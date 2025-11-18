تواصل المملكة العربية السعودية تعزيز استثمارها في رأس المال البشري في مختلف التخصصات، عبر إستراتيجية برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث الخارجي التي أطلقها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز في 7 مارس 2022، التي دشّنت مرحلة جديدة من الابتعاث النوعي، إذ تضاعفت أعداد المبتعثين السعوديين في مساري الروّاد والتميّز إلى نخبة الجامعات العالمية، ليبلغ عددهم في أفضل 30 جامعة وفق تصنيف شنغهاي 1165 مبتعثا، في انسجام مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 لتنمية القدرات البشرية.
وقالت الملحق الثقافي السعودي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا المشرف على دول أمريكا الجنوبية الدكتورة تهاني بنت عبدالعزيز البيز: «إن الحضور السعودي المتنامي في جامعات النخبة الأمريكية يُعدّ من أبرز مخرجات هذه المرحلة الجديدة من الابتعاث».
من التوسع العددي إلى النوعي
وبينت أن المملكة تحتل اليوم المركز الثاني في عدد الطلبة الدوليين في مرحلة البكالوريوس في معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا MIT، الذي يحتل المرتبة الأولى بين أفضل الجامعات العالمية في تصنيف «QS»، إلى جانب انتشار الطلبة السعوديين في جامعات مرموقة مثل هارفارد، وستانفورد، وكاليفورنيا في بركلي، وبرنستون، وجون هوبكنز وغيرها من أفضل الجامعات عالميا، مؤكدة أن هذا التمركز في مؤسسات تعليمية وبحثية رائدة ينقل الابتعاث من التوسع العددي إلى الابتعاث النوعي الذي يركز على الجامعات القائدة للمعرفة والابتكار، ويسهم في إعداد كوادر وطنية قادرة على خدمة مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في مختلف القطاعات.
وأوضحت أن عدد الطلاب السعوديين الدارسين في الجامعات الأمريكية يبلغ حاليا 14037 طالبا وطالبة في مختلف التخصصات، مشيرة إلى أن الملحقية الثقافية السعودية في الولايات المتحدة، التي أُسست عام 1951، تطورت من الإشراف على أعداد محدودة من الطلبة إلى أن أصبحت في فترات قريبة تدير أكبر حركة ابتعاث سعودية، تجاوز عدد مستفيديها في وقت واحد 170 ألف مبتعث ومبتعثة، لتكون الجسر الرئيس بين الجامعات الأمريكية والجهات التعليمية والبحثية في المملكة.
وأكدت البيز أن هذه المنجزات تأتي امتدادا لعلاقات سعودية-أمريكية تمتد لأكثر من 8 عقود من التعاون والتفاهم المشترك، منذ اللقاء التاريخي بين الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن (رحمه الله) والرئيس الأمريكي السابق فرانكلين روزفلت عام 1945، إذ تشكّلت شراكة إستراتيجية قائمة على الاحترام المتبادل والمصالح المشتركة، وأسهمت في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم، لافتة الانتباه إلى أن التعاون التعليمي والبحثي يُعد اليوم أحد أعمدة هذه الشراكة.
وأضافت أن التعاون المؤسسي بين الجامعات السعودية والأمريكية يشمل حاليا نحو 89 اتفاقية ومذكرة تعاون وبرنامجا تنفيذيا وعقود خدمات، إضافة إلى ما يزيد على 100 عقد تدريب طبي للزمالة والتخصص الدقيق وُقّعت خلال السنوات الثلاث الماضية فقط، بينها 38 عقدا خلال النصف الأول من عام 2025، وجميعها تحت إشراف الملحقية الثقافية، بما يضمن استدامة فرص التدريب النوعي ويربطها مباشرة باحتياجات القطاعات الوطنية في المملكة.
القطاع الصحي اكثر المسارات استفادة
وأوضحت البيز أن القطاع الصحي يُعدّ من أكثر المسارات استفادة من هذه المرحلة الجديدة للابتعاث، مبينة أن إجمالي أعداد الأطباء والممارسين الصحيين السعوديين المبتعثين والخريجين في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا خلال المدة من 2020 إلى 2025 بلغ 8036 طبيبا ومبتعثا، منهم 6052 في الولايات المتحدة و1984 في كندا.
