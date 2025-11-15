The Council of Ministers approved the amendment to the system for service providers for pilgrims from abroad, which includes the cancellation of "companies of the pilgrimage leaders" and their replacement with "pilgrim hospitality companies" classified into four categories, responsible for serving, providing water, organizing, and welcoming pilgrims at the entry points, in addition to serving visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.



According to the amended system, the pilgrim or their representative is required to contract directly with one of the service provision companies or the water and organization companies, while the ownership and management of hospitality companies are restricted to Saudis only. The establishment of new hospitality companies for pilgrims is prohibited, and the inheritance of shares must follow personal status laws.



It emphasized the necessity of working to expand the participation base in hospitality companies and service provision companies, and attracting qualified Saudis who wish to work; this is to provide the best services for the pilgrims.



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will oversee the implementation of the new system, with the authority to contract with alternative licensed companies in the event that any company fails to meet its obligations. The system allows for the establishment of a coordinating council for service providers, with penalties reaching up to suspending violating companies for 3 years or dismissing members of their boards of directors and employees for up to 5 years.