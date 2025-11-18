The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the nearing end of the specified deadline for the first real estate registration for (14,623) real estate pieces in (21) neighborhoods in the Al-Qassim region, which will conclude at the end of Thursday, 29 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to November 20, 2025 AD.

The "Authority" indicated that the real estate registration will end in the following neighborhoods in the city of Buraidah: (part of Al-Budur neighborhood, part of Al-Da'isa neighborhood, part of Southern Dharras neighborhood, part of Al-Aqiq neighborhood, part of Al-Jadidat neighborhood, part of Al-Liwan neighborhood, part of Al-Basr neighborhood, part of Al-Ghamas neighborhood, part of Granada neighborhood, part of Al-Mulda neighborhood, part of Khabb Rawdan neighborhood, part of Al-Sa'ada neighborhood, Al-Mansi neighborhood), while registration will end in the Qasr Ibn Aqeel center in the following neighborhoods: (part of Al-Bustan neighborhood, part of Granada neighborhood, part of Al-Rayan neighborhood, part of Al-Narjis neighborhood). Registration will also end in the Riyadh Al-Khubar governorate in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Muhandisin neighborhood, Al-Musayf neighborhood, Al-Sinaiyah neighborhood), in addition to (Al-Durra neighborhood) in the city of Unayzah.

The Authority called on property owners located within the neighborhoods to quickly initiate the registration of their properties through the real estate registration platform www.rer.sa before the registration period ends to benefit from the services of executing real estate transactions and documenting all changes that occur to the property.

The "Authority" clarified that the real estate register will issue a "Property Number" and a title deed for each real estate unit that is registered, and the new title deed will include the precise geographical location of the property, owner data, descriptions, status, and all associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur on it, to serve as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its main enablers.

The Authority emphasized that failing to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to financial penalties outlined in the real estate registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee that reviews violations. Applications for real estate registration continue in all announced areas even after the specified registration period ends in the announcement decision.

It is worth mentioning that the National Company for Real Estate Registration Services (the Real Estate Register) is responsible for executing the establishment and management of the real estate register in the Kingdom using modern technologies and geospatial data through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.