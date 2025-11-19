يوم مهم في مسار العلاقات السعودية الأمريكية، يُعد علامة فارقة في مسار العلاقات السعودية–الأمريكية، والشراكة التي لعبت على مدار 9 عقود دوراً رئيسياً ومحورياً في تحقيق الاستقرار في المنطقة، وهدفت إلى مأسسة هذه العلاقات وإيجاد أرضية راسخة لمستقبل مُستدام لعقود قادمة في إطار سعي المملكة لتعزيز شراكاتها حول العالم بما يخدم المصالح المُشتركة في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار، إذ عقد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اجتماع قمة جرى خلاله توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات الثنائية المهمة، تمثل خطوة إستراتيجية لتعزيز الشراكة بين البلدين، من شأنها تحفيز الاستثمارات المتبادلة، وخلق فرص عمل للمواطنين في المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وترسيخ التزامهما المشترك بدعم الأمن الإقليمي والدولي.

الطاقة النووية

تتيح اتفاقية التعاون في مجال الاستخدامات السلمية للطاقة النووية بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة، نقل التقنيات الأمريكية المتقدمة في مجال الاستخدامات السلمية للطاقة النووية، إلى المملكة، بما في ذلك محطات الطاقة النووية. كما ستفتح المجال للشركات الأمريكية العاملة في المجال النووي، للدخول في مشاريع في المملكة، سينتج عنها توليد وظائف نوعية، وجذب استثمارات مجزية، من خلال عقود مع الجانب الأمريكي.

يعدُ اكتمال المفاوضات حول الاتفاقية خطوة مهمة في تحقيق هدف الشراكة بين البلدين في مجال الطاقة النووية المدنية، المنصوص عليه في وثيقة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية، التي وقعها الأمير محمد بن سلمان ودونالد ترمب، أثناء انعقاد أعمال القمة السعودية الأمريكية، في الرياض، في 15 ذي القعدة 1446هـ، الموافق 13 مايو 2025.

تأمين سلاسل إمداد اليورانيوم والمعادن الحرجة

يعكس توقيع المملكة والولايات المتحدة الإطار الإستراتيجي للتعاون في مجال تأمين سلاسل الإمداد المتعلقة باليورانيوم والمعادن والمغانط الدائمة والمعادن الحرجة، التزام البلدين بتأمين سلاسل إمداد موثوقة ومستدامة تدعم نمو الاقتصاد العالمي، من خلال تعزيز أمن واستقرار واستدامة سلاسل إمداد المعادن الحرجة، ومنها المعادن الأرضية النادرة.

وشهدت المملكة نمواً ملموساً في ثروتها المعدنية، إذ ارتفعت بنسبة تقارب 90% لتصل إلى نحو 2.5 تريليون دولار أمريكي، مقارنة بالتقديرات السابقة التي أُعلنت في 2016، ويعكس هذا الارتفاع ما تحقق من اكتشافاتٍ جديدة للمعادن الأرضية النادرة، والمعادن الحرجة، إلى جانب زياداتٍ كبيرة في خامات الفوسفات، ومعادن أخرى مثل؛ النحاس، والزنك، والذهب، وغيرها.

ويهدف توقيع الإطار الإستراتيجي لتأمين سلاسل الإمداد لليورانيوم والمعادن الحرجة للاستفادة من المزايا الإستراتيجية التي تتمتع بها المملكة، ومنها، متانة الاقتصاد ونموه، والموقع الجغرافي المتميز، وإمدادات الطاقة الوفيرة، والبنية التحتية المتكاملة، التي تشمل شبكة الموانئ والسكك الحديدية والمدن الصناعية، والقدرات البشرية الشابة.

ويأتي تطوير هذا الإطار الإستراتيجي لتأمين سلاسل الإمداد لليورانيوم والمعادن الحرجة، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، في إطار تطويرٍ قطاع التعدين ليكون الركيزة الثالثة للاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال توسيع قاعدة الاستثمارات المحلية والدولية في هذا القطاع، وتعظيم الاستفادة من الثروات التعدينية في المملكة، من خلال الاستغلال الأمثل لهذه الموارد وتحويلها إلى منتجاتٍ تعدينيةٍ ذات قيمةٍ مضافةٍ عالية.

ويهدف الإطار الإستراتيجي لتأمين سلاسل الإمداد لليورانيوم والمعادن الحرجة لجعل المملكة مركزاً لمعالجة المعادن الأرضية النادرة، وصناعة المغانط الدائمة، لما حباها الله به من موارد ذات قيمة عالية، إذ يُعد منجم جبل صايد من أحدث الاكتشافات البارزة في المملكة، إذ يُصنف رابع أكبر منجم في العالم من حيث القيمة التقديرية لرواسب المعادن الأرضية النادرة واليورانيوم المصاحب لها.

ويمكِّن الإطار الإستراتيجي لتأمين سلاسل الإمداد لليورانيوم والمعادن الحرجة شركات القطاع الخاص، من البلدين، من إبرام عقود شراء طويلة الأجل، إضافة إلى دعم برامج بناء القدرات البشرية والتدريب، وتعزيز نشاطات البحث والتطوير، ونقل التقنية، وإعادة تدوير المعادن والعناصر الأرضية النادرة والمغناط الدائمة.

