شهّرت وزارة التجارة بمقيم بنغلاديشي الجنسية بعد صدور حكم قضائي يدينه بارتكاب جريمة التستر في نشاط التموينات بالعاصمة المقدسة.
وثبت تورط المقيم في مزاولة النشاط التجاري لحسابه الخاص دون رخصة استثمار أجنبي، وزيادة تعاملاته المالية بما لا يتناسب مع مهنته «عامل تحميل وتنزيل».
وضبطت أدلة مادية تؤكد مسؤوليته عن سداد قيمة إيجار المحل والتعامل مع الموردين، والتصرف بالمنشأة بشكل مطلق تصرفَ المالك.
ونشرت الوزارة منطوق الحكم القضائي النهائي الصادر من المحكمة الجزائية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة المتضمن فرض غرامة مالية 5 آلاف ريال، ونشر الحكم على نفقة المخالف.
يُشار إلى أن نظام مكافحة التستر تضمن عقوبات تبعية مترتبة على ارتكاب جريمة التستر تتمثل في حل المنشأة محل الجريمة وشطب السجل التجاري وإلغاء الترخيص، ومنع المتستر من مزاولة النشاط محل الجريمة والنشاط التجاري لمدة 5 سنوات، وإبعاد المتستر عليه عن المملكة وعدم السماح له بالعودة للعمل.
ووفقاً لنظام مكافحة التستر تُفْرَض عقوبات بالسجن لمدة تصل إلى 5 سنوات، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى 5 ملايين ريال، وحجز ومصادرة الأموال غير المشروعة بعد صدور أحكام قضائية نهائية ضد المتورطين.
The Ministry of Commerce has exposed a Bangladeshi resident after a court ruling convicted him of committing a concealment crime in the supply activity in the holy capital.
The resident was found to be involved in conducting commercial activity for his own account without a foreign investment license, and his financial transactions increased disproportionately to his profession as a "loading and unloading worker."
Material evidence was seized confirming his responsibility for paying the rent of the shop, dealing with suppliers, and managing the establishment as if he were the owner.
The ministry published the text of the final court ruling issued by the Criminal Court in the Makkah region, which included a fine of 5,000 riyals and the publication of the ruling at the expense of the violator.
It is noted that the Anti-Concealment Law includes penalties resulting from committing the concealment crime, which consist of dissolving the establishment involved in the crime, canceling the commercial registration, revoking the license, preventing the concealer from engaging in the activity related to the crime and commercial activity for 5 years, and deporting the concealed individual from the Kingdom and not allowing him to return to work.
According to the Anti-Concealment Law, penalties of imprisonment for up to 5 years, fines of up to 5 million riyals, and the confiscation and seizure of illegal funds are imposed after final court rulings against those involved.