التقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مدينة عرعر اليوم، أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز.

وأكد وزير الداخلية أن زيارته لمنطقة الحدود الشمالية تأتي تنفيذا لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، لما يوليانه من اهتمام بالغ بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، شأنها شأن بقية مناطق المملكة، وحرصهما على توفير كل ما يسهم في دعم الأمن والتنمية.

ونوّه وزير الداخلية بما تشهده المنطقة من تطور تنموي في مختلف المجالات، بدعم القيادة الحكيمة، ومتابعة أمير المنطقة.

من جانبه، ثمّن أمير منطقة الحدود الشمالية زيارة وزير الداخلية للمنطقة، منوها بجهود وزارة الداخلية ودورها في حفظ أمن الوطن وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.

وعقب اللقاء، شاهد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود عرضا مرئيا تناول الإستراتيجية والمبادرات التنموية التي تشرف الإمارة على تنفيذها.

حضر اللقاء، وكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، والمدير العام لمكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، والمدير العام لحرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية لشؤون المناطق المهندس عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الربيعة، ونائب وكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية اللواء عبدالله بن فهد الفارس، ومدير الإدارة العامة للإعلام والاتصال المؤسسي العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين في إمارة منطقة الحدود الشمالية.