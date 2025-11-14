شهدت منطقة المدينة المنورة وينبع وينبع الصناعية هذا الأسبوع موجة توظيف لافتة في القطاع الخاص، بعد طرح 224 فرصة وظيفية جديدة عبر المنصة الوطنية للتوظيف «جدارات»، في عدد من الشركات والفنادق والمنشآت التعليمية والطبية والهندسية والخدمية.
واحتوت الإعلانات الوظيفية الجديدة على تنوع كبير في التخصصات والمستويات، من مهندسين وأخصائيين وتقنيين، وصولاً إلى السائقين وموظفي الاستقبال ورعاية الأطفال، بما يجعل هذه الدفعة واحدة من أوسع موجات التوظيف الخاصة في المنطقة.
قفزة في الوظائف الطبية والهندسة الطبية
سجل القطاع الصحي حضوراً قوياً من خلال:
- 6 وظائف لمهندسي أجهزة طبية
- 6 وظائف لفنيي أجهزة طبية
لدى إحدى كبرى شركات التشغيل الطبي في المدينة المنورة، مع مهمات تشمل إعداد خطط تركيب الأجهزة، وتشخيص الأعطال، وتنفيذ برامج الصيانة الوقائية.
هذه الوظائف تشير إلى توسع في تشغيل المنشآت الصحية الخاصة واعتماد أكبر على الكفاءات الوطنية في صيانة وتشغيل الأنظمة الطبية المتقدمة.
طلب متزايد على الكفاءات التربوية
في المجال التعليمي ورعاية الطفولة، برزت:
- وظائف لمعلمات رياض أطفال
- وظيفة لمدير مركز رعاية أطفال في ينبع الصناعية
- وظائف لمسؤولي رعاية أطفال في مركز ضيافة أهلية بالمدينة المنورة
ما يعكس توسعاً في خدمات الطفولة المبكرة والمراكز النهارية، وارتفاع الطلب على كوادر قادرة على الدمج بين الرعاية والتربية والأنشطة التعليمية الحديثة.
حضور قوي للمهن التنظيمية
شهدت منطقة المدينة المنورة طلباً متزايداً على وظائف مرتبطة بالسلامة والجودة والبيئة، من بينها:
- مهندسو سلامة وصحة مهنية في منشآت فندقية ومقاولات بالمدينة المنورة
- مهندس ضبط وتحكم في الجودة في قطاع إدارة المرافق
- وظائف لمهندسي بيئة في مشاريع بترولية في ينبع
وهو ما يعكس تشدد الشركات في معايير السلامة والالتزام البيئي والجودة التشغيلية، خصوصاً في القطاعات الصناعية والإنشائية.
مشاريع تتوسع في المدينة وينبعالقطاع الهندسي كان من أكثر المجالات حضوراً في الإعلانات:
- مهندسون مدنيون بعدة جهات في المدينة وينبع وينبع الصناعية
- مهندسون ميكانيكيون في شركات مقاولات ومشروعات بترولية
- مهندسون كهربائيون لمشاريع شبكات وتوزيع وصيانة
- مهندسون معماريون لتصميم مبانٍ جديدة وتطوير القائم منها
- فنيون في الهندسة المدنية والمساحة بعدة وظائف في المدينة وينبع
هذا التنوع يؤشر إلى استمرار الحركة الإنشائية والعمرانية في المنطقة، وإلى حاجة متزايدة للإشراف الهندسي والتصميم والتنفيذ.
الفنيون والصيانة.. الكتلة الأكبر من الوظائف
أكبر كتلة وظيفية في هذه الدفعة جاءت في مجال الفنيين والصيانة والإنشاءات والتكييف، حيث طُرحت:
سلسلة من وظائف فني صيانة إنشاءات بتخصصات متعددة (دهان، حوائط، حدادة، لحام، نجارة، سباكة، صرف، جبس وديكور)
- فنيو ميكانيكا محركات
- فنيو تكييف وتبريد في أكثر من منشأة
- كهربائي مبانٍ
- فني هندسة مدنية
هذا الحجم من الوظائف الفنية يعكس اعتماداً متزايداً على فرق صيانة ميدانية متخصصة في مشاريع الإسكان والتطوير والعقارات والخدمات التجارية.
طفرة رقمية
القطاع التقني كان أحد أبرز مفاجآت هذه الموجة، إذ أعلنت إحدى الشركات المتخصصة في إدارة المشاريع والتحول الرقمي في المدينة المنورة حاجتها إلى:
- 10 وظائف لمطوري تطبيقات ويب (Laravel)
- 8 وظائف لمطوري برامج وتطبيقات للأجهزة الذكية (iOS/Android)
في دلالة واضحة على أن التحول الرقمي لم يعد شعاراً فقط، بل يترجم إلى فرص عمل فعلية في برمجة التطبيقات، وأتمتة العمليات، وبناء الأنظمة المتكاملة.
