The Governor of Muhayil, Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qarqah, today attended the closing ceremony of the initiative "Aware for a Promising Future," which was held at the Prince Faisal bin Khalid Educational Complex, in the presence of several directors of government departments, educational leaders, and partners involved in implementing the initiative.

The ceremony included a brief presentation of the main programs of the initiative and the efforts of the participating entities to raise community awareness about the dangers of drugs, as well as the educational programs that were implemented in schools and centers throughout the past period in the governorate.

At the end of the event, the governor honored the participating and supporting entities, led by the Narcotics Control Department in Muhayil and the Hands of Hope Association, in addition to the educational, health, and social entities that contributed to the success of the initiative and the implementation of its quality programs.

The governor praised the positive impact achieved through this initiative, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation and concerted efforts among various sectors to protect the youth of the nation and enhance community awareness, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the objectives of Vision 2030.