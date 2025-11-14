يراقب المركز الوطني للأرصاد تطورات الحالة المطرية وفرص هطول الأمطار والظواهر الجوية المصاحبة، من خلال تقنيات أرصادية تغطي أكثر من 90% من مساحة المملكة المأهولة.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين بن محمد القحطاني، أن لدى المركز متابعة آنية مع جميع الجهات العاملة ميدانيًا، باستخدام أفضل الأنظمة وبرامج الإنذار.

وأفاد بأن المركز الوطني للأرصاد أصدر إنذارًا أحمر على محافظة جدة، توقع فيه هطول أمطار غزيرة اليوم مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية وتساقط البرد وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج وصواعق رعدية، مشيرًا إلى أن الحالة ستستمر حتى العاشرة مساءً.

وشدد على ضرورة اتخاذ الحيطة واتباع الإرشادات لضمان السلامة، متمنيًا للجميع عطلة نهاية أسبوع سعيدة وآمنة.