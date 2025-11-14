شهدت منطقة المدينة المنورة وينبع وينبع الصناعية هذا الأسبوع موجة توظيف لافتة في القطاع الخاص، بعد طرح 224 فرصة وظيفية جديدة عبر المنصة الوطنية للتوظيف «جدارات»، في عدد من الشركات والفنادق والمنشآت التعليمية والطبية والهندسية والخدمية.
واحتوت الإعلانات الوظيفية الجديدة على تنوع كبير في التخصصات والمستويات، من مهندسين وأخصائيين وتقنيين، وصولاً إلى السائقين وموظفي الاستقبال ورعاية الأطفال، بما يجعل هذه الدفعة واحدة من أوسع موجات التوظيف الخاصة في المنطقة.

قفزة في الوظائف الطبية والهندسة الطبية

سجل القطاع الصحي حضوراً قوياً من خلال:

  • 6 وظائف لمهندسي أجهزة طبية
  • 6 وظائف لفنيي أجهزة طبية

لدى إحدى كبرى شركات التشغيل الطبي في المدينة المنورة، مع مهمات تشمل إعداد خطط تركيب الأجهزة، وتشخيص الأعطال، وتنفيذ برامج الصيانة الوقائية.
هذه الوظائف تشير إلى توسع في تشغيل المنشآت الصحية الخاصة واعتماد أكبر على الكفاءات الوطنية في صيانة وتشغيل الأنظمة الطبية المتقدمة.

طلب متزايد على الكفاءات التربوية

في المجال التعليمي ورعاية الطفولة، برزت:

  • وظائف لمعلمات رياض أطفال
  • وظيفة لمدير مركز رعاية أطفال في ينبع الصناعية
  • وظائف لمسؤولي رعاية أطفال في مركز ضيافة أهلية بالمدينة المنورة

ما يعكس توسعاً في خدمات الطفولة المبكرة والمراكز النهارية، وارتفاع الطلب على كوادر قادرة على الدمج بين الرعاية والتربية والأنشطة التعليمية الحديثة.

حضور قوي للمهن التنظيمية

شهدت منطقة المدينة المنورة طلباً متزايداً على وظائف مرتبطة بالسلامة والجودة والبيئة، من بينها:

  • مهندسو سلامة وصحة مهنية في منشآت فندقية ومقاولات بالمدينة المنورة
  • مهندس ضبط وتحكم في الجودة في قطاع إدارة المرافق
  • وظائف لمهندسي بيئة في مشاريع بترولية في ينبع

وهو ما يعكس تشدد الشركات في معايير السلامة والالتزام البيئي والجودة التشغيلية، خصوصاً في القطاعات الصناعية والإنشائية.

مشاريع تتوسع في المدينة وينبعالقطاع الهندسي كان من أكثر المجالات حضوراً في الإعلانات:

  • مهندسون مدنيون بعدة جهات في المدينة وينبع وينبع الصناعية
  • مهندسون ميكانيكيون في شركات مقاولات ومشروعات بترولية
  • مهندسون كهربائيون لمشاريع شبكات وتوزيع وصيانة
  • مهندسون معماريون لتصميم مبانٍ جديدة وتطوير القائم منها
  • فنيون في الهندسة المدنية والمساحة بعدة وظائف في المدينة وينبع

هذا التنوع يؤشر إلى استمرار الحركة الإنشائية والعمرانية في المنطقة، وإلى حاجة متزايدة للإشراف الهندسي والتصميم والتنفيذ.

الفنيون والصيانة.. الكتلة الأكبر من الوظائف

أكبر كتلة وظيفية في هذه الدفعة جاءت في مجال الفنيين والصيانة والإنشاءات والتكييف، حيث طُرحت:
سلسلة من وظائف فني صيانة إنشاءات بتخصصات متعددة (دهان، حوائط، حدادة، لحام، نجارة، سباكة، صرف، جبس وديكور)

  • فنيو ميكانيكا محركات
  • فنيو تكييف وتبريد في أكثر من منشأة
  • كهربائي مبانٍ
  • فني هندسة مدنية

هذا الحجم من الوظائف الفنية يعكس اعتماداً متزايداً على فرق صيانة ميدانية متخصصة في مشاريع الإسكان والتطوير والعقارات والخدمات التجارية.

