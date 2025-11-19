The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, met today with retirees from the sectors affiliated with the Ministry of Interior in the Northern Borders Region, in the presence of the Emir of the Northern Borders Region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

During the meeting, the Minister of Interior appreciated the efforts made by the retirees during their service, and how they contributed to enhancing the security of the nation and the safety of its citizens and residents, wishing them continued success and prosperity.