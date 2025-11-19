The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, met today in the city of Arar with the Emir of the Northern Borders Region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

The Minister of Interior confirmed that his visit to the Northern Borders Region comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who both pay great attention to the Northern Borders Region, just like the other regions of the Kingdom, and their keenness to provide everything that contributes to supporting security and development.

The Minister of Interior noted the developmental progress the region is witnessing in various fields, supported by wise leadership and the follow-up of the Emir of the region.

For his part, the Emir of the Northern Borders Region appreciated the Minister of Interior's visit to the region, highlighting the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and its role in maintaining the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens and residents.

Following the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud watched a visual presentation that addressed the strategy and developmental initiatives overseen by the emirate for implementation.

Attending the meeting were the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arwan, the Director General of Border Guards, Major General Shaya bin Salem Al-Wadani, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Regional Affairs, Engineer Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Rubai, the Deputy Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Major General Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Faris, the Director of the General Administration of Media and Institutional Communication, Brigadier General Talal bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Shalhoub, and a number of senior officials in the Emirate of the Northern Borders Region.