وقّع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ورئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب، في البيت الأبيض، اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.
وتأتي هذه الاتفاقية في إطار الشراكة الإستراتيجية والروابط التاريخية الراسخة التي تجمع البلدين منذ أكثر من 90 عاماً، وتمثل خطوة محورية تُعزّز الشراكة الدفاعية طويلة المدى، وتعكس التزام الجانبين المشترك بدعم السلام والأمن والازدهار في المنطقة.
وتؤكد الاتفاقية أن المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية شريكان أمنيان قادران على العمل المشترك لمواجهة التحديات والتهديدات الإقليمية والدولية، بما يعمّق التنسيق الدفاعي طويل الأجل، ويعزّز قدرات الردع ورفع مستوى الجاهزية، إلى جانب تطوير القدرات الدفاعية وتكاملها بين الطرفين.
كما تضع الاتفاقية إطاراً متيناً لشراكة دفاعية مستمرة ومستدامة، تسهم في تعزيز أمن واستقرار البلدين.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed a strategic defense agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America at the White House.
This agreement comes within the framework of the strategic partnership and the deep historical ties that have united the two countries for over 90 years. It represents a pivotal step that strengthens the long-term defense partnership and reflects the mutual commitment of both sides to support peace, security, and prosperity in the region.
The agreement confirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America are security partners capable of working together to confront regional and international challenges and threats, deepening long-term defense coordination, enhancing deterrence capabilities, and raising readiness levels, in addition to developing and integrating defense capabilities between the two parties.
The agreement also establishes a solid framework for a continuous and sustainable defense partnership that contributes to enhancing the security and stability of both countries.