الذكاء الاصطناعي 

‏‎• الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية شريك إستراتيجي للمملكة في بناء الاقتصاد الرقمي، واليوم يفتح البلدان آفاقاً مستقبلية جديدة من خلال الشراكة الإستراتيجية في الذكاء الاصطناعي لضمان مواصلة ريادة المملكة واغتنام الفرص في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي وضمان مستقبل مبتكر للاجيال الحالية والقادمة.• الشراكة الإستراتيجية في الذكاء الاصطناعي مع الولايات المتحدة ترتكز على الاستفادة من المزايا النسبية التي تتمتع بها المملكة وفي مقدمتها الريادة في مجال الطاقة، ووفرة الأراضي اللازمة لبناء مراكز البيانات والمواهب الرقمية التي تتجاوز 400 ألف موظف في مجالات التقنية.• الشراكة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي تجعل من المملكة مركزاً عالمياً محورياً لمراكز البيانات فائقة السعة لخدمة المنطقة والعالم من المملكة لخدمة المنطقة والعالم، وتساهم في تطوير وبناء النمائج اللغوية الضخمة خصوصاً باللغة العربية لخدمة منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا.• الشراكة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي ستمكِّن الشركات التقنية السعودية من تلبية الطلب على خدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتمكين الرياديين والمبتكرين والشركات من تسريع تبني حلول الذكاء الاصطناعي في القطاعات ذات الأولوية في الصحة والتعليم والطاقة والخدمات الحكومية وغيرها.• ستمكِّن الشراكة الإستراتيجية في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي من خلق آلاف الوظائف للمواطنين، إضافة الي برامج التدريب والتطوير المشتركة.• الشراكة السعودية الأمريكية في الاقتصاد الرقمي ساهمت في أن تكون المملكة اليوم واحدة من أسرع الدول في نمو الاقتصاد الرقمي، وأكبر تكتل للمواهب الرقمية في المنطقة، إذ نما الاقتصاد الرقمي في المملكة إلى 132 مليار دولار في 2024 ‏‎بنسبة نمو 66% عن 2018 عندما كان 79.6 مليار دولار.• استثمرت الشركات الأمريكية مع المملكة في بناء وتدريب المواهب الرقمية من خلال أكاديميات «أبل» و«قوقل» و«أمازون» و«مايكروسوفت» وغيرها، ما ساهم في نمو عدد الوظالف فى القطاع التقني إلى 400 ألف وظيفة بعد أن كانت 150 ألف وظيفة في 2018.

الاتفاقية الدفاعية

• يجسّد توقيع الاتفاقية الدفاعية من قبل ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي عمق العلاقات بين البلدين، وحرصهما على تعزيز علاقتهما الثنائية التاريخية، وإرساء الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار في المنطقة والعالم.

• تربط المملكة والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية علاقات تاريخية وثيقة تمتد لتسعة عقود، تطورت عبرها العلاقات الثنائية إلى مستوى «الشراكة الإستراتيجية»، من خلال حرص قيادتي البلدين على دعم وتعزيز علاقاتهما في المجالات كافة، لا سيما الجانب الأمني والدفاعي من خلال توقيع «اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي».

• تعكس «اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي» وقوف المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى جانب بعضهما بعضاً بوصفهما حليفين أمنيين بارزين يعملان سوياً لمواجهة التهديدات والتحديات المشتركة.

• تدعم «اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيحي» جهود المملكة في تطوير صناعاتها العسكرية وتعزيز جاهزية قواتها المسلحة، من خلال تنفيذ مجالات التعاون الواردة في الاتفاقية، بما يمكِّن المملكة من أن تكون مركزاً لوجستياً إقليمياً عالمياً للتصنيع والاستدامة.

• تخدم هذه الاتفاقية أهداف البلدين المشتركة في إرساء الأمن والسلم الدوليين، وتهدف إلى الارتقاء بمستوى العلاقات العسكرية القائمة منذ عقود إلى أعلى مستويات التعاون والتنسيق العسكري المشترك، كما أنها ليست موجهة ضد أي دولة، وستساهم في تحقيق الأمن والسلام.

• يأتي توقيع «اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي» انطلاقاً من الشراكة التاريخية، والتعاون الدفاعي الوثيق بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتضع إطاراً لشراكة دفاعية مستمرة ودائمة بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار وتحقيق الردع الإستراتيجي.

• «اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي» الموقعة بين المملكة وأمريكا هي اتفاقية دفاعية في المقام الأول، والمملكة تؤمن بأن الدبلوماسية والحوار من جهة، وردع الاعتداءات من جهة أخرى يُعدان السبيل الأمثل لحل الخلافات وتجاوزها نحو التعاون بين دول المنطقة والعالم بأسره.

• ستسهم «اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي» في رفع مستوى التنسيق والتكامل بين المؤسسات العسكرية في البلدين بما يعود بالنفع على أمن واستقرار المنطقة. كما سوف ينعكس التعاون في مجال الصناعات العسكرية على خلق فرص عمل في البلدين.