An important day in the course of Saudi-American relations, it marks a turning point in Saudi-American relations, and the partnership that has played a key and pivotal role over nine decades in achieving stability in the region, aimed at institutionalizing these relations and establishing a solid foundation for a sustainable future for decades to come as part of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance its partnerships around the world to serve mutual interests in achieving security, stability, and prosperity. During this meeting, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump held a summit where several important bilateral agreements were signed, representing a strategic step to enhance the partnership between the two countries, which will stimulate mutual investments and create job opportunities for citizens in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, and reinforce their joint commitment to supporting regional and international security.

Nuclear Energy

The cooperation agreement in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear energy between the Kingdom and the United States allows for the transfer of advanced American technologies in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear energy to the Kingdom, including nuclear power plants. It will also open the door for American companies operating in the nuclear field to enter into projects in the Kingdom, resulting in the generation of quality jobs and attracting lucrative investments through contracts with the American side.

The completion of negotiations on the agreement is an important step in achieving the partnership goal between the two countries in the field of civil nuclear energy, as stipulated in the strategic economic partnership document signed by Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Donald Trump during the Saudi-American summit held in Riyadh on the 15th of Dhul-Qi'dah 1446 AH, corresponding to May 13, 2025.

Securing Uranium and Critical Mineral Supply Chains

The signing of the strategic framework for cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States in securing supply chains related to uranium, minerals, permanent magnets, and critical minerals reflects the commitment of both countries to secure reliable and sustainable supply chains that support global economic growth by enhancing the security, stability, and sustainability of critical mineral supply chains, including rare earth metals.

The Kingdom has witnessed significant growth in its mineral wealth, with an increase of nearly 90% to reach approximately $2.5 trillion, compared to previous estimates announced in 2016. This increase reflects new discoveries of rare earth metals and critical minerals, along with significant increases in phosphate ores and other minerals such as copper, zinc, gold, and others.

The signing of the strategic framework to secure uranium and critical mineral supply chains aims to leverage the strategic advantages enjoyed by the Kingdom, including a robust and growing economy, a distinguished geographical location, abundant energy supplies, integrated infrastructure, including a network of ports, railways, and industrial cities, and a young human capital.

The development of this strategic framework to secure uranium and critical mineral supply chains aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at developing the mining sector to be the third pillar of the national economy by expanding the base of local and international investments in this sector and maximizing the benefits from the Kingdom's mineral wealth through the optimal exploitation of these resources and transforming them into high-value-added mineral products.

The strategic framework aims to make the Kingdom a center for processing rare earth metals and manufacturing permanent magnets, given the high-value resources bestowed upon it by God, as the Jabal Sayid mine is one of the most notable recent discoveries in the Kingdom, classified as the fourth largest mine in the world in terms of the estimated value of rare earth metal deposits and the associated uranium.

The strategic framework enables private sector companies from both countries to enter into long-term purchase contracts, in addition to supporting human capacity building and training programs, enhancing research and development activities, technology transfer, and recycling rare earth metals and permanent magnets.

Artificial Intelligence

• The United States is a strategic partner for the Kingdom in building the digital economy, and today the two countries are opening new future horizons through a strategic partnership in artificial intelligence to ensure the Kingdom's continued leadership and seize opportunities in the age of artificial intelligence, ensuring an innovative future for current and future generations. • The strategic partnership in artificial intelligence with the United States is based on leveraging the relative advantages enjoyed by the Kingdom, foremost among them leadership in the energy sector, the abundance of land necessary for building data centers, and a digital talent pool exceeding 400,000 employees in technology fields. • The partnership in artificial intelligence positions the Kingdom as a pivotal global center for ultra-large data centers serving the region and the world, contributing to the development and construction of massive language models, especially in Arabic, to serve the Middle East and North Africa region. • The partnership in artificial intelligence will enable Saudi tech companies to meet the demand for artificial intelligence services, empowering entrepreneurs, innovators, and companies to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence solutions in priority sectors such as health, education, energy, government services, and others. • The strategic partnership in artificial intelligence will create thousands of jobs for citizens, in addition to joint training and development programs. • The Saudi-American partnership in the digital economy has contributed to making the Kingdom today one of the fastest-growing countries in the digital economy and the largest cluster of digital talent in the region, as the digital economy in the Kingdom grew to $132 billion in 2024, a growth rate of 66% compared to 2018 when it was $79.6 billion. • American companies have invested with the Kingdom in building and training digital talent through the "Apple," "Google," "Amazon," and "Microsoft" academies, contributing to the growth of the number of jobs in the tech sector to 400,000 jobs, up from 150,000 jobs in 2018.

Defense Agreement

• The signing of the defense agreement by the Crown Prince and the U.S. President embodies the depth of relations between the two countries and their keenness to enhance their historical bilateral relationship and establish security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

• The Kingdom and the United States have a close historical relationship that extends for nine decades, during which the bilateral relations have evolved to the level of "strategic partnership," through the commitment of the leadership of both countries to support and enhance their relations in all fields, particularly in the security and defense sectors through the signing of the "Strategic Defense Agreement."

• The "Strategic Defense Agreement" reflects the standing of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States as prominent security allies working together to face common threats and challenges.

• The "Strategic Defense Agreement" supports the Kingdom's efforts to develop its military industries and enhance the readiness of its armed forces by implementing the areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement, enabling the Kingdom to become a global regional logistics hub for manufacturing and sustainability.

• This agreement serves the common goals of both countries in establishing international security and peace, aiming to elevate the level of military relations that have existed for decades to the highest levels of cooperation and joint military coordination, and it is not directed against any country, contributing to achieving security and peace.

• The signing of the "Strategic Defense Agreement" stems from the historical partnership and close defense cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States, establishing a framework for a continuous and lasting defense partnership that contributes to enhancing security and stability and achieving strategic deterrence.

• The "Strategic Defense Agreement" signed between the Kingdom and the U.S. is primarily a defense agreement, and the Kingdom believes that diplomacy and dialogue on one hand, and deterring aggressions on the other, are the optimal means for resolving disputes and moving towards cooperation among countries in the region and the world as a whole.

• The "Strategic Defense Agreement" will contribute to raising the level of coordination and integration between the military institutions of both countries, benefiting the security and stability of the region. The cooperation in military industries will also reflect on creating job opportunities in both countries.