«العروس» تتنفس نسيم المطر

In a surprising weather scene, Jeddah woke up to heavy rains that flooded most of its neighborhoods, turning the late hours of the night into a state of alert. As the intensity of the rainfall increased, the National Center of Meteorology issued a red alert, announcing that "the bride" had entered an exceptional weather condition that required the highest levels of caution and preparedness.

The center predicted heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, rising waves, and thunderstorms.

The National Center of Meteorology used meteorological techniques to monitor the developments of the rainy conditions and the chances of rainfall and accompanying weather phenomena, covering more than 90% of the populated area of the Kingdom.

Spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, explained that the center is in real-time communication with all field agencies using the best systems and alert programs.

He reported that the National Center of Meteorology issued a red alert for Jeddah Governorate, predicting heavy rains today accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, rising waves, and thunderstorms.

He emphasized the necessity of taking precautions and following guidelines to ensure safety, wishing everyone a happy and safe weekend.

Civil Defense Mechanisms on the Roads

The Civil Defense monitored the rainy conditions experienced in various regions of the Kingdom, confirming the readiness of field teams to deal with any emergencies that may arise from the weather fluctuations accompanying the rains.

The Civil Defense clarified that field teams are deployed in multiple locations and are carrying out precautionary tasks in open areas and water gathering spots using emergency vehicles and water rescue equipment, in addition to the presence of field personnel in several vital locations, reflecting comprehensive preparations to face any potential developments due to the rains.

The Civil Defense reiterated its warnings to citizens and residents to stay away from riverbeds, floods, and water gatherings, and to follow instructions issued through official channels to ensure their safety.

The relevant authorities confirmed that the rainy conditions are still being monitored, and any updates will be announced through official platforms.

Activation of Field Plans

The Jeddah Governorate Municipality activated field plans and took necessary measures in response to reports from the National Center of Meteorology regarding the rainfall, by deploying teams and equipment, raising the level of readiness, and coordinating with relevant authorities.

The municipality confirmed its readiness for the rains and its early preparations for the season by enhancing support centers within 11 sub-municipalities, in addition to maintaining and cleaning the existing rainwater drainage network, and ensuring the readiness of pumps, equipment, and personnel to guarantee quick response.

The municipality confirmed its continued monitoring of alerts from the National Center of Meteorology and the Crisis and Disaster Management Center, as well as activating awareness messages through its various official channels to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, and to support the efforts of relevant authorities during the rainfall.