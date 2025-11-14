نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من استمرار هطول أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة على عدد من محافظات منطقة مكة المكرمة، وتشمل محافظة جدة، ورابغ، والكامل، وخليص، والليث (بني يزيد، جذم، يلملم)، وبحرة، وثول، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وجريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية.

وأشار المركز إلى أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الثامنة صباحاً.

ودعا الدفاع المدني جميع المواطنين والمقيمين إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، والالتزام بتعليمات السلامة، واتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة أثناء التقلبات الجوية.