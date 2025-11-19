The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that the imprint of the nation's youth today represents the most important force in shaping a more prosperous future for the Kingdom, explaining that the new generation has the ability to read opportunities and engage with them in innovative ways that keep pace with the rapid transformations occurring in various national sectors.

These statements from the Prince of Hail came during his participation in the Misk Global Forum 2025, where he emphasized that economic and developmental opportunities have become available throughout the nation, and that the increased demand in Riyadh has led to heightened competition, enhancing the viability of opportunities in promising regions, foremost among them Hail, which enjoys high economic indicators in light of major projects and growing infrastructure.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad pointed out that the youth of the nation are capable of transforming this regional viability into impactful projects and real contributions to the Saudi economy, affirming that empowering youth and educating them on market reading mechanisms and understanding transformations is one of the most important pillars of success in the upcoming phase.

The participation of the Prince of Hail in the forum reflects a national trend that believes investing in the capabilities of youth is the cornerstone of any economic renaissance, and that the Kingdom's bet on its new generation is no longer just an option, but a comprehensive strategic path to build a more competitive and innovative nation.