اختتم المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي بالتعاون مع وزارة الحج والعمرة فعالية «التطوع الاحترافي»، التي أقيمت ضمن أعمال مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 2025 في محافظة جدة، حيث أقيمت الفعالية على مدى ثلاثة أيام خلال الفترة من 10 إلى 12 نوفمبر، وشهدت تفاعلاً تطوعياً نوعياً جمع نخبة من قيادات الجهتين، والخبراء المتخصصين، بهدف تمكين العطاء الاحترافي لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتعزيز كفاءة القطاع غير الربحي.

وشهدت الفعالية تقديم 25 جلسة استشارية تخصصية شارك فيها 24 خبيراً متطوعاً من ذوي الخبرة في مجالات التطوير المؤسسي وريادة الأعمال والعمل التنموي، قدّموا خلالها 72 ساعة تطوعية احترافية، استفاد منها أكثر من 250 مستفيدا من منظمات القطاع غير الربحي وروّاد الأعمال.

وأظهرت نتائج قياس الأثر أن نسبة رضا المستفيدين عن التجربة بلغت 97%، ما يعكس جودة المخرجات وأثرها العملي المباشر.

وركّزت الجلسات على تقديم حلول تطويرية متخصصة تناولت مجالات بناء الإستراتيجيات ونماذج الأعمال المستدامة، وتعزيز الاستدامة المالية وتعظيم الأثر الاقتصادي للمبادرات، إضافة إلى التحول الرقمي وتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في التطوير المؤسسي، وتنمية القدرات البشرية وتحسين الحوكمة والتميز التشغيلي، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الأداء وتعظيم أثر المنظمات في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

واختُتمت الفعالية بتأكيد المشاركين على أهمية استمرار المبادرة وتوسيع نطاقها، لما حققته من أثر نوعي ملموس في دعم المنظمات التنموية العاملة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وترسيخ ثقافة التطوع الاحترافي كقيمة وطنية تسهم في بناء مجتمع أكثر تمكينًا واستدامة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تعزيز العمل التطوعي وتعظيم أثره في التنمية الوطنية.