طفرة رقمية

القطاع التقني كان أحد أبرز مفاجآت هذه الموجة، إذ أعلنت إحدى الشركات المتخصصة في إدارة المشاريع والتحول الرقمي في المدينة المنورة حاجتها إلى:

  • 10 وظائف لمطوري تطبيقات ويب (Laravel)
  • 8 وظائف لمطوري برامج وتطبيقات للأجهزة الذكية (iOS/Android)

في دلالة واضحة على أن التحول الرقمي لم يعد شعاراً فقط، بل يترجم إلى فرص عمل فعلية في برمجة التطبيقات، وأتمتة العمليات، وبناء الأنظمة المتكاملة.

أرقام لافتة في الفنادق والمطاعم

مجال الضيافة والاستقبال ظهر بقوة، لا سيما مع:

  • 18وظيفة لموظفي استقبال فندقي بأحد فنادق المدينة المنورة الكبرى
  • 10وظائف لموظفي استقبال في مطعم بالواجهة البحرية في ينبع الصناعية

إضافة إلى وظائف استقبال أخرى في منشآت خدمية ومقاهٍ ومراكز تجارية،
هذه الأرقام تعكس انتعاش قطاع السياحة والضيافة في المدينة وينبع، خاصة مع حركة الزوار والمعتمرين والسياحة الداخلية.

المبيعات والعقارات والخدمات التجارية

في قطاع المبيعات والخدمات التجارية والعقارية، ظهرت:

  • وظائف لأخصائيي مبيعات وأمناء صناديق في قطاع المفروشات
  • وكلاء ووسطاء عقاريون في المدينة المنورة
  • 20 وظيفة لبائعي تذاكر في منشأة خاصة بينبع
  • وظيفة مشرف عقار في ينبع الصناعية

وهو ما يشير إلى انتعاش في قطاع التجزئة والخدمات الترفيهية والعقارية.

المحاسبة والموارد البشرية والإدارة

الوظائف الإدارية والمساندة لم تغب عن المشهد، وشملت:

  • محاسب في مصنع للتمور بالمدينة المنورة
  • أخصائي عمليات موارد بشرية في منشأة غذائية
  • مساعد إداري وأخصائي إداري في شركات محلية
  • سكرتير قانوني في مكتب محاماة بينبع الصناعية

ما يوفر فرصاً لحملة التخصصات الإدارية والقانونية والمالية.

النقل والتوصيل.. أكبر رقم في إعلان واحد

أكبر إعلان منفرد في هذه الموجة كان في قطاع النقل والتوصيل؛ إذ طرحت شركة لوجستية في المدينة المنورة:

  • 40 وظيفة لسائقي سيارات خاصة (توصيل طلبات المطاعم)

وهو رقم يعكس نمو اقتصاد التوصيل السريع وخدمات المطاعم، وتحوّل هذه الخدمات إلى قطاع وظيفي قائم بذاته.

لماذا تُعد هذه الموجةمن الوظائف مختلفة؟

  • العدد كبير بالنسبة لمنطقة واحدة: 224 وظيفة جديدة في فترة زمنية وجيزة.
  • تغطي سلسلة واسعة من القطاعات: الهندسي، والصحي، والتقني، واللوجستي، والفندقي، والتعليمي، والإداري.
  • توازن بين الوظائف التخصصية العالية (مهندسون، و مطوّرو برمجيات، و مهندسو أجهزة طبية) والوظائف التشغيلية والفنية وسائقو التوصيل.
  • امتداد جغرافي يشمل: المدينة المنورة – ينبع – ينبع الصناعية، ما يمنح فرصاً لسكان أكثر من مدينة ومحافظة.
  • يستطيع الباحثون عن عمل التقديم على هذه الفرص عبر منصة «جدارات».