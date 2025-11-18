تواصل المملكة العربية السعودية تعزيز استثمارها في رأس المال البشري في مختلف التخصصات، عبر إستراتيجية برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث الخارجي التي أطلقها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز في 7 مارس 2022، التي دشّنت مرحلة جديدة من الابتعاث النوعي، إذ تضاعفت أعداد المبتعثين السعوديين في مساري الروّاد والتميّز إلى نخبة الجامعات العالمية، ليبلغ عددهم في أفضل 30 جامعة وفق تصنيف شنغهاي 1165 مبتعثا، في انسجام مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 لتنمية القدرات البشرية.

وقالت الملحق الثقافي السعودي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا المشرف على دول أمريكا الجنوبية الدكتورة تهاني بنت عبدالعزيز البيز: «إن الحضور السعودي المتنامي في جامعات النخبة الأمريكية يُعدّ من أبرز مخرجات هذه المرحلة الجديدة من الابتعاث».

من التوسع العددي إلى النوعي
وبينت أن المملكة تحتل اليوم المركز الثاني في عدد الطلبة الدوليين في مرحلة البكالوريوس في معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا MIT، الذي يحتل المرتبة الأولى بين أفضل الجامعات العالمية في تصنيف «QS»، إلى جانب انتشار الطلبة السعوديين في جامعات مرموقة مثل هارفارد، وستانفورد، وكاليفورنيا في بركلي، وبرنستون، وجون هوبكنز وغيرها من أفضل الجامعات عالميا، مؤكدة أن هذا التمركز في مؤسسات تعليمية وبحثية رائدة ينقل الابتعاث من التوسع العددي إلى الابتعاث النوعي الذي يركز على الجامعات القائدة للمعرفة والابتكار، ويسهم في إعداد كوادر وطنية قادرة على خدمة مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في مختلف القطاعات.

وأوضحت أن عدد الطلاب السعوديين الدارسين في الجامعات الأمريكية يبلغ حاليا 14037 طالبا وطالبة في مختلف التخصصات، مشيرة إلى أن الملحقية الثقافية السعودية في الولايات المتحدة، التي أُسست عام 1951، تطورت من الإشراف على أعداد محدودة من الطلبة إلى أن أصبحت في فترات قريبة تدير أكبر حركة ابتعاث سعودية، تجاوز عدد مستفيديها في وقت واحد 170 ألف مبتعث ومبتعثة، لتكون الجسر الرئيس بين الجامعات الأمريكية والجهات التعليمية والبحثية في المملكة.

وأكدت البيز أن هذه المنجزات تأتي امتدادا لعلاقات سعودية-أمريكية تمتد لأكثر من 8 عقود من التعاون والتفاهم المشترك، منذ اللقاء التاريخي بين الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن (رحمه الله) والرئيس الأمريكي السابق فرانكلين روزفلت عام 1945، إذ تشكّلت شراكة إستراتيجية قائمة على الاحترام المتبادل والمصالح المشتركة، وأسهمت في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم، لافتة الانتباه إلى أن التعاون التعليمي والبحثي يُعد اليوم أحد أعمدة هذه الشراكة.

وأضافت أن التعاون المؤسسي بين الجامعات السعودية والأمريكية يشمل حاليا نحو 89 اتفاقية ومذكرة تعاون وبرنامجا تنفيذيا وعقود خدمات، إضافة إلى ما يزيد على 100 عقد تدريب طبي للزمالة والتخصص الدقيق وُقّعت خلال السنوات الثلاث الماضية فقط، بينها 38 عقدا خلال النصف الأول من عام 2025، وجميعها تحت إشراف الملحقية الثقافية، بما يضمن استدامة فرص التدريب النوعي ويربطها مباشرة باحتياجات القطاعات الوطنية في المملكة.
القطاع الصحي اكثر المسارات استفادة

وأوضحت البيز أن القطاع الصحي يُعدّ من أكثر المسارات استفادة من هذه المرحلة الجديدة للابتعاث، مبينة أن إجمالي أعداد الأطباء والممارسين الصحيين السعوديين المبتعثين والخريجين في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا خلال المدة من 2020 إلى 2025 بلغ 8036 طبيبا ومبتعثا، منهم 6052 في الولايات المتحدة و1984 في كندا.

وسجّلت أعداد الخريجين نموا ملحوظا، إذ ارتفع عدد خريجي البرامج الصحية في كندا إلى 606، يُتوقع تخرجهم في عام 2025 مقارنة بـ170 خريجا في عام 2020 بنسبة زيادة تقارب 256%، في حين وصل عدد الخريجين في الولايات المتحدة إلى 1847 خريجا متوقعا لعام 2025 بزيادة تقارب 62% مقارنة بـ1140 خريجا في عام 2020، ما يعكس تسارع وتيرة تأهيل الكوادر الصحية الوطنية في التخصصات الدقيقة.

