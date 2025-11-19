نقل وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، لأهالي منطقة الحدود الشمالية.
جاء ذلك خلال لقائه اليوم بعددٍ من المواطنين من أهالي المنطقة، بحضور أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وذلك في نادي وزارة الداخلية بمدينة عرعر.
وبين الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود خلال اللقاء أن زيارته لمنطقة الحدود الشمالية تأتي إنفاذًا لتوجيهات القيادة التي تحرص على التواصل الدائم مع المواطنين في جميع مناطق المملكة، مشيرًا إلى أن ما تحظى به المنطقة من عناية ورعاية يتجسد في ما تشهده من تطور وتنمية في المجالات كافة.
وكان لأهالي المنطقة كلمة أثناء اللقاء رفعوا فيها الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، على ما يوليانه من رعاية ودعم لكل ما يسهم في تعزيز أمن الوطن وازدهاره.
وأكدوا أن زيارة وزير الداخلية تجسد عمق الرعاية التي توليها قيادتنا الرشيدة لهذه المنطقة وأبنائها ولجميع مناطق المملكة، وعلى متابعة احتياجات المناطق، وتعزيز منظومة الأمن والخدمات في وطن جعل المواطن على رأس الأولويات، معبرين عن اعتزازهم بما تقوم به وزارة الداخلية من جهود كبيرة عبر قطاعاتها المختلفة لخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين.
وتطرقوا للتحولات النوعية في البنى التحتية والمشروعات الاقتصادية والسياحية والخدمية في المنطقة التي تأتي ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
حضر اللقاء عدد من أصحاب الفضيلة والمعالي وكبار المسؤولين في وزارة الداخلية، ومنطقة الحدود الشمالية.
The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the people of the Northern Borders region.
This was during his meeting today with a number of citizens from the region, in the presence of the Emir of the Northern Borders region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, at the Ministry of Interior Club in the city of Arar.
During the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud indicated that his visit to the Northern Borders region comes in implementation of the leadership's directives, which emphasize the importance of continuous communication with citizens in all regions of the Kingdom. He pointed out that the care and attention the region receives is reflected in the development and growth it is witnessing in all fields.
The people of the region expressed their gratitude during the meeting to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince for the care and support they provide for everything that contributes to enhancing the security and prosperity of the nation.
They affirmed that the Minister of Interior's visit embodies the deep care that our wise leadership gives to this region and its people, as well as to all regions of the Kingdom, and the follow-up on the needs of the areas, and the enhancement of the security and services system in a homeland that places the citizen at the top of its priorities, expressing their pride in the significant efforts made by the Ministry of Interior through its various sectors to serve citizens, residents, and visitors.
They also discussed the qualitative transformations in infrastructure, economic, tourism, and service projects in the region, which are part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
A number of esteemed officials and senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and the Northern Borders region attended the meeting.