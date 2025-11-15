في مشهد مناخي مفاجئ، استيقظت جدة على أمطار غزيرة غمرت معظم أحيائها، محوِّلة ساعات الليل المتأخرة إلى حالة من التأهّب. ومع ازدياد حدّة الهطول، أطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد إنذاراً أحمر، معلناً دخول «العروس» في نطاق حالة جوية استثنائية استدعت أعلى درجات الحذر والاستعداد.

«العروس» تتنفس نسيم المطر

وتوقع المركز هطول أمطار غزيرة مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية وتساقط البرد وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج وصواعق رعدية.

واستخدم المركز الوطني للأرصاد في متابعة تطورات الحالة المطرية وفرص هطول الأمطار والظواهر الجوية المصاحبة تقنيات أرصادية تغطي أكثر من 90% من مساحة المملكة المأهولة.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني أن لدى المركز متابعة آنية مع جميع الجهات العاملة ميدانياً، باستخدام أفضل الأنظمة وبرامج الإنذار.

وشدد على ضرورة اتخاذ الحيطة واتباع الإرشادات لضمان السلامة، متمنياً للجميع عطلة نهاية أسبوع سعيدة وآمنة.

آليات الدفاع المدني على الطرقات

تابع الدفاع المدني الحالة المطرية التي شهدتها مناطق المملكة، مؤكداً جاهزية الفرق الميدانية للتعامل مع أي طارئ قد ينتج عن التقلبات الجوية المصاحبة للأمطار.

وأوضح الدفاع المدني أن الفرق الميدانية منتشرة في مواقع متعددة وتقوم بمهماتها الاحترازية في المناطق المفتوحة وأماكن تجمع المياه عبر سيارات الطوارئ وتجهيزات الإنقاذ المائي، إلى جانب انتشار الكوادر الميدانية في عدد من المواقع الحيوية، بما يعكس استعدادات متكاملة لمواجهة أي تطورات محتملة جراء الأمطار.

وجدد الدفاع المدني تنبيهاته للمواطنين والمقيمين بضرورة الابتعاد عن مجاري الأودية والسيول وتجمعات المياه، واتّباع التعليمات الصادرة عبر القنوات الرسمية حفاظاً على سلامتهم.

وأكدت الجهات المختصة أن الحالة المطرية لا تزال تحت المتابعة، وأنه سيتم الإعلان عن أي مستجدات عبر المنصات الرسمية.

تفعيل الخطط الميدانية

فعّلت أمانة محافظة جدة الخطط الميدانية واتخذت التدابير اللازمة، تفاعلاً مع التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، الخاصة بهطول الأمطار، وذلك عبر نشر الفرق والآليات، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية والتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.

وأكدت الأمانة جاهزيتها للأمطار واستعدادها المبكر للموسم من خلال تعزيز مراكز الإسناد في نطاق 11 بلدية فرعية، إضافة إلى صيانة وتنظيف شبكة تصريف مياه الأمطار القائمة، والتأكد من جاهزية المضخات والمعدات والأفراد لضمان سرعة الاستجابة.

وأكّدت الأمانة استمرار متابعتها لتنبيهات المركز الوطني للأرصاد ومركز إدارة الأزمات والكوارث، إلى جانب تفعيل الرسائل التوعوية عبر مختلف قنواتها الرسمية، لضمان سلامة السكان والزائرين، ودعم جهود الجهات المختصة خلال هطول الأمطار.