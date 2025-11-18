The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by storing (4) cubic meters of local firewood and using it for commercial activities in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authorities.

This action comes as part of the Ministry of Interior's monitoring of the marketing activities of local charcoal and firewood within cities and provinces, along the roads connecting regions, and the illegal dissemination of this activity through various platforms. It emphasized that the penalty for using local firewood and charcoal in commercial activities is a fine of up to (32,000) riyals for each cubic meter, while the penalty for transporting, selling, and storing local firewood and charcoal is a fine of up to (16,000) riyals for each cubic meter.

It urged reporting any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.