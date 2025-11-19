أكد أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز أن بصمة شباب الوطن اليوم تمثّل القوة الأهم في صناعة مستقبل أكثر ازدهارا للمملكة، موضحا أن الجيل الجديد يمتلك القدرة على قراءة الفرص والتعامل معها بطرق مبتكرة تواكب التحولات السريعة التي تشهدها مختلف القطاعات الوطنية.
وجاءت تصريحات أمير منطقة حائل خلال مشاركته في منتدى مسك العالمي 2025، إذ شدّد على أن الفرص الاقتصادية والتنموية أصبحت متاحة في جميع أنحاء الوطن، وأن زيادة الطلب في مدينة الرياض أدّت إلى رفع مستوى المنافسة، ما يعزز جدوى الفرص في المناطق الواعدة، وفي مقدمتها حائل، التي تتمتع بمعطيات اقتصادية عالية في ظل المشاريع الكبرى والبنية التحتية المتنامية.
وأشار الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد إلى أن شباب الوطن قادرون على تحويل هذه الجدوى الإقليمية إلى مشاريع مؤثرة وإسهامات حقيقية في الاقتصاد السعودي، مؤكدا أن تمكين الشباب وتثقيفهم بآليات قراءة السوق واستيعاب التحولات يعد من أهم ركائز النجاح في المرحلة القادمة.
وتعكس مشاركة أمير منطقة حائل في المنتدى توجها وطنيا يؤمن بأن الاستثمار في قدرات الشباب هو حجر الأساس لأي نهضة اقتصادية، وأن رهان المملكة على جيلها الجديد لم يعد مجرد خيار، بل مسار إستراتيجي متكامل لبناء وطن أكثر تنافسية وابتكارا.
The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that the imprint of the nation's youth today represents the most important force in shaping a more prosperous future for the Kingdom, explaining that the new generation has the ability to read opportunities and engage with them in innovative ways that keep pace with the rapid transformations occurring in various national sectors.
These statements from the Prince of Hail came during his participation in the Misk Global Forum 2025, where he emphasized that economic and developmental opportunities have become available throughout the nation, and that the increased demand in Riyadh has led to heightened competition, enhancing the viability of opportunities in promising regions, foremost among them Hail, which enjoys high economic indicators in light of major projects and growing infrastructure.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad pointed out that the youth of the nation are capable of transforming this regional viability into impactful projects and real contributions to the Saudi economy, affirming that empowering youth and educating them on market reading mechanisms and understanding transformations is one of the most important pillars of success in the upcoming phase.
The participation of the Prince of Hail in the forum reflects a national trend that believes investing in the capabilities of youth is the cornerstone of any economic renaissance, and that the Kingdom's bet on its new generation is no longer just an option, but a comprehensive strategic path to build a more competitive and innovative nation.