وأشارت إلى أن هذا التوسع العددي تسانده استثمارات مالية متصاعدة في التدريب الطبي المتقدم؛ إذ بلغت استثمارات المملكة في التدريب الطبي في الولايات المتحدة للأعوام 2023-2025 نحو 21215512.49 دولار أمريكي، موزعة على 5296294.30 دولار في عام 2023، و7661849.77 دولار في عام 2024، و8257368.42 دولار في عام 2025، مؤكدة أن هذه الأرقام تعكس قرارا إستراتيجيا بالاستثمار في التدريب السريري والبحثي طويل الأمد، وليس مجرد برامج مؤقتة.

وأضافت البيز أن هذا النمو في أعداد الأطباء والممارسين الصحيين ترافق مع توسّع نوعي في شبكة الشراكات الأكاديمية والطبية، إذ يرتبط الأطباء السعوديون اليوم ببرامج تدريب وزمالة في نخبة المراكز والجامعات الأمريكية، مثل: مستشفى بوسطن للأطفال، ومايو كلينك، وكليفلاند كلينك، وجامعة جونز هوبكنز، ومستشفى الأطفال في فيلادلفيا، ومركز ميموريال سلون كيتيرينغ للسرطان، وكلية بايلور للطب، وجامعة بنسلفانيا، وجامعة واشنطن في سانت لويس، وجامعة واشنطن، وجامعة ميشيغان في آن آربر، وجامعة إيموري «مركز إيموري لطب العيون»، وجامعة أريزونا، وجامعة ويسكونسن، وكلية آيكان للطب في ماونت سايناي، وجامعة كاليفورنيا في سان دييغو، وغيرها من المؤسسات الرائدة، مبينة أن هذه الشراكات لا تقتصر على التدريب السريري المتقدم فحسب، بل تمتد لتشمل الإشراف البحثي والمشاركة في الفرق العلمية متعددة التخصصات، بما يعزز نقل المعرفة والخبرة إلى منظومة الصحة في المملكة.

وفي حديثها عن العوامل التي أسهمت في ارتفاع أعداد الأطباء المبتعثين في الولايات المتحدة، أوضحت الملحق الثقافي أن دعم القيادة الرشيدة لقطاعَي الصحة وتنمية القدرات البشرية مثّل الأساس الأول لهذه القفزة، من خلال توجيه مستمر بتوفير فرص تدريب عالمية تُسهم في رفع جاهزية النظام الصحي السعودي، وربط الابتعاث بالتحول الشامل في قطاع الصحة وجودة الحياة.

وبيّنت أن التوسع في مسارات التدريب والزمالة، خصوصا في التخصصات المتقدمة مثل طب الأورام، وجراحة القلب، وطب الطوارئ، والأمراض المعدية، والرعاية الحرجة، جاء نتيجة عمل مؤسسي مشترك بين وزارة التعليم ووزارة الصحة والملحقية الثقافية والجهات الأمريكية المعنية، إذ استطاعت الملحقية التفاوض على مقاعد إضافية في برامج زمالة معتمدة، ما أتاح لمزيد من الأطباء السعوديين الالتحاق بهذه البرامج.
شراكات إستراتيجية مع المراكز الطبية الأمريكية

وأضافت أن بناء شراكات إستراتيجية مع المراكز الطبية الأمريكية الكبرى، مثل: «كليفلاند كلينك» و«مايو كلينك» و«جونز هوبكنز» و«إم دي أندرسون» وغيرها، فتح آفاقا أوسع لقبول الأطباء السعوديين في برامج معترف بها عالميا، ورفع مستوى الاعتراف الدولي بجودة المخرجات الطبية السعودية، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الشراكات ترتبط بأهداف واضحة تتعلق بنقل الخبرة والمعرفة وتوطين التخصصات الدقيقة داخل المملكة.

وأكدت البيز أن دور الملحقية الثقافية كان محوريا في هذا المسار، من خلال تسهيل الوصول إلى البرامج المناسبة، وتقديم الاستشارات الأكاديمية للمبتعثين، وتهيئة اللقاءات مع الجهات الصحية والجامعات الأمريكية، وتسريع الإجراءات وتذليل العقبات، إلى جانب المتابعة المستمرة للأداء العلمي والمهني للمبتعثين، بما يضمن أعلى عائد ممكن من كل فرصة تدريبية.

