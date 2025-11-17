شهّرت وزارة التجارة بمقيم بنغلاديشي الجنسية بعد صدور حكم قضائي يدينه بارتكاب جريمة التستر في نشاط التموينات بالعاصمة المقدسة.

وثبت تورط المقيم في مزاولة النشاط التجاري لحسابه الخاص دون رخصة استثمار أجنبي، وزيادة تعاملاته المالية بما لا يتناسب مع مهنته «عامل تحميل وتنزيل».

وضبطت أدلة مادية تؤكد مسؤوليته عن سداد قيمة إيجار المحل والتعامل مع الموردين، والتصرف بالمنشأة بشكل مطلق تصرفَ المالك.

ونشرت الوزارة منطوق الحكم القضائي النهائي الصادر من المحكمة الجزائية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة المتضمن فرض غرامة مالية 5 آلاف ريال، ونشر الحكم على نفقة المخالف.

يُشار إلى أن نظام مكافحة التستر تضمن عقوبات تبعية مترتبة على ارتكاب جريمة التستر تتمثل في حل المنشأة محل الجريمة وشطب السجل التجاري وإلغاء الترخيص، ومنع المتستر من مزاولة النشاط محل الجريمة والنشاط التجاري لمدة 5 سنوات، وإبعاد المتستر عليه عن المملكة وعدم السماح له بالعودة للعمل.

ووفقاً لنظام مكافحة التستر تُفْرَض عقوبات بالسجن لمدة تصل إلى 5 سنوات، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى 5 ملايين ريال، وحجز ومصادرة الأموال غير المشروعة بعد صدور أحكام قضائية نهائية ضد المتورطين.