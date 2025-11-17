The Ministry of Commerce has exposed a Bangladeshi resident after a court ruling convicted him of committing a concealment crime in the supply activity in the holy capital.

The resident was found to be involved in conducting commercial activity for his own account without a foreign investment license, and his financial transactions increased disproportionately to his profession as a "loading and unloading worker."

Material evidence was seized confirming his responsibility for paying the rent of the shop, dealing with suppliers, and managing the establishment as if he were the owner.

The ministry published the text of the final court ruling issued by the Criminal Court in the Makkah region, which included a fine of 5,000 riyals and the publication of the ruling at the expense of the violator.

It is noted that the Anti-Concealment Law includes penalties resulting from committing the concealment crime, which consist of dissolving the establishment involved in the crime, canceling the commercial registration, revoking the license, preventing the concealer from engaging in the activity related to the crime and commercial activity for 5 years, and deporting the concealed individual from the Kingdom and not allowing him to return to work.

According to the Anti-Concealment Law, penalties of imprisonment for up to 5 years, fines of up to 5 million riyals, and the confiscation and seizure of illegal funds are imposed after final court rulings against those involved.