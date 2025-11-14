This week, the Medina region, Yanbu, and Yanbu Industrial witnessed a remarkable wave of hiring in the private sector, following the announcement of 224 new job opportunities through the national employment platform "Jadarah," across several companies, hotels, educational, medical, engineering, and service establishments.

The new job advertisements featured a wide variety of specialties and levels, from engineers and specialists to technicians, reaching drivers, receptionists, and childcare workers, making this batch one of the broadest private employment waves in the region.

A Leap in Medical and Biomedical Engineering Jobs

The health sector recorded a strong presence with:

6 jobs for biomedical engineers

6 jobs for biomedical technicians

At one of the largest medical operating companies in Medina, with tasks including preparing device installation plans, diagnosing faults, and implementing preventive maintenance programs.

These jobs indicate an expansion in the operation of private health facilities and a greater reliance on national competencies in the maintenance and operation of advanced medical systems.

Increasing Demand for Educational Competencies

In the educational and childcare field, the following emerged:

Jobs for kindergarten teachers

A position for a childcare center manager in Yanbu Industrial

Jobs for childcare officials in a private daycare center in Medina

This reflects an expansion in early childhood services and daycare centers, and a rising demand for staff capable of integrating care, education, and modern educational activities.

Strong Presence of Organizational Professions

The Medina region has seen an increasing demand for jobs related to safety, quality, and the environment, including:

Safety and occupational health engineers in hotel and contracting establishments in Medina

Quality control and assurance engineers in the facilities management sector

Jobs for environmental engineers in petroleum projects in Yanbu

This reflects companies' strict adherence to safety standards, environmental compliance, and operational quality, especially in industrial and construction sectors.

Expanding Projects in Medina and Yanbu

The engineering sector was one of the most prominent fields in the advertisements:

Civil engineers for various entities in Medina, Yanbu, and Yanbu Industrial

Mechanical engineers in contracting companies and petroleum projects

Electrical engineers for network, distribution, and maintenance projects

Architects for designing new buildings and developing existing ones

Civil engineering and surveying technicians for several jobs in Medina and Yanbu

This diversity indicates the continuation of construction and urban development activity in the region, and an increasing need for engineering supervision, design, and execution.

Technicians and Maintenance: The Largest Job Block

The largest job block in this batch came in the fields of technicians, maintenance, construction, and air conditioning, where a series of construction maintenance technician jobs were offered in various specialties (painting, walls, metalwork, welding, carpentry, plumbing, drainage, gypsum, and decoration).

Engine mechanics technicians

Air conditioning and refrigeration technicians in multiple establishments

Building electricians

Civil engineering technicians

This volume of technical jobs reflects an increasing reliance on specialized field maintenance teams in housing, development, real estate, and commercial services projects.

Digital Boom

The technical sector was one of the most notable surprises of this wave, as one company specializing in project management and digital transformation in Medina announced its need for:

10 jobs for web application developers (Laravel)

8 jobs for software and application developers for smart devices (iOS/Android)

This clearly indicates that digital transformation is no longer just a slogan, but is translating into actual job opportunities in application programming, process automation, and building integrated systems.

Notable Numbers in Hotels and Restaurants

The hospitality and reception field emerged strongly, especially with:

18 jobs for hotel receptionists at one of the major hotels in Medina

10 jobs for receptionists at a restaurant on the waterfront in Yanbu Industrial

In addition to other reception jobs in service establishments, cafes, and commercial centers,

these numbers reflect the recovery of the tourism and hospitality sector in Medina and Yanbu, especially with the influx of visitors, pilgrims, and domestic tourism.

Sales, Real Estate, and Commercial Services

In the sales and commercial and real estate services sector, the following appeared:

Jobs for sales specialists and cashiers in the furniture sector

Real estate agents and brokers in Medina

20 jobs for ticket sellers in a private establishment in Yanbu

A property supervisor position in Yanbu Industrial

This indicates a recovery in the retail and recreational services and real estate sectors.

Accounting, Human Resources, and Administration

Administrative and support jobs were also present, including:

An accountant at a date factory in Medina

A human resources operations specialist in a food establishment

An administrative assistant and administrative specialist in local companies

A legal secretary in a law firm in Yanbu Industrial

This provides opportunities for holders of administrative, legal, and financial specialties.

Transport and Delivery: The Largest Single Ad

The largest single advertisement in this wave was in the transport and delivery sector; a logistics company in Medina announced:

40 jobs for private car drivers (restaurant delivery)

This number reflects the growth of the rapid delivery economy and restaurant services, and the transformation of these services into a standalone job sector.

Why is this wave of jobs different?