أكد أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز أن بصمة شباب الوطن اليوم تمثّل القوة الأهم في صناعة مستقبل أكثر ازدهارا للمملكة، موضحا أن الجيل الجديد يمتلك القدرة على قراءة الفرص والتعامل معها بطرق مبتكرة تواكب التحولات السريعة التي تشهدها مختلف القطاعات الوطنية.

وجاءت تصريحات أمير منطقة حائل خلال مشاركته في منتدى مسك العالمي 2025، إذ شدّد على أن الفرص الاقتصادية والتنموية أصبحت متاحة في جميع أنحاء الوطن، وأن زيادة الطلب في مدينة الرياض أدّت إلى رفع مستوى المنافسة، ما يعزز جدوى الفرص في المناطق الواعدة، وفي مقدمتها حائل، التي تتمتع بمعطيات اقتصادية عالية في ظل المشاريع الكبرى والبنية التحتية المتنامية.

وأشار الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد إلى أن شباب الوطن قادرون على تحويل هذه الجدوى الإقليمية إلى مشاريع مؤثرة وإسهامات حقيقية في الاقتصاد السعودي، مؤكدا أن تمكين الشباب وتثقيفهم بآليات قراءة السوق واستيعاب التحولات يعد من أهم ركائز النجاح في المرحلة القادمة.

وتعكس مشاركة أمير منطقة حائل في المنتدى توجها وطنيا يؤمن بأن الاستثمار في قدرات الشباب هو حجر الأساس لأي نهضة اقتصادية، وأن رهان المملكة على جيلها الجديد لم يعد مجرد خيار، بل مسار إستراتيجي متكامل لبناء وطن أكثر تنافسية وابتكارا.