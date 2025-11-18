شهد محافظ محايل محمد بن فلاح القرقاح، اليوم، حفل ختام مبادرة «واعي لمستقبل واعد»، الذي أقيم في مجمع الأمير فيصل بن خالد التعليمي، بحضور عدد من مديري الإدارات الحكومية والقيادات التعليمية والشركاء في تنفيذ المبادرة.

وتخلّل الحفل عرض موجز لأبرز برامج المبادرة وجهود الجهات المشاركة في رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي بمخاطر المخدرات، والبرامج التثقيفية التي نُفذت خلال الفترة الماضية في مدارس ومراكز المحافظة.

وفي ختام الفعالية، قام المحافظ بتكريم الجهات المشاركة والداعمة، وعلى رأسهم إدارة مكافحة المخدرات بمحافظة محايل وجمعية أيادي الأمل، إضافة إلى الجهات التعليمية والصحية والاجتماعية التي أسهمت في إنجاح المبادرة وتنفيذ برامجها النوعية.

وأشاد المحافظ بما تحقق من أثر إيجابي من خلال هذه المبادرة، مؤكدا أهمية استمرار التعاون وتكاتف الجهود بين مختلف القطاعات لحماية شباب الوطن وتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي، تحقيقا لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة ومستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.