductory video presentation about the new building, which includes all operational and administrative elements, in addition to logistical facilities equipped with the latest means and technical programs.

The laying of the foundation stone was attended by the official delegation accompanying the Minister of Interior and a number of senior officials in the Northern Borders Region.