دشن أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز مبادرة «سكّر على السكر»، التي يطلقها تجمع جازان الصحي، ضمن برنامج وطني موحّد تتشارك فيه تجمعات الجنوب للوقاية من داء السكري والحد من مضاعفاته، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تحسين جودة الحياة ورفع متوسط العمر المتوقع.

وأشار أمير المنطقة، إلى أهمية هذه المبادرة في تطوير نموذج الرعاية، وتفعيل الوقاية، وتعميم البرامج المعتمدة على البيانات، بما يعزز كفاءة الكشف المبكر ويحدّ من أعباء الأمراض المزمنة.

وتهدف المبادرة إلى فحص 50% من السكان ممن تجاوزت أعمارهم 35 عامًا – باستثناء المشخّصين سابقًا والنساء الحوامل – لتعزيز الكشف المبكر عن السكري، وتمكين الحالات المكتشفة من الرعاية اللازمة وفق نموذج علاجي متكامل.

كما تلتزم تجمعات الجنوب، ومن ضمنها تجمع جازان الصحي، بخفض نسبة الأفراد في مرحلة ما قبل السكري بنسبة 30% من خلال برامج توعوية مكثفة وتقنيات وقائية مبتكرة تدعم تغيير السلوك الصحي في المجتمع.