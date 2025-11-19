The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the graduation ceremony of 478 students from Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University, Class of 2024–2025, this evening (Tuesday), in the presence of the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, at the university's premises.

Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz affirmed that the education sector receives significant support from the leadership, which prioritizes human development and capacity building. He highlighted the importance of specialized fields that align with labor market requirements and contribute to preparing national competencies capable of competing and anticipating the future. He also praised the role of Saudi universities in developing educational programs and enhancing partnerships with both the public and private sectors to support the national development journey.

He congratulated the graduating students and their families on this occasion, wishing them a bright future in which they contribute to serving their country.

Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz delivered a speech in which he said: "The education sector in our beloved country has received support and care from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Our leadership has made investing in people a fundamental pillar for building the future of the Kingdom and achieving the objectives of Vision 2030."

He added: "Today, we celebrate the graduation of a new batch of students from Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University, under the generous patronage of the Prince of the Eastern Province, whose presence embodies continuous support for the journey of education and development in the region. On this occasion, we remember with great loyalty the founder of the university, my lord Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz – may he rest in peace – who established a pioneering vision based on empowering individuals and building an educational edifice that keeps pace with the times and serves the nation. We ask Allah to place his contributions in the balance of his good deeds."

In his speech during the ceremony, the university president, Dr. Issa bin Hassan Al-Ansari, affirmed that this day represents a bright milestone in the university's journey, noting that the celebration takes place on land that believes education is a message and that people are the true wealth of the nation. He added that the patronage of the Prince of the Eastern Province and the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees reflect the significant support that the education sector receives from the leadership, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.

Al-Ansari recalled in his speech the founder of the university, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz – may he rest in peace – emphasizing that his human and scientific impact is present in every achievement. He addressed the graduates with words saying: "My sons, the graduates, look around you at those who shared the journey of effort with you, and the prayers of your fathers and mothers; they are the secret to this achievement, so stand and applaud them in gratitude."

At the end of his speech, Dr. Al-Ansari expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his patronage and support for the university's journey, and to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for his continuous follow-up on all programs and initiatives.

This was followed by a procession of graduating students from various disciplines, and then commemorative photos were taken on this occasion.