The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental regulations for not adhering to the instructions and guidelines for preserving vegetation by lighting a fire in areas not designated for that purpose in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for lighting a fire in areas not designated for that purpose in forests and national parks is a fine of up to (3,000) riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah and Madinah.