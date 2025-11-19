أعاد أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز ضبط المفاهيم المتعلقة بتصنيف المناطق داخل المملكة، رافضًا مصطلحات من نوع «المناطق الطرفية» أو «المناطق النامية».

وأكد أن هذه المفردات لا تعكس الواقع الجديد ولا تتسق مع معطيات المناطق التي تمتلك عناصر قوة واضحة، مشيرًا إلى أن الوصف الأدق هو: «مناطق واعدة». جاء ذلك في جلسة سموه في منصة منتدى مسك العالمي 2025.

الأمير أوضح أن حائل ليست منطقة تبحث عن دور، وإنما تمتلكه فعليًا؛ فالموقع الجغرافي، والمكونات الطبيعية، والبيئة الاجتماعية، والثقافة المحلية، كلها عوامل تمنحها مكانة محورية داخل خارطة المملكة.

وأشار إلى مقارنة لافتة تعكس قيمة حائل: ففي الوقت الذي يقضي فيه سكان الرياض ساعات ممتدة بين جنوب العاصمة وشمالها، فإن المسافة الزمنية بين الرياض وحائل لا تتجاوز ساعتين ونصف؛ فهذا الفارق نقل حسابات الكثافة السكانية وتوزيع الحركة إلى قراءة مختلفة؛ إذ يقدّر الأمير أن حجم السكان الذين يستخدمون حائل كمحور حركة يمكن أن يصل إلى 4800000 نسمة، وهو رقم يفتح فرصًا واسعة في القطاعين الصحي، والسياحي، واللوجستي.

وشدد على ضرورة استغلال كل موقع في المنطقة ليكون مساهمًا في التنمية، بعيدًا عن تعجّل المشاريع التي ترفع التكلفة ولا تتوافق مع طبيعة المكان.

وقال إن حائل لا تطالب بمشاريع لا تنسجم مع خصائصها – مثل نوادي اليخوت – لأنها ليست مدينة ساحلية، لكنها تطالب باستثمار ميزتها النسبية، ومنح مشاريعها ما يعزز قدرتها على التنافسية داخل المملكة.