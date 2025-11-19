The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, has redefined the concepts related to the classification of regions within the Kingdom, rejecting terms such as "peripheral regions" or "developing regions."

He affirmed that these terms do not reflect the new reality and do not align with the characteristics of regions that possess clear elements of strength, indicating that a more accurate description is: "promising regions." This was stated during his session at the Misk Global Forum 2025.

The prince clarified that Hail is not a region seeking a role; rather, it already possesses one. The geographical location, natural components, social environment, and local culture are all factors that grant it a central position within the Kingdom's map.

He pointed to a striking comparison that reflects Hail's value: while residents of Riyadh spend extended hours traveling between the south and north of the capital, the travel time between Riyadh and Hail does not exceed two and a half hours; this difference shifts the calculations of population density and movement distribution to a different perspective. The prince estimates that the number of people using Hail as a movement hub could reach 4,800,000, a figure that opens wide opportunities in the health, tourism, and logistics sectors.

He emphasized the necessity of utilizing every location in the region to contribute to development, avoiding the haste of projects that increase costs and do not align with the nature of the place.

He stated that Hail does not demand projects that do not harmonize with its characteristics—such as yacht clubs—because it is not a coastal city; however, it calls for investing in its relative advantage and providing its projects with what enhances its competitiveness within the Kingdom.