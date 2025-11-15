وافق مجلس الوزراء على تعديل نظام مقدمي خدمة حجاج الخارج، متضمناً إلغاء «شركات أرباب الطوائف» واستبدالها بشركات «ضيافة الحجاج» المصنّفة إلى أربعة أصناف، تتولى خدمة الحجاج وسقايتهم وتفويجهم واستقبالهم في المنافذ، إلى جانب خدمة زوار المسجد النبوي.
وبحسب النظام المعدل، يُلزم الحاج أو من يمثله بالتعاقد مباشرة مع إحدى شركات تقديم الخدمة أو شركات السقاية والتفويج، فيما تُقصر ملكية شركات الضيافة وإدارتها على السعوديين فقط. كما يمنع تأسيس شركات جديدة لضيافة الحجاج، على أن يكون توريث الأسهم وفق نظام الأحوال الشخصية.
وشدد على ضرورة العمل على توسيع قاعدة المشاركة في شركات ضيافة الحجاج وشركات تقديم الخدمة، واستقطاب ذوي الكفايات من السعوديين الراغبين في العمل؛ وذلك لتقديم أفضل الخدمات للحجاج.
وتتولى وزارة الحج والعمرة الإشراف على تنفيذ النظام الجديد، مع منحها صلاحية التعاقد مع شركات مرخصة بديلة في حال إخلال أي شركة بالتزاماتها. ويجيز النظام إنشاء مجلس تنسيقي لمقدمي الخدمة، فيما تصل العقوبات إلى إيقاف الشركات المخالفة لمدة 3 سنوات أو فصل أعضاء مجالس إدارتها والعاملين فيها لمدة تصل إلى 5 سنوات.
The Council of Ministers approved the amendment to the system for service providers for pilgrims from abroad, which includes the cancellation of "companies of the pilgrimage leaders" and their replacement with "pilgrim hospitality companies" classified into four categories, responsible for serving, providing water, organizing, and welcoming pilgrims at the entry points, in addition to serving visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.
According to the amended system, the pilgrim or their representative is required to contract directly with one of the service provision companies or the water and organization companies, while the ownership and management of hospitality companies are restricted to Saudis only. The establishment of new hospitality companies for pilgrims is prohibited, and the inheritance of shares must follow personal status laws.
It emphasized the necessity of working to expand the participation base in hospitality companies and service provision companies, and attracting qualified Saudis who wish to work; this is to provide the best services for the pilgrims.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will oversee the implementation of the new system, with the authority to contract with alternative licensed companies in the event that any company fails to meet its obligations. The system allows for the establishment of a coordinating council for service providers, with penalties reaching up to suspending violating companies for 3 years or dismissing members of their boards of directors and employees for up to 5 years.