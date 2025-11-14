The National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, concluded the "Professional Volunteering" event, which was held as part of the Hajj 2025 Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah. The event took place over three days from November 10 to 12 and witnessed a qualitative volunteer interaction that brought together a select group of leaders from both entities and specialized experts, aiming to empower professional giving to serve the guests of God and enhance the efficiency of the non-profit sector.

The event featured 25 specialized advisory sessions participated in by 24 volunteer experts with experience in institutional development, entrepreneurship, and developmental work, who provided 72 hours of professional volunteer service, benefiting more than 250 beneficiaries from non-profit organizations and entrepreneurs.

Impact measurement results showed that the satisfaction rate of beneficiaries regarding the experience reached 97%, reflecting the quality of the outputs and their direct practical impact.

The sessions focused on providing specialized developmental solutions that addressed areas such as building strategies and sustainable business models, enhancing financial sustainability, and maximizing the economic impact of initiatives, in addition to digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications in institutional development, human capacity building, improving governance, and operational excellence, all contributing to increasing performance efficiency and maximizing the impact of organizations in serving the guests of God.

The event concluded with participants emphasizing the importance of continuing and expanding the initiative, due to the tangible qualitative impact it has achieved in supporting developmental organizations working to serve the guests of God, and establishing a culture of professional volunteering as a national value that contributes to building a more empowered and sustainable community, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in enhancing volunteer work and maximizing its impact on national development.