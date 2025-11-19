بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لأمير موناكو ألبرت الثاني، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لأمير موناكو، ولحكومة وشعب إمارة موناكو الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لأمير موناكو ألبرت الثاني، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لأمير موناكو، ولحكومة وشعب إمارة موناكو الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.