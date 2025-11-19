Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed a strategic defense agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America at the White House.

This agreement comes within the framework of the strategic partnership and the deep historical ties that have united the two countries for over 90 years. It represents a pivotal step that strengthens the long-term defense partnership and reflects the mutual commitment of both sides to support peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

The agreement confirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America are security partners capable of working together to confront regional and international challenges and threats, deepening long-term defense coordination, enhancing deterrence capabilities, and raising readiness levels, in addition to developing and integrating defense capabilities between the two parties.

The agreement also establishes a solid framework for a continuous and sustainable defense partnership that contributes to enhancing the security and stability of both countries.