نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من استمرار هطول أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة على عدد من محافظات منطقة مكة المكرمة، وتشمل محافظة جدة، ورابغ، والكامل، وخليص، والليث (بني يزيد، جذم، يلملم)، وبحرة، وثول، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وجريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية.
وأشار المركز إلى أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الثامنة صباحاً.
ودعا الدفاع المدني جميع المواطنين والمقيمين إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، والالتزام بتعليمات السلامة، واتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة أثناء التقلبات الجوية.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of the continued moderate to heavy rainfall in several provinces of the Makkah region, including Jeddah, Rabigh, Al-Kamil, Khulais, Al-Lith (Bani Yazid, Jathm, Yalmam), Bahra, and Thuwal, accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms.
The center indicated that the condition will continue - if God wills - until 8 AM.
The Civil Defense urged all citizens and residents to exercise caution and adhere to safety instructions, and to follow the directives of the relevant authorities during the weather fluctuations.