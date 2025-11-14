The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the ongoing violations committed by the Israeli occupation authorities and extremist settlers against the Palestinian people, the latest of which was the storming of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and provoking the worshippers there, as well as the heinous assault on the Mosque of Hajj Hamida in the Palestinian village of Kifl Haris.

The Kingdom confirmed that the continuation of these assaults without deterrence contributes to undermining the international and regional efforts aimed at achieving peace, leading to increased tension and the continuation of the cycle of conflict.

The Kingdom also warns that the international silence regarding these practices, and the absence of activating accountability mechanisms in light of the ongoing assaults and Israeli violations, weakens the foundations of the international system and undermines the principles of international legitimacy.

The Kingdom reiterated its firm position in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and continuing its efforts aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.