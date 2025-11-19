رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، حفل تخريج 478 طالبا من جامعة الأمير محمد بن فهد، دفعة 2024–2025، بحضور وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس أمناء جامعة الأمير محمد بن فهد، الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الجامعة.

وأكد الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز أن قطاع التعليم يحظى بدعم كبير من القيادة التي أولت الإنسان وتنمية قدراته أولوية قصوى، مشيرا إلى أهمية التخصصات النوعية التي تتواءم مع متطلبات سوق العمل وتسهم في إعداد كفاءات وطنية قادرة على المنافسة واستشراف المستقبل. كما أشاد بالدور الذي تقوم به الجامعات السعودية في تطوير البرامج التعليمية وتعزيز الشراكات مع القطاعين العام والخاص بما يدعم مسيرة التنمية الوطنية.

وهنأ الطلاب الخريجين وأولياء أمورهم بهذه المناسبة، متمنيا لهم مستقبلا مشرقا يساهمون فيه بخدمة وطنهم.

وألقى الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز كلمة قال فيها: لقد حظي قطاع التعليم في وطننا الغالي، بدعم ورعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إذ جعلت قيادتنا الاستثمار في الإنسان محورا أساسيا لبناء مستقبل المملكة، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030.

وأضاف: نحتفل اليوم بتخريج دفعة جديدة من طلاب جامعة الأمير محمد بن فهد، برعاية كريمة من أمير المنطقة الشرقية، الذي يجسد حضوره دعما متواصلا لمسيرة التعليم والتنمية في المنطقة، وفي هذه المناسبة، نستذكر بكل وفاء مؤسس الجامعة، سيدي الأمير محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز – رحمه الله – الذي وضع رؤية رائدة تقوم على تمكين الإنسان، وبناء صرح تعليمي يواكب العصر ويخدم الوطن، نسأل الله أن يجعل ما قدمه في ميزان حسناته.

وفي كلمته خلال الحفل، أكد رئيس الجامعة الدكتور عيسى بن حسن الأنصاري أن هذا اليوم يمثل محطة مضيئة في مسيرة الجامعة، مشيرا إلى أن الاحتفال يأتي على أرض آمنت بأن التعليم رسالة، وبأن الإنسان هو الثروة الحقيقية للوطن. وأضاف أن رعاية أمير المنطقة الشرقية، وحضور رئيس مجلس الأمناء، يعكسان ما يحظى به قطاع التعليم من دعم كبير من القيادة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد.

واستحضر الأنصاري في كلمته مؤسس الجامعة الأمير محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز – رحمه الله –، مؤكدا أن أثره الإنساني والعلمي حاضر في كل منجز، وتوجه إلى الخريجين بكلمة قال فيها: «أبنائي الخريجين، انظروا حولكم إلى من شاركوكم رحلة التعب، ودعاء آبائكم وأمهاتكم، هم سر هذا الإنجاز، فقفوا وحيوهم تصفيقا وامتنانا».

وفي ختام كلمته، رفع الدكتور الأنصاري شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على رعايته ودعمه لمسيرة الجامعة، ولرئيس مجلس الأمناء على متابعته الدائمة للبرامج والمبادرات كافة.

أعقبت ذلك مسيرة الطلاب الخريجين من مختلف التخصصات، ثم التُقطت الصور التذكارية بهذه المناسبة.