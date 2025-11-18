أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار، قرب انتهاء المهلة المحددة للتسجيل العيني الأول للعقار لـ (14,623) قطعة عقارية في (21) حيّاً بمنطقة القصيم، وذلك بنهاية يوم الخميس 29 جمادى الأولى 1447هــ، الموافق 20 نوفمبر 2025م.

وبينت «الهيئة» أنّ التسجيل العيني للعقار سينتهي في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة بريدة: (جزء من حي البدور، جزء من حي الدعيسة، جزء من حي ضراس الجنوبية، جزء من حي العقيق، جزء من حي الجديدات، جزء من حي الليوان، جزء من حي البصر، جزء من حي الغماس، جزء من حي غرناطة، جزء من حي المليداء، جزء من حي خب روضان، جزء من حي السعادة، حي المنسي)، فيما سينتهي التسجيل في مركز قصر بن عقيل في الأحياء التالية: (جزء من حي البستان، جزء من حي غرناطة، جزء من حي الريان، جزء من حي النرجس)، كما ينتهي التسجيل بمحافظة رياض الخبراء في الأحياء التالية: (حي المهندسين، حي المصيف، حي الصناعية)، إضافة إلى (حي الدرة) بمحافظة عنيزة.

ودعت الهيئة ملاك العقارات الواقعة ضمن نطاق الأحياء إلى سرعة المبادرة بتسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري www.rer.sa قبل انتهاء مدة التسجيل للاستفادة من خدمات تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية، وتوثيق جميع التغييرات التي تطرأ على العقار.

وأوضحت «الهيئة» أنّ السجل العقاري سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه، ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.

وأكدت الهيئة أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار والتي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، وأن طلبات التسجيل العيني للعقار مستمرة في جميع المناطق المعلنة حتى بعد انتهاء مدة التسجيل المحددة في قرار الإعلان.

يُذكر أنّ الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تتولى مهمة تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات الحديثة والبيانات الجيومكانية عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة بخدمات وبيانات العقارات.