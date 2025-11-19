- تطوير منظومة التشريعات أسهم في تعزيز الجودة القضائية


- قواعد واضحة ومستقرة تقلل من التباين في الأحكام القضائية



فيما تحولت وزارة العدل إلى خلية نحل تعمل على مدار الساعة، أكملت الوزارة استعدادها لتنظيم «المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني»، في مدينة الرياض، تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والذي يفتتح يوم الأحد القادم 23 نوفمبر، ويستمر لمدة يومين، بحضور نخبة من الخبراء والقانونيين والمتخصصين من 40 دولة، لتبادل المعرفة والخبرات في مجال الجودة القضائية.


ويترأس وزير العدل السعودي الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني الجلسة الحوارية الأولى تحت عنوان «تطوير منظومة التشريعات ودورها في تعزيز الجودة القضائية»، ويشارك في الحوار وزراء ومسؤولون، وهم وزير العدل في المجر بنس توزسون، ووزير العدل في تركيا يلماز تونش، والأمين العام لمؤتمر لاهاي للقانون الدولي الخاص في سويسرا الدكتور كريستوف بيرناسكوني.


وأجمع قانونيون ومختصون، لـ«عكاظ»، على أن تطوير منظومة التشريعات أسهم في تعزيز الجودة القضائية من خلال إيجاد أنظمة متخصصة ومحدثة تعزز الشفافية، وتحمي الحقوق، وتقلل النزاعات، وتسرّع الإجراءات القضائية. وقال كل من المحامي سعيد المالكي والمحامي فراس طرابلسي والمحامي إيهاب أبو ظريفة والمحامية بشائر العظمة والمحامية نجود عداوي إن هذه التشريعات شملت تحديث الإطار القانوني وتبني أدلة حديثة مثل الأدلة الرقمية، وتوضيح القواعد التي تحدد العلاقة بين الأفراد والمجتمع.


وأوضحوا أن دور تطوير التشريعات أسهم في تعزيز الجودة القضائية وتحقيق الاستقرار والوضوح، إذ تضع الأنظمة قواعد واضحة ومستقرة تقلل من التباين في الأحكام القضائية وتزيد من قابلية التنبؤ بها، إضافة إلى حماية الحقوق وتعزيز العدالة، إذ تعمل التشريعات المتخصصة، مثل نظام المعاملات المدنية ونظام الإثبات، في تنظيم العلاقات بين الأفراد وضمان حقوقهم، وبما يقلل النزاعات ويحمي مصالح جميع الأطراف.


وقال المحامون إن تسريع الإجراءات من خلال تحديث القواعد الإجرائية وتطوير الأنظمة أسهم في إنجاز القضايا بسرعة أكبر، ما يحد من أمد الفصل في الخصومات ويعزز كفاءة النظام القضائي. وذكروا أن تبني التقنيات الحديثة التي تتضمن أدلة جديدة كالأدلة الرقمية، جعل القضايا أكثر وضوحا ويتماشى مع التطورات التقنية والتحول الرقمي في القطاع القضائي. كما أسهمت المبادرات التشريعية في رفع كفاءة العمل القضائي وتعزيز نزاهته من خلال وضع معايير وضوابط واضحة تضمن الحياد والشفافية في التعامل مع الأدلة والبينات، إضافة إلى دعم العدالة الوقائية من خلال وضوح التشريعات، إذ يمكن للأفراد الإلمام بحقوقهم وواجباتهم بشكل أفضل، ما يقلل من النزاعات قبل وقوعها ويساهم في تحقيق العدالة الوقائية. وأضاف المحامون أن الخطوات التي خطتها وزارة العدل أصبحت مطلبا وهدفا لكثير من الدول التي تسعى إلى استنساخ التجربة الناجحة في المنظمة العدلية السعودية.