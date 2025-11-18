In a rare scene inside the White House, American cavalry units appeared at the southern entrance during the reception of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington, in a move considered one of the highest forms of military honor that the United States offers to a foreign leader, according to official protocol rules.

This type of ceremony is based on what is known in diplomatic circles as the "Full Honors Arrival Ceremony," which is the highest category of reception in American protocol, combining: the cavalry unit, the honor guard, flag formations, the military band, the red carpet, and the South Lawn ceremony.

U.S. military regulations (Army Regulation 600-25) and the Department of Defense ceremony guide indicate that the participation of the cavalry is limited to the reception of heads of state and first-tier strategic partners, as a symbol of respect and recognition of the guest's status.

The White House has never used this level of military ceremony except during a few visits by leaders of significant global stature. The presence of Saudi flags alongside the American cavalry sends a clear message that Washington views Riyadh as a pivotal force in the region's balances and as an indispensable partner in security, energy, and international political issues.

These ceremonies align with what is documented by the American Presidential History Association, which notes that the cavalry is summoned for occasions of major strategic importance.

This reception comes during a visit that carries deep political and economic implications; it reflects the Crown Prince's presence in Washington as a leader reshaping Saudi Arabia's position on the international map, and he is viewed within the kingdom as the leader of the modern century and the architect of the broadest transformation in the country's recent history.

The scene that brought together the cavalry, flags, military honor guard, and the presence of the American president is a "public affirmation" of Saudi Arabia's status and role, and a message that the relationship between Washington and Riyadh has roots extending back more than eight decades, since the meeting of King Abdulaziz and President Franklin Roosevelt in 1945, and continues today with renewed momentum.