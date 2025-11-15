وافق مجلس الوزراء على تعديل نظام مقدمي خدمة حجاج الخارج، متضمناً إلغاء «شركات أرباب الطوائف» واستبدالها بشركات «ضيافة الحجاج» المصنّفة إلى أربعة أصناف، تتولى خدمة الحجاج وسقايتهم وتفويجهم واستقبالهم في المنافذ، إلى جانب خدمة زوار المسجد النبوي.


وبحسب النظام المعدل، يُلزم الحاج أو من يمثله بالتعاقد مباشرة مع إحدى شركات تقديم الخدمة أو شركات السقاية والتفويج، فيما تُقصر ملكية شركات الضيافة وإدارتها على السعوديين فقط. كما يمنع تأسيس شركات جديدة لضيافة الحجاج، على أن يكون توريث الأسهم وفق نظام الأحوال الشخصية.


وشدد على ضرورة العمل على توسيع قاعدة المشاركة في شركات ضيافة الحجاج وشركات تقديم الخدمة، واستقطاب ذوي الكفايات من السعوديين الراغبين في العمل؛ وذلك لتقديم أفضل الخدمات للحجاج.


وتتولى وزارة الحج والعمرة الإشراف على تنفيذ النظام الجديد، مع منحها صلاحية التعاقد مع شركات مرخصة بديلة في حال إخلال أي شركة بالتزاماتها. ويجيز النظام إنشاء مجلس تنسيقي لمقدمي الخدمة، فيما تصل العقوبات إلى إيقاف الشركات المخالفة لمدة 3 سنوات أو فصل أعضاء مجالس إدارتها والعاملين فيها لمدة تصل إلى 5 سنوات.