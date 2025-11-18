ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة؛ لتخزينه (4) أمتار مكعبة من الحطب المحلي واستخدامه في أنشطة تجارية في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وسُلمت الكميات المضبوطة للجهات المختصة.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار متابعة وزارة الداخلية لنشاطات تسويق الفحم والحطب المحليين داخل المدن والمحافظات، وعلى الطرق التي تربط المناطق، وما ينشر بطرق غير نظامية عن هذا النشاط عبر مختلف المنصات، مؤكدةً أن عقوبة استخدام الحطب والفحم المحليين في الأنشطة التجارية غرامة تصل إلى (32,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، وعقوبة نقل وبيع وتخزين الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى (16,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب.

وحثت على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.