ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة؛ لتخزينه (4) أمتار مكعبة من الحطب المحلي واستخدامه في أنشطة تجارية في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وسُلمت الكميات المضبوطة للجهات المختصة.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار متابعة وزارة الداخلية لنشاطات تسويق الفحم والحطب المحليين داخل المدن والمحافظات، وعلى الطرق التي تربط المناطق، وما ينشر بطرق غير نظامية عن هذا النشاط عبر مختلف المنصات، مؤكدةً أن عقوبة استخدام الحطب والفحم المحليين في الأنشطة التجارية غرامة تصل إلى (32,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، وعقوبة نقل وبيع وتخزين الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى (16,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب.
وحثت على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by storing (4) cubic meters of local firewood and using it for commercial activities in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authorities.
This action comes as part of the Ministry of Interior's monitoring of the marketing activities of local charcoal and firewood within cities and provinces, along the roads connecting regions, and the illegal dissemination of this activity through various platforms. It emphasized that the penalty for using local firewood and charcoal in commercial activities is a fine of up to (32,000) riyals for each cubic meter, while the penalty for transporting, selling, and storing local firewood and charcoal is a fine of up to (16,000) riyals for each cubic meter.
It urged reporting any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.