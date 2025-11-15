On behalf of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih chaired the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the ministerial conference of the European Union countries and the Middle East and North Africa aimed at establishing a regional political dialogue to enhance security cooperation, which was inaugurated by the Portuguese Minister of Internal Affairs Maria Lucia in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

Dr. Hisham Al-Falih affirmed in his speech at the conference that the Kingdom looks forward to exchanging ideas and future visions at this conference, achieving security coordination and integration, and international cooperation to combat organized crime, developing law enforcement agencies, and establishing joint action plans for the exchange of information and experiences, as well as enhancing regional cooperation among the countries of the European Union, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The Assistant Minister of Interior explained that crime in all its forms and manifestations poses significant challenges, which necessitates strengthening partnership and international cooperation to confront it, and exchanging successful international experiences in the field of preventive measures to combat it.

The conference, attended by ministers from Arab and European countries and representatives of international organizations, addressed common security issues, discussed new security models to face evolving threats, and enhanced security cooperation and developed mechanisms for joint coordination to confront regional and international challenges, as well as exchanging information and experiences.