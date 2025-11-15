نيابةً عن وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ترأس مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح وفد المملكة العربية السعودية في المؤتمر الوزاري لبلدان الاتحاد الأوروبي ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا من أجل إرساء حوار سياسي إقليمي حول تعزيز التعاون الأمني، الذي افتتحه وزير الشؤون الداخلية البرتغالية ماريا لوسيا في العاصمة البرتغالية لشبونة.

وأكد الدكتور هشام الفالح في كلمته بالمؤتمر أن المملكة تتطلع في هذا المؤتمر إلى تبادل الأفكار والرؤى المستقبلية، وتحقيق التنسيق والتكامل الأمني والتعاون الدولي لمكافحة الجريمة المنظمة، وتطوير جهات إنفاذ القانون، ووضع خطط عمل مشتركة لتبادل المعلومات والخبرات، وتعزيز التعاون الإقليمي بين دول الاتحاد الأوروبي، والشرق الأوسط، وشمال أفريقيا.

وأوضح مساعد وزير الداخلية أن الجريمة بأشكالها وصورها كافة تفرض تحديات كبيرة، ما يتطلب تعزيز الشراكة والتعاون الدولي للتصدي لها، وتبادل التجارب الدولية الناجحة في مجال التدابير الوقائية لمكافحتها.

وتناول المؤتمر، الذي حضره وزراء من الدول العربية والأوروبية وممثلو المنظمات الدولية، القضايا الأمنية المشتركة، ومناقشة نماذج جديدة للأمن لمواجهة التهديدات المتطورة، وتعزيز التعاون الأمني وتطوير آليات التنسيق المشترك لمواجهة التحديات الإقليمية والدولية، وتبادل المعلومات والخبرات.