وقّع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ورئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب، في البيت الأبيض، اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

وتأتي هذه الاتفاقية في إطار الشراكة الإستراتيجية والروابط التاريخية الراسخة التي تجمع البلدين منذ أكثر من 90 عاماً، وتمثل خطوة محورية تُعزّز الشراكة الدفاعية طويلة المدى، وتعكس التزام الجانبين المشترك بدعم السلام والأمن والازدهار في المنطقة.

وتؤكد الاتفاقية أن المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية شريكان أمنيان قادران على العمل المشترك لمواجهة التحديات والتهديدات الإقليمية والدولية، بما يعمّق التنسيق الدفاعي طويل الأجل، ويعزّز قدرات الردع ورفع مستوى الجاهزية، إلى جانب تطوير القدرات الدفاعية وتكاملها بين الطرفين.

كما تضع الاتفاقية إطاراً متيناً لشراكة دفاعية مستمرة ومستدامة، تسهم في تعزيز أمن واستقرار البلدين.