وسجّلت أعداد الخريجين نموا ملحوظا، إذ ارتفع عدد خريجي البرامج الصحية في كندا إلى 606، يُتوقع تخرجهم في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ170 خريجا في عام 2020 بنسبة زيادة تقارب 256%، في حين وصل عدد الخريجين في الولايات المتحدة إلى 1847 خريجا متوقعا لعام 2025 بزيادة تقارب 62% مقارنة بـ1140 خريجا في عام 2020، ما يعكس تسارع وتيرة تأهيل الكوادر الصحية الوطنية في التخصصات الدقيقة.
وأشارت إلى أن هذا التوسع العددي تسانده استثمارات مالية متصاعدة في التدريب الطبي المتقدم؛ إذ بلغت استثمارات المملكة في التدريب الطبي في الولايات المتحدة للأعوام 2023-2025 نحو 21215512.49 دولار أمريكي، موزعة على 5296294.30 دولار في عام 2023، و7661849.77 دولار في عام 2024، و8257368.42 دولار في عام 2025، مؤكدة أن هذه الأرقام تعكس قرارا إستراتيجيا بالاستثمار في التدريب السريري والبحثي طويل الأمد، وليس مجرد برامج مؤقتة.
وأضافت البيز أن هذا النمو في أعداد الأطباء والممارسين الصحيين ترافق مع توسّع نوعي في شبكة الشراكات الأكاديمية والطبية، إذ يرتبط الأطباء السعوديون اليوم ببرامج تدريب وزمالة في نخبة المراكز والجامعات الأمريكية، مثل: مستشفى بوسطن للأطفال، ومايو كلينك، وكليفلاند كلينك، وجامعة جونز هوبكنز، ومستشفى الأطفال في فيلادلفيا، ومركز ميموريال سلون كيتيرينغ للسرطان، وكلية بايلور للطب، وجامعة بنسلفانيا، وجامعة واشنطن في سانت لويس، وجامعة واشنطن، وجامعة ميشيغان في آن آربر، وجامعة إيموري «مركز إيموري لطب العيون»، وجامعة أريزونا، وجامعة ويسكونسن، وكلية آيكان للطب في ماونت سايناي، وجامعة كاليفورنيا في سان دييغو، وغيرها من المؤسسات الرائدة، مبينة أن هذه الشراكات لا تقتصر على التدريب السريري المتقدم فحسب، بل تمتد لتشمل الإشراف البحثي والمشاركة في الفرق العلمية متعددة التخصصات، بما يعزز نقل المعرفة والخبرة إلى منظومة الصحة في المملكة.
وفي حديثها عن العوامل التي أسهمت في ارتفاع أعداد الأطباء المبتعثين في الولايات المتحدة، أوضحت الملحق الثقافي أن دعم القيادة الرشيدة لقطاعَي الصحة وتنمية القدرات البشرية مثّل الأساس الأول لهذه القفزة، من خلال توجيه مستمر بتوفير فرص تدريب عالمية تُسهم في رفع جاهزية النظام الصحي السعودي، وربط الابتعاث بالتحول الشامل في قطاع الصحة وجودة الحياة.
وبيّنت أن التوسع في مسارات التدريب والزمالة، خصوصا في التخصصات المتقدمة مثل طب الأورام، وجراحة القلب، وطب الطوارئ، والأمراض المعدية، والرعاية الحرجة، جاء نتيجة عمل مؤسسي مشترك بين وزارة التعليم ووزارة الصحة والملحقية الثقافية والجهات الأمريكية المعنية، إذ استطاعت الملحقية التفاوض على مقاعد إضافية في برامج زمالة معتمدة، ما أتاح لمزيد من الأطباء السعوديين الالتحاق بهذه البرامج.
شراكات إستراتيجية مع المراكز الطبية الأمريكية
وأضافت أن بناء شراكات إستراتيجية مع المراكز الطبية الأمريكية الكبرى، مثل: «كليفلاند كلينك» و«مايو كلينك» و«جونز هوبكنز» و«إم دي أندرسون» وغيرها، فتح آفاقا أوسع لقبول الأطباء السعوديين في برامج معترف بها عالميا، ورفع مستوى الاعتراف الدولي بجودة المخرجات الطبية السعودية، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الشراكات ترتبط بأهداف واضحة تتعلق بنقل الخبرة والمعرفة وتوطين التخصصات الدقيقة داخل المملكة.
