The National Center of Meteorology warned today of the continued moderate to heavy rainfall in several provinces of the Makkah region, including Jeddah, Rabigh, Al-Kamil, Khulais, Al-Lith (Bani Yazid, Jathm, Yalmam), Bahra, and Thuwal, accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms.

The center indicated that the condition will continue - if God wills - until 8 AM.

The Civil Defense urged all citizens and residents to exercise caution and adhere to safety instructions, and to follow the directives of the relevant authorities during the weather fluctuations.