اختتم المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي بالتعاون مع وزارة الحج والعمرة فعالية «التطوع الاحترافي»، التي أقيمت ضمن أعمال مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 2025 في محافظة جدة، حيث أقيمت الفعالية على مدى ثلاثة أيام خلال الفترة من 10 إلى 12 نوفمبر، وشهدت تفاعلاً تطوعياً نوعياً جمع نخبة من قيادات الجهتين، والخبراء المتخصصين، بهدف تمكين العطاء الاحترافي لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتعزيز كفاءة القطاع غير الربحي.
وشهدت الفعالية تقديم 25 جلسة استشارية تخصصية شارك فيها 24 خبيراً متطوعاً من ذوي الخبرة في مجالات التطوير المؤسسي وريادة الأعمال والعمل التنموي، قدّموا خلالها 72 ساعة تطوعية احترافية، استفاد منها أكثر من 250 مستفيدا من منظمات القطاع غير الربحي وروّاد الأعمال.
وأظهرت نتائج قياس الأثر أن نسبة رضا المستفيدين عن التجربة بلغت 97%، ما يعكس جودة المخرجات وأثرها العملي المباشر.
وركّزت الجلسات على تقديم حلول تطويرية متخصصة تناولت مجالات بناء الإستراتيجيات ونماذج الأعمال المستدامة، وتعزيز الاستدامة المالية وتعظيم الأثر الاقتصادي للمبادرات، إضافة إلى التحول الرقمي وتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في التطوير المؤسسي، وتنمية القدرات البشرية وتحسين الحوكمة والتميز التشغيلي، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الأداء وتعظيم أثر المنظمات في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.
واختُتمت الفعالية بتأكيد المشاركين على أهمية استمرار المبادرة وتوسيع نطاقها، لما حققته من أثر نوعي ملموس في دعم المنظمات التنموية العاملة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وترسيخ ثقافة التطوع الاحترافي كقيمة وطنية تسهم في بناء مجتمع أكثر تمكينًا واستدامة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تعزيز العمل التطوعي وتعظيم أثره في التنمية الوطنية.
The National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, concluded the "Professional Volunteering" event, which was held as part of the Hajj 2025 Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah. The event took place over three days from November 10 to 12 and witnessed a qualitative volunteer interaction that brought together a select group of leaders from both entities and specialized experts, aiming to empower professional giving to serve the guests of God and enhance the efficiency of the non-profit sector.
The event featured 25 specialized advisory sessions participated in by 24 volunteer experts with experience in institutional development, entrepreneurship, and developmental work, who provided 72 hours of professional volunteer service, benefiting more than 250 beneficiaries from non-profit organizations and entrepreneurs.
Impact measurement results showed that the satisfaction rate of beneficiaries regarding the experience reached 97%, reflecting the quality of the outputs and their direct practical impact.
The sessions focused on providing specialized developmental solutions that addressed areas such as building strategies and sustainable business models, enhancing financial sustainability, and maximizing the economic impact of initiatives, in addition to digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications in institutional development, human capacity building, improving governance, and operational excellence, all contributing to increasing performance efficiency and maximizing the impact of organizations in serving the guests of God.
The event concluded with participants emphasizing the importance of continuing and expanding the initiative, due to the tangible qualitative impact it has achieved in supporting developmental organizations working to serve the guests of God, and establishing a culture of professional volunteering as a national value that contributes to building a more empowered and sustainable community, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in enhancing volunteer work and maximizing its impact on national development.