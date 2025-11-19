نقل وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، لأهالي منطقة الحدود الشمالية.

جاء ذلك خلال لقائه اليوم بعددٍ من المواطنين من أهالي المنطقة، بحضور أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وذلك في نادي وزارة الداخلية بمدينة عرعر.

وبين الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود خلال اللقاء أن زيارته لمنطقة الحدود الشمالية تأتي إنفاذًا لتوجيهات القيادة التي تحرص على التواصل الدائم مع المواطنين في جميع مناطق المملكة، مشيرًا إلى أن ما تحظى به المنطقة من عناية ورعاية يتجسد في ما تشهده من تطور وتنمية في المجالات كافة.

وكان لأهالي المنطقة كلمة أثناء اللقاء رفعوا فيها الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، على ما يوليانه من رعاية ودعم لكل ما يسهم في تعزيز أمن الوطن وازدهاره.

وأكدوا أن زيارة وزير الداخلية تجسد عمق الرعاية التي توليها قيادتنا الرشيدة لهذه المنطقة وأبنائها ولجميع مناطق المملكة، وعلى متابعة احتياجات المناطق، وتعزيز منظومة الأمن والخدمات في وطن جعل المواطن على رأس الأولويات، معبرين عن اعتزازهم بما تقوم به وزارة الداخلية من جهود كبيرة عبر قطاعاتها المختلفة لخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين.

وتطرقوا للتحولات النوعية في البنى التحتية والمشروعات الاقتصادية والسياحية والخدمية في المنطقة التي تأتي ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

حضر اللقاء عدد من أصحاب الفضيلة والمعالي وكبار المسؤولين في وزارة الداخلية، ومنطقة الحدود الشمالية.