The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, launched the initiative "Sugar on Sugar," which is being implemented by the Jazan Health Cluster as part of a unified national program shared by the southern clusters to prevent diabetes and reduce its complications, in line with the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to improve quality of life and increase life expectancy.

The Prince of the region emphasized the importance of this initiative in developing a care model, activating prevention, and generalizing data-driven programs, which enhances the efficiency of early detection and reduces the burden of chronic diseases.

The initiative aims to test 50% of the population aged over 35 years—excluding those previously diagnosed and pregnant women—to enhance early detection of diabetes and enable the identified cases to receive the necessary care according to a comprehensive treatment model.

The southern clusters, including the Jazan Health Cluster, are also committed to reducing the percentage of individuals in the pre-diabetes stage by 30% through intensive awareness programs and innovative preventive techniques that support healthy behavior change in the community.