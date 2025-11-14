The National Center of Meteorology is monitoring the developments of the rainfall situation, the chances of rain, and the accompanying weather phenomena, using meteorological techniques that cover more than 90% of the populated area of the Kingdom.

The official spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani, stated that the center is in real-time communication with all field-operating entities, utilizing the best systems and warning programs.

He reported that the National Center of Meteorology has issued a red alert for Jeddah Governorate, predicting heavy rainfall today accompanied by high-speed winds, a significant reduction in horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, rising waves, and thunderstorms, noting that the situation will continue until 10 PM.

He emphasized the necessity of taking precautions and following guidelines to ensure safety, wishing everyone a happy and safe weekend.