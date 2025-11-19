وضع وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، بحضور أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، حجر الأساس لمقر قيادة القوة الخاصة للأمن البيئي في منطقة الحدود الشمالية.

واستمع وزير الداخلية عقب وضع حجر الأساس إلى شرحٍ من قائد القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي اللواء الركن ساهر بن محمد الحربي، أوضح فيه أن وضع حجر الأساس يأتي استكمالاً للخطة الإستراتيجية الرامية إلى تعزيز منظومة الأمن البيئي في جميع مناطق المملكة، مبيناً المرافق التي سيضمها المقر الجديد والخدمات المخصصة لدعم منسوبي الإدارة في أداء مهماتهم.

وشاهد عرضاً مرئياً تعريفياً حول المبنى الجديد، الذي يشمل جميع العناصر العملياتية والإدارية، إضافة إلى المرافق اللوجستية المزودة بأحدث الوسائل والبرامج التقنية.

حضر وضع حجر الأساس الوفد الرسمي المرافق لوزير الداخلية، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين في منطقة الحدود الشمالية.