«العروس» تتنفس نسيم المطر

15 نوفمبر 2025 - 04:16
|
آخر تحديث 15 نوفمبر 2025 - 04:16
استمع إلى المقال
استمع
--:--
إبراهيم العلوي (جدة) i_waleeed22@ (تصوير: مديني عسيري، زكريا يعقوب)
في مشهد مناخي مفاجئ، استيقظت جدة على أمطار غزيرة غمرت معظم أحيائها، محوِّلة ساعات الليل المتأخرة إلى حالة من التأهّب. ومع ازدياد حدّة الهطول، أطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد إنذاراً أحمر، معلناً دخول «العروس» في نطاق حالة جوية استثنائية استدعت أعلى درجات الحذر والاستعداد.
وتوقع المركز هطول أمطار غزيرة مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية وتساقط البرد وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج وصواعق رعدية.
واستخدم المركز الوطني للأرصاد في متابعة تطورات الحالة المطرية وفرص هطول الأمطار والظواهر الجوية المصاحبة تقنيات أرصادية تغطي أكثر من 90% من مساحة المملكة المأهولة.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني أن لدى المركز متابعة آنية مع جميع الجهات العاملة ميدانياً، باستخدام أفضل الأنظمة وبرامج الإنذار.
وأفاد بأن المركز الوطني للأرصاد أصدر إنذاراً أحمر على محافظة جدة، توقع فيه هطول أمطار غزيرة اليوم مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية وتساقط البرد وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج وصواعق رعدية.
وشدد على ضرورة اتخاذ الحيطة واتباع الإرشادات لضمان السلامة، متمنياً للجميع عطلة نهاية أسبوع سعيدة وآمنة.
آليات الدفاع المدني على الطرقات
تابع الدفاع المدني الحالة المطرية التي شهدتها مناطق المملكة، مؤكداً جاهزية الفرق الميدانية للتعامل مع أي طارئ قد ينتج عن التقلبات الجوية المصاحبة للأمطار.
وأوضح الدفاع المدني أن الفرق الميدانية منتشرة في مواقع متعددة وتقوم بمهماتها الاحترازية في المناطق المفتوحة وأماكن تجمع المياه عبر سيارات الطوارئ وتجهيزات الإنقاذ المائي، إلى جانب انتشار الكوادر الميدانية في عدد من المواقع الحيوية، بما يعكس استعدادات متكاملة لمواجهة أي تطورات محتملة جراء الأمطار.
وجدد الدفاع المدني تنبيهاته للمواطنين والمقيمين بضرورة الابتعاد عن مجاري الأودية والسيول وتجمعات المياه، واتّباع التعليمات الصادرة عبر القنوات الرسمية حفاظاً على سلامتهم.
وأكدت الجهات المختصة أن الحالة المطرية لا تزال تحت المتابعة، وأنه سيتم الإعلان عن أي مستجدات عبر المنصات الرسمية.
تفعيل الخطط الميدانية
فعّلت أمانة محافظة جدة الخطط الميدانية واتخذت التدابير اللازمة، تفاعلاً مع التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، الخاصة بهطول الأمطار، وذلك عبر نشر الفرق والآليات، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية والتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.
وأكدت الأمانة جاهزيتها للأمطار واستعدادها المبكر للموسم من خلال تعزيز مراكز الإسناد في نطاق 11 بلدية فرعية، إضافة إلى صيانة وتنظيف شبكة تصريف مياه الأمطار القائمة، والتأكد من جاهزية المضخات والمعدات والأفراد لضمان سرعة الاستجابة.
وأكّدت الأمانة استمرار متابعتها لتنبيهات المركز الوطني للأرصاد ومركز إدارة الأزمات والكوارث، إلى جانب تفعيل الرسائل التوعوية عبر مختلف قنواتها الرسمية، لضمان سلامة السكان والزائرين، ودعم جهود الجهات المختصة خلال هطول الأمطار.
In a surprising weather scene, Jeddah woke up to heavy rains that flooded most of its neighborhoods, turning the late hours of the night into a state of alert. As the intensity of the rainfall increased, the National Center of Meteorology issued a red alert, announcing that "the bride" had entered an exceptional weather condition that required the highest levels of caution and preparedness.
The center predicted heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, rising waves, and thunderstorms.
The National Center of Meteorology used meteorological techniques to monitor the developments of the rainy conditions and the chances of rainfall and accompanying weather phenomena, covering more than 90% of the populated area of the Kingdom.
Spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, explained that the center is in real-time communication with all field agencies using the best systems and alert programs.
He reported that the National Center of Meteorology issued a red alert for Jeddah Governorate, predicting heavy rains today accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, rising waves, and thunderstorms.
He emphasized the necessity of taking precautions and following guidelines to ensure safety, wishing everyone a happy and safe weekend.
Civil Defense Mechanisms on the Roads
The Civil Defense monitored the rainy conditions experienced in various regions of the Kingdom, confirming the readiness of field teams to deal with any emergencies that may arise from the weather fluctuations accompanying the rains.
The Civil Defense clarified that field teams are deployed in multiple locations and are carrying out precautionary tasks in open areas and water gathering spots using emergency vehicles and water rescue equipment, in addition to the presence of field personnel in several vital locations, reflecting comprehensive preparations to face any potential developments due to the rains.
The Civil Defense reiterated its warnings to citizens and residents to stay away from riverbeds, floods, and water gatherings, and to follow instructions issued through official channels to ensure their safety.
The relevant authorities confirmed that the rainy conditions are still being monitored, and any updates will be announced through official platforms.
Activation of Field Plans
The Jeddah Governorate Municipality activated field plans and took necessary measures in response to reports from the National Center of Meteorology regarding the rainfall, by deploying teams and equipment, raising the level of readiness, and coordinating with relevant authorities.
The municipality confirmed its readiness for the rains and its early preparations for the season by enhancing support centers within 11 sub-municipalities, in addition to maintaining and cleaning the existing rainwater drainage network, and ensuring the readiness of pumps, equipment, and personnel to guarantee quick response.
The municipality confirmed its continued monitoring of alerts from the National Center of Meteorology and the Crisis and Disaster Management Center, as well as activating awareness messages through its various official channels to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, and to support the efforts of relevant authorities during the rainfall.