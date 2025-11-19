التقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، متقاعدي القطاعات التابعة لوزارة الداخلية في منطقة الحدود الشمالية.

وثمّن وزير الداخلية خلال اللقاء الجهود التي قدّمها المتقاعدون خلال فترة عملهم، وما أسهمت به في تعزيز أمن الوطن وسلامة مواطنيه والمقيمين فيه، متمنيًا لهم دوام التوفيق والسداد.