وأكدت البيز أن دور الملحقية الثقافية كان محوريا في هذا المسار، من خلال تسهيل الوصول إلى البرامج المناسبة، وتقديم الاستشارات الأكاديمية للمبتعثين، وتهيئة اللقاءات مع الجهات الصحية والجامعات الأمريكية، وتسريع الإجراءات وتذليل العقبات، إلى جانب المتابعة المستمرة للأداء العلمي والمهني للمبتعثين، بما يضمن أعلى عائد ممكن من كل فرصة تدريبية.
وفيما يتعلق بكيفية التعامل مع هذا النجاح وضمان استمراريته، أوضحت الملحق الثقافي أن العمل جارٍ على توسيع الاتفاقيات الرسمية مع المؤسسات الصحية الأمريكية، عبر توقيع مذكرات تفاهم جديدة، وزيادة المقاعد التدريبية، وإنشاء مسارات قبول مضمونة في التخصصات الحرجة التي يحتاجها القطاع الصحي السعودي، مع ربط هذه المسارات مباشرة بخطط التوظيف والاحتياج في المستشفيات والمراكز التخصصية داخل المملكة.
وأضافت أن الملحقية تعمل كذلك على تعزيز منظومة المتابعة والدعم أثناء التدريب، من خلال تقديم دعم أكاديمي ومهني مستمر، ومساعدة الأطباء على تجاوز التحديات العملية والثقافية، ومتابعة الانضباط العلمي، إلى جانب ربط التدريب الخارجي باحتياجات النظام الصحي في الداخل عبر تحديد التخصصات ذات الأولوية ورسم مسارات مهنية واضحة للعودة والاندماج في المنظومة الصحية بعد التخرج.
قصص النجاح السعودي
وأشارت البيز إلى أهمية إبراز قصص النجاح السعودية في هذه البرامج، وتسليط الضوء إعلاميا على النماذج المميزة من الأطباء والباحثين السعوديين في الجامعات والمراكز الأمريكية، بوصفها وسيلة مهمة لتحفيز مزيد من الطلبة على التوجه إلى التخصصات الصحية الدقيقة، ودعم صورة المملكة في الأوساط الأكاديمية والبحثية الدولية.
وأضافت أن وزارة التعليم، ممثلة بالملحقية الثقافية، تولي علاقتها مع المؤسسات التعليمية الأمريكية اهتماما بالغا من منطلق العلاقة الإستراتيجية التي تم بناؤها على مدى 8 عقود، مؤكدة أن زيارة ولي العهد إلى واشنطن تسلّط الضوء كذلك على البعد التعليمي والعلمي في العلاقات السعودية الأمريكية، وتعزّز مكانة المملكة بوصفها شريكا رئيسا في صناعة اقتصاد المعرفة وتنمية رأس المال البشري السعودي في أعلى المستويات العالمية.
وأضافت: «لقد شهدنا خلال هذا العام الترخيص لجامعتين أمريكيتين لافتتاح فروع لهما في المملكة، هما جامعة نيو هيفن وجامعة ولاية أريزونا، على أن تتوسع هذه القائمة في المرحلة القادمة، كما سنشهد توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين البلدين في مجال التعليم خلال الأيام القادمة».
وتابعت: «إن زيارة ولي العهد تحمل في طياتها رسائل ثقة، وتفتح آفاقا واسعة للتعاون في مختلف المجالات، وعلى رأسها التعليم، وتمثل الزيارة فرصة تاريخية للبناء على إرث 8 عقود من العلاقات السعودية-الأمريكية، وترسيخ الشراكة القائمة على المصالح المتبادلة وتعظيم فرص النمو المستدام، وتؤكد الملحقية الثقافية من خلال هذه الزيارة حرصها على التواصل الفعّال مع شركائها، وتعزيز الحضور الدولي للتعليم السعودي، واستمرار العمل على تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، وبناء مستقبل أفضل قائم على الابتكار والشراكات العالمية المؤثرة».
وشددت الملحق الثقافي السعودي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا على أن الزيارة فرصة إستراتيجية للملحقية لتعميق التعاون مع المؤسسات الأكاديمية الأمريكية، والاستثمار في مستقبل التعليم السعودي بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة في تعزيز حضور المملكة التعليمي والثقافي، وتوثيق روابط التعاون الأكاديمي بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة، وتعمل الملحقية بتوجيهات وزارة التعليم، على تسخير جميع الإمكانات لضمان تحقيق أفضل المخرجات التعليمية والثقافية المرافقة للزيارة.
واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أن الأرقام الحالية للمبتعثين، خصوصا الأطباء، تعكس مرحلة متقدمة من التحول في مسار الابتعاث السعودي وانتقاله إلى التركيز على بناء رأس مال بشري نوعي في مختلف القطاعات الحيوية، موضحة أن استمرار الاستثمار في الابتعاث النوعي وتوسيع الشراكات مع الجامعات والمراكز الطبية المرموقة يمثلان ضمانة لاستدامة تزويد المنظومة الصحية وبقية القطاعات الوطنية بكفاءات سعودية عالية التأهيل، بما ينعكس إيجابا على جودة الحياة والخدمات المقدمة للمواطن والمقيم ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وبرنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to enhance its investment in human capital across various disciplines through the strategy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for External Scholarships, launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on March 7, 2022. This initiative has inaugurated a new phase of qualitative scholarships, as the number of Saudi scholars in the pathways of pioneers and excellence to elite global universities has doubled, reaching 1,165 scholars in the top 30 universities according to the Shanghai ranking, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 for human capacity development.
The Saudi Cultural Attaché in the United States and Canada, overseeing South American countries, Dr. Tahani bint Abdulaziz Al-Biz, stated: “The growing Saudi presence in elite American universities is one of the most prominent outcomes of this new phase of scholarships.”
From Quantitative Expansion to Qualitative
She indicated that the Kingdom currently ranks second in the number of international students at the undergraduate level at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which holds the first place among the best global universities in the QS ranking. Additionally, Saudi students are spread across prestigious universities such as Harvard, Stanford, the University of California, Berkeley, Princeton, Johns Hopkins, and other top universities worldwide. She emphasized that this concentration in leading educational and research institutions shifts scholarships from quantitative expansion to qualitative scholarships that focus on universities leading in knowledge and innovation, contributing to the preparation of national cadres capable of serving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 across various sectors.
She clarified that the number of Saudi students studying in American universities currently stands at 14,037 students across various disciplines, noting that the Saudi Cultural Attaché in the United States, established in 1951, has evolved from overseeing a limited number of students to managing the largest Saudi scholarship movement in recent times, with over 170,000 beneficiaries at one time, serving as the main bridge between American universities and educational and research institutions in the Kingdom.
Al-Biz affirmed that these achievements are a continuation of Saudi-American relations that have spanned more than eight decades of cooperation and mutual understanding, since the historic meeting between the founding King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman (may God have mercy on him) and former U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt in 1945. This partnership is based on mutual respect and shared interests, contributing to enhancing security and stability in the region and the world, highlighting that educational and research cooperation is now one of the pillars of this partnership.
She added that institutional cooperation between Saudi and American universities currently includes about 89 agreements and memoranda of cooperation, as well as an executive program and service contracts, in addition to more than 100 contracts for medical training in fellowships and subspecialties signed in the past three years alone, including 38 contracts during the first half of 2025, all under the supervision of the Cultural Attaché, ensuring the sustainability of qualitative training opportunities and linking them directly to the needs of national sectors in the Kingdom.
The Health Sector is the Most Benefited Pathway
Al-Biz explained that the health sector is one of the most benefited pathways from this new phase of scholarships, indicating that the total number of Saudi doctors and health practitioners who have been sent abroad and graduated in the United States and Canada from 2020 to 2025 reached 8,036, including 6,052 in the United States and 1,984 in Canada.
The number of graduates has shown significant growth, with the number of health program graduates in Canada rising to 606, expected to graduate in 2025 compared to 170 graduates in 2020, reflecting an increase of approximately 256%. Meanwhile, the number of graduates in the United States is expected to reach 1,847 by 2025, an increase of about 62% compared to 1,140 graduates in 2020, reflecting the accelerated pace of qualifying national health cadres in specialized fields.
She pointed out that this numerical expansion is supported by increasing financial investments in advanced medical training; the Kingdom's investments in medical training in the United States for the years 2023-2025 amount to approximately $21,215,512.49, distributed as $5,296,294.30 in 2023, $7,661,849.77 in 2024, and $8,257,368.42 in 2025, confirming that these figures reflect a strategic decision to invest in long-term clinical and research training, not just temporary programs.
Al-Biz added that this growth in the number of doctors and health practitioners has been accompanied by a qualitative expansion in the network of academic and medical partnerships, as Saudi doctors are now linked to training and fellowship programs at elite American centers and universities, such as Boston Children's Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins University, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Washington University in St. Louis, University of Washington, University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Emory University "Emory Eye Center," University of Arizona, University of Wisconsin, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, University of California, San Diego, and other leading institutions. She noted that these partnerships are not limited to advanced clinical training but extend to include research supervision and participation in multidisciplinary scientific teams, enhancing the transfer of knowledge and expertise to the health system in the Kingdom.
