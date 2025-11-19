أعاد أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز ضبط المفاهيم المتعلقة بتصنيف المناطق داخل المملكة، رافضًا مصطلحات من نوع «المناطق الطرفية» أو «المناطق النامية».
وأكد أن هذه المفردات لا تعكس الواقع الجديد ولا تتسق مع معطيات المناطق التي تمتلك عناصر قوة واضحة، مشيرًا إلى أن الوصف الأدق هو: «مناطق واعدة». جاء ذلك في جلسة سموه في منصة منتدى مسك العالمي 2025.
الأمير أوضح أن حائل ليست منطقة تبحث عن دور، وإنما تمتلكه فعليًا؛ فالموقع الجغرافي، والمكونات الطبيعية، والبيئة الاجتماعية، والثقافة المحلية، كلها عوامل تمنحها مكانة محورية داخل خارطة المملكة.
وأشار إلى مقارنة لافتة تعكس قيمة حائل: ففي الوقت الذي يقضي فيه سكان الرياض ساعات ممتدة بين جنوب العاصمة وشمالها، فإن المسافة الزمنية بين الرياض وحائل لا تتجاوز ساعتين ونصف؛ فهذا الفارق نقل حسابات الكثافة السكانية وتوزيع الحركة إلى قراءة مختلفة؛ إذ يقدّر الأمير أن حجم السكان الذين يستخدمون حائل كمحور حركة يمكن أن يصل إلى 4800000 نسمة، وهو رقم يفتح فرصًا واسعة في القطاعين الصحي، والسياحي، واللوجستي.
وشدد على ضرورة استغلال كل موقع في المنطقة ليكون مساهمًا في التنمية، بعيدًا عن تعجّل المشاريع التي ترفع التكلفة ولا تتوافق مع طبيعة المكان.
وقال إن حائل لا تطالب بمشاريع لا تنسجم مع خصائصها – مثل نوادي اليخوت – لأنها ليست مدينة ساحلية، لكنها تطالب باستثمار ميزتها النسبية، ومنح مشاريعها ما يعزز قدرتها على التنافسية داخل المملكة.
The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, has redefined the concepts related to the classification of regions within the Kingdom, rejecting terms such as "peripheral regions" or "developing regions."
He affirmed that these terms do not reflect the new reality and do not align with the characteristics of regions that possess clear elements of strength, indicating that a more accurate description is: "promising regions." This was stated during his session at the Misk Global Forum 2025.
The prince clarified that Hail is not a region seeking a role; rather, it already possesses one. The geographical location, natural components, social environment, and local culture are all factors that grant it a central position within the Kingdom's map.
He pointed to a striking comparison that reflects Hail's value: while residents of Riyadh spend extended hours traveling between the south and north of the capital, the travel time between Riyadh and Hail does not exceed two and a half hours; this difference shifts the calculations of population density and movement distribution to a different perspective. The prince estimates that the number of people using Hail as a movement hub could reach 4,800,000, a figure that opens wide opportunities in the health, tourism, and logistics sectors.
He emphasized the necessity of utilizing every location in the region to contribute to development, avoiding the haste of projects that increase costs and do not align with the nature of the place.
He stated that Hail does not demand projects that do not harmonize with its characteristics—such as yacht clubs—because it is not a coastal city; however, it calls for investing in its relative advantage and providing its projects with what enhances its competitiveness within the Kingdom.