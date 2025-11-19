The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to Prince Albert II of Monaco on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for the Prince of Monaco, and for the government and people of the friendly Principality of Monaco, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to Prince Albert II of Monaco on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincerest wishes for abundant health and happiness for the Prince of Monaco, and for the government and people of the friendly Principality of Monaco, wishing them further progress and prosperity.