In discussing the factors that contributed to the increase in the number of doctors sent abroad to the United States, the Cultural Attaché explained that the support of the wise leadership for the health sector and human capacity development has been the primary foundation for this leap, through continuous directives to provide global training opportunities that contribute to enhancing the readiness of the Saudi health system, linking scholarships to the comprehensive transformation in the health sector and quality of life.
She clarified that the expansion of training and fellowship pathways, especially in advanced specialties such as oncology, cardiac surgery, emergency medicine, infectious diseases, and critical care, resulted from joint institutional work between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Cultural Attaché, and the relevant American entities. The Attaché was able to negotiate additional seats in accredited fellowship programs, allowing more Saudi doctors to join these programs.
Strategic Partnerships with American Medical Centers
She added that building strategic partnerships with major American medical centers, such as Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, MD Anderson, and others, has opened broader horizons for accepting Saudi doctors into globally recognized programs and raised the level of international recognition of the quality of Saudi medical outputs, noting that these partnerships are linked to clear objectives related to transferring expertise and knowledge and localizing specialized fields within the Kingdom.
Al-Biz affirmed that the role of the Cultural Attaché has been pivotal in this path, facilitating access to suitable programs, providing academic consultations to scholars, arranging meetings with health entities and American universities, expediting procedures, and overcoming obstacles, along with continuous monitoring of the scientific and professional performance of scholars, ensuring the highest possible return from every training opportunity.
Regarding how to manage this success and ensure its continuity, the Cultural Attaché explained that work is underway to expand formal agreements with American health institutions by signing new memoranda of understanding, increasing training seats, and establishing guaranteed acceptance pathways in critical specialties needed by the Saudi health sector, directly linking these pathways to employment plans and needs in hospitals and specialized centers within the Kingdom.
She added that the Attaché is also working to enhance the follow-up and support system during training by providing continuous academic and professional support, helping doctors overcome practical and cultural challenges, monitoring scientific discipline, and linking external training to the needs of the health system domestically by identifying priority specialties and outlining clear career paths for reintegration into the health system after graduation.
Saudi Success Stories
Al-Biz highlighted the importance of showcasing Saudi success stories in these programs and bringing media attention to the distinguished models of Saudi doctors and researchers in American universities and centers, as an important means to motivate more students to pursue specialized health disciplines and support the Kingdom's image in international academic and research circles.
She added that the Ministry of Education, represented by the Cultural Attaché, places great importance on its relationship with American educational institutions based on the strategic relationship built over eight decades, emphasizing that the Crown Prince's visit to Washington also highlights the educational and scientific dimension of Saudi-American relations and enhances the Kingdom's position as a key partner in the knowledge economy and the development of Saudi human capital at the highest global levels.
She stated: “This year, we have witnessed the licensing of two American universities to open branches in the Kingdom, namely the University of New Haven and Arizona State University, with plans to expand this list in the coming phase. We will also witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the field of education in the coming days.”
She continued: “The Crown Prince's visit carries messages of confidence and opens wide horizons for cooperation in various fields, especially education. It represents a historic opportunity to build on the legacy of eight decades of Saudi-American relations and to solidify the partnership based on mutual interests and maximize opportunities for sustainable growth. The Cultural Attaché confirms through this visit its commitment to effective communication with its partners, enhancing the international presence of Saudi education, and continuing to work towards achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 and building a better future based on innovation and impactful global partnerships.”
The Saudi Cultural Attaché in the United States and Canada emphasized that the visit is a strategic opportunity for the Attaché to deepen cooperation with American academic institutions and invest in the future of Saudi education to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership in enhancing the Kingdom's educational and cultural presence and documenting academic cooperation ties between the Kingdom and the United States. The Attaché, under the guidance of the Ministry of Education, is working to harness all resources to ensure the best educational and cultural outcomes accompanying the visit.
She concluded her remarks by affirming that the current numbers of scholars, especially doctors, reflect an advanced stage of transformation in the Saudi scholarship path, shifting focus to building qualitative human capital in various vital sectors. She clarified that the continued investment in qualitative scholarships and the expansion of partnerships with prestigious universities and medical centers represent a guarantee for the sustainability of providing the health system and other national sectors with highly qualified Saudi competencies, positively impacting the quality of life and services provided to citizens and residents within the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Human Capacity Development Program.