وفيما يتعلق بكيفية التعامل مع هذا النجاح وضمان استمراريته، أوضحت الملحق الثقافي أن العمل جارٍ على توسيع الاتفاقيات الرسمية مع المؤسسات الصحية الأمريكية، عبر توقيع مذكرات تفاهم جديدة، وزيادة المقاعد التدريبية، وإنشاء مسارات قبول مضمونة في التخصصات الحرجة التي يحتاجها القطاع الصحي السعودي، مع ربط هذه المسارات مباشرة بخطط التوظيف والاحتياج في المستشفيات والمراكز التخصصية داخل المملكة.

وأضافت أن الملحقية تعمل كذلك على تعزيز منظومة المتابعة والدعم أثناء التدريب، من خلال تقديم دعم أكاديمي ومهني مستمر، ومساعدة الأطباء على تجاوز التحديات العملية والثقافية، ومتابعة الانضباط العلمي، إلى جانب ربط التدريب الخارجي باحتياجات النظام الصحي في الداخل عبر تحديد التخصصات ذات الأولوية ورسم مسارات مهنية واضحة للعودة والاندماج في المنظومة الصحية بعد التخرج.


قصص النجاح السعودي
وأشارت البيز إلى أهمية إبراز قصص النجاح السعودية في هذه البرامج، وتسليط الضوء إعلاميا على النماذج المميزة من الأطباء والباحثين السعوديين في الجامعات والمراكز الأمريكية، بوصفها وسيلة مهمة لتحفيز مزيد من الطلبة على التوجه إلى التخصصات الصحية الدقيقة، ودعم صورة المملكة في الأوساط الأكاديمية والبحثية الدولية.

وأضافت أن وزارة التعليم، ممثلة بالملحقية الثقافية، تولي علاقتها مع المؤسسات التعليمية الأمريكية اهتماما بالغا من منطلق العلاقة الإستراتيجية التي تم بناؤها على مدى 8 عقود، مؤكدة أن زيارة ولي العهد إلى واشنطن تسلّط الضوء كذلك على البعد التعليمي والعلمي في العلاقات السعودية الأمريكية، وتعزّز مكانة المملكة بوصفها شريكا رئيسا في صناعة اقتصاد المعرفة وتنمية رأس المال البشري السعودي في أعلى المستويات العالمية.

وأضافت: «لقد شهدنا خلال هذا العام الترخيص لجامعتين أمريكيتين لافتتاح فروع لهما في المملكة، هما جامعة نيو هيفن وجامعة ولاية أريزونا، على أن تتوسع هذه القائمة في المرحلة القادمة، كما سنشهد توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين البلدين في مجال التعليم خلال الأيام القادمة».

وتابعت: «إن زيارة ولي العهد تحمل في طياتها رسائل ثقة، وتفتح آفاقا واسعة للتعاون في مختلف المجالات، وعلى رأسها التعليم، وتمثل الزيارة فرصة تاريخية للبناء على إرث 8 عقود من العلاقات السعودية-الأمريكية، وترسيخ الشراكة القائمة على المصالح المتبادلة وتعظيم فرص النمو المستدام، وتؤكد الملحقية الثقافية من خلال هذه الزيارة حرصها على التواصل الفعّال مع شركائها، وتعزيز الحضور الدولي للتعليم السعودي، واستمرار العمل على تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، وبناء مستقبل أفضل قائم على الابتكار والشراكات العالمية المؤثرة».

وشددت الملحق الثقافي السعودي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا على أن الزيارة فرصة إستراتيجية للملحقية لتعميق التعاون مع المؤسسات الأكاديمية الأمريكية، والاستثمار في مستقبل التعليم السعودي بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة في تعزيز حضور المملكة التعليمي والثقافي، وتوثيق روابط التعاون الأكاديمي بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة، وتعمل الملحقية بتوجيهات وزارة التعليم، على تسخير جميع الإمكانات لضمان تحقيق أفضل المخرجات التعليمية والثقافية المرافقة للزيارة.

واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أن الأرقام الحالية للمبتعثين، خصوصا الأطباء، تعكس مرحلة متقدمة من التحول في مسار الابتعاث السعودي وانتقاله إلى التركيز على بناء رأس مال بشري نوعي في مختلف القطاعات الحيوية، موضحة أن استمرار الاستثمار في الابتعاث النوعي وتوسيع الشراكات مع الجامعات والمراكز الطبية المرموقة يمثلان ضمانة لاستدامة تزويد المنظومة الصحية وبقية القطاعات الوطنية بكفاءات سعودية عالية التأهيل، بما ينعكس إيجابا على جودة الحياة والخدمات المقدمة للمواطن والمقيم ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وبرنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية.