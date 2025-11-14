أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها الشديدين لاستمرار الانتهاكات التي ترتكبها سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي والمستوطنون المتطرفون ضد الشعب الفلسطيني، وآخرها اقتحام باحات المسجد الأقصى الشريف واستفزاز المصلّين فيه، والاعتداء الآثم على مسجد الحاجة حميدة في قرية كفل حارس الفلسطينية.
وأكدت المملكة أن استمرار هذه الاعتداءات دون رادع يُسهم في تقويض الجهود الدولية والإقليمية المبذولة لإحلال السلام، ويؤدي إلى تصاعد التوتر واستمرار دائرة الصراع.
كما تحذر المملكة من أن الصمت الدولي حيال هذه الممارسات، وغياب تفعيل آليات المحاسبة في ظل استمرار الاعتداءات والانتهاكات الإسرائيلية، يضعف أسس النظام الدولي ويمسّ بمبادئ الشرعية الدولية.
وجدّدت المملكة موقفها الثابت في دعم الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، ومواصلة جهودها الهادفة إلى إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على حدود عام 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفقًا لمبادرة السلام العربية والقرارات الدولية ذات الصلة.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the ongoing violations committed by the Israeli occupation authorities and extremist settlers against the Palestinian people, the latest of which was the storming of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and provoking the worshippers there, as well as the heinous assault on the Mosque of Hajj Hamida in the Palestinian village of Kifl Haris.
The Kingdom confirmed that the continuation of these assaults without deterrence contributes to undermining the international and regional efforts aimed at achieving peace, leading to increased tension and the continuation of the cycle of conflict.
The Kingdom also warns that the international silence regarding these practices, and the absence of activating accountability mechanisms in light of the ongoing assaults and Israeli violations, weakens the foundations of the international system and undermines the principles of international legitimacy.
The Kingdom reiterated its firm position in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and continuing its efforts aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.