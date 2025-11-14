أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها الشديدين لاستمرار الانتهاكات التي ترتكبها سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي والمستوطنون المتطرفون ضد الشعب الفلسطيني، وآخرها اقتحام باحات المسجد الأقصى الشريف واستفزاز المصلّين فيه، والاعتداء الآثم على مسجد الحاجة حميدة في قرية كفل حارس الفلسطينية.

وأكدت المملكة أن استمرار هذه الاعتداءات دون رادع يُسهم في تقويض الجهود الدولية والإقليمية المبذولة لإحلال السلام، ويؤدي إلى تصاعد التوتر واستمرار دائرة الصراع.

كما تحذر المملكة من أن الصمت الدولي حيال هذه الممارسات، وغياب تفعيل آليات المحاسبة في ظل استمرار الاعتداءات والانتهاكات الإسرائيلية، يضعف أسس النظام الدولي ويمسّ بمبادئ الشرعية الدولية.

وجدّدت المملكة موقفها الثابت في دعم الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، ومواصلة جهودها الهادفة إلى إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على حدود عام 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفقًا لمبادرة السلام العربية والقرارات الدولية ذات الصلة.