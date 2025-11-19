- The development of the legislative system has contributed to enhancing judicial quality

- Clear and stable rules reduce the variance in judicial rulings







As the Ministry of Justice has turned into a beehive working around the clock, it has completed its preparations to organize the "Second International Judicial Conference" in Riyadh, under the patronage of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The conference will open next Sunday, November 23, and will last for two days, with the attendance of a select group of experts, legal professionals, and specialists from 40 countries to exchange knowledge and experiences in the field of judicial quality.



The Saudi Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, will chair the first dialogue session titled "Developing the Legislative System and Its Role in Enhancing Judicial Quality." Participating in the dialogue will be ministers and officials, including the Minister of Justice of Hungary, Benes Tuzson, the Minister of Justice of Turkey, Yilmaz Tunç, and the Secretary-General of the Hague Conference on Private International Law in Switzerland, Dr. Christoph Bernasconi.



Legal professionals and specialists agreed with "Okaz" that the development of the legislative system has contributed to enhancing judicial quality by creating specialized and updated systems that promote transparency, protect rights, reduce disputes, and expedite judicial procedures. Lawyers Saeed Al-Maliki, Firas Tarablosi, Ihab Abu Zareefa, Bashayer Al-Azmah, and Najood Adawi stated that these legislations included updating the legal framework and adopting modern guidelines such as digital evidence, clarifying the rules that define the relationship between individuals and society.



They explained that the role of legislative development has contributed to enhancing judicial quality and achieving stability and clarity, as the systems establish clear and stable rules that reduce variance in judicial rulings and increase their predictability, in addition to protecting rights and enhancing justice. Specialized legislations, such as the Civil Transactions Law and the Evidence Law, work to organize relationships between individuals and guarantee their rights, thereby reducing disputes and protecting the interests of all parties.



The lawyers stated that expediting procedures through updating procedural rules and developing systems has contributed to resolving cases more quickly, which limits the duration of dispute resolution and enhances the efficiency of the judicial system. They mentioned that adopting modern technologies that include new evidence such as digital evidence has made cases clearer and aligned with technological developments and digital transformation in the judicial sector. Legislative initiatives have also contributed to raising the efficiency of judicial work and enhancing its integrity by establishing clear standards and controls that ensure neutrality and transparency in dealing with evidence and proofs, in addition to supporting preventive justice through clear legislations, allowing individuals to better understand their rights and duties, which reduces disputes before they arise and contributes to achieving preventive justice. The lawyers added that the steps taken by the Ministry of Justice have become a demand and goal for many countries seeking to replicate the successful experience in the Saudi judicial system.