أرقام لافتة في الفنادق والمطاعم
مجال الضيافة والاستقبال ظهر بقوة، لا سيما مع:
- 18وظيفة لموظفي استقبال فندقي بأحد فنادق المدينة المنورة الكبرى
- 10وظائف لموظفي استقبال في مطعم بالواجهة البحرية في ينبع الصناعية
إضافة إلى وظائف استقبال أخرى في منشآت خدمية ومقاهٍ ومراكز تجارية،
هذه الأرقام تعكس انتعاش قطاع السياحة والضيافة في المدينة وينبع، خاصة مع حركة الزوار والمعتمرين والسياحة الداخلية.
المبيعات والعقارات والخدمات التجارية
في قطاع المبيعات والخدمات التجارية والعقارية، ظهرت:
- وظائف لأخصائيي مبيعات وأمناء صناديق في قطاع المفروشات
- وكلاء ووسطاء عقاريون في المدينة المنورة
- 20 وظيفة لبائعي تذاكر في منشأة خاصة بينبع
- وظيفة مشرف عقار في ينبع الصناعية
وهو ما يشير إلى انتعاش في قطاع التجزئة والخدمات الترفيهية والعقارية.
المحاسبة والموارد البشرية والإدارة
الوظائف الإدارية والمساندة لم تغب عن المشهد، وشملت:
- محاسب في مصنع للتمور بالمدينة المنورة
- أخصائي عمليات موارد بشرية في منشأة غذائية
- مساعد إداري وأخصائي إداري في شركات محلية
- سكرتير قانوني في مكتب محاماة بينبع الصناعية
ما يوفر فرصاً لحملة التخصصات الإدارية والقانونية والمالية.
النقل والتوصيل.. أكبر رقم في إعلان واحد
أكبر إعلان منفرد في هذه الموجة كان في قطاع النقل والتوصيل؛ إذ طرحت شركة لوجستية في المدينة المنورة:
- 40 وظيفة لسائقي سيارات خاصة (توصيل طلبات المطاعم)
وهو رقم يعكس نمو اقتصاد التوصيل السريع وخدمات المطاعم، وتحوّل هذه الخدمات إلى قطاع وظيفي قائم بذاته.
لماذا تُعد هذه الموجةمن الوظائف مختلفة؟
- العدد كبير بالنسبة لمنطقة واحدة: 224 وظيفة جديدة في فترة زمنية وجيزة.
- تغطي سلسلة واسعة من القطاعات: الهندسي، والصحي، والتقني، واللوجستي، والفندقي، والتعليمي، والإداري.
- توازن بين الوظائف التخصصية العالية (مهندسون، و مطوّرو برمجيات، و مهندسو أجهزة طبية) والوظائف التشغيلية والفنية وسائقو التوصيل.
- امتداد جغرافي يشمل: المدينة المنورة – ينبع – ينبع الصناعية، ما يمنح فرصاً لسكان أكثر من مدينة ومحافظة.
- يستطيع الباحثون عن عمل التقديم على هذه الفرص عبر منصة «جدارات».
This week, the Medina region, Yanbu, and Yanbu Industrial witnessed a remarkable wave of hiring in the private sector, following the announcement of 224 new job opportunities through the national employment platform "Jadarah," across several companies, hotels, educational, medical, engineering, and service establishments.
The new job advertisements featured a wide variety of specialties and levels, from engineers and specialists to technicians, reaching drivers, receptionists, and childcare workers, making this batch one of the broadest private employment waves in the region.
A Leap in Medical and Biomedical Engineering Jobs
The health sector recorded a strong presence with:
- 6 jobs for biomedical engineers
- 6 jobs for biomedical technicians
At one of the largest medical operating companies in Medina, with tasks including preparing device installation plans, diagnosing faults, and implementing preventive maintenance programs.
These jobs indicate an expansion in the operation of private health facilities and a greater reliance on national competencies in the maintenance and operation of advanced medical systems.
Increasing Demand for Educational Competencies
In the educational and childcare field, the following emerged:
- Jobs for kindergarten teachers
- A position for a childcare center manager in Yanbu Industrial
- Jobs for childcare officials in a private daycare center in Medina
This reflects an expansion in early childhood services and daycare centers, and a rising demand for staff capable of integrating care, education, and modern educational activities.
Strong Presence of Organizational Professions
The Medina region has seen an increasing demand for jobs related to safety, quality, and the environment, including:
- Safety and occupational health engineers in hotel and contracting establishments in Medina
- Quality control and assurance engineers in the facilities management sector
- Jobs for environmental engineers in petroleum projects in Yanbu
This reflects companies' strict adherence to safety standards, environmental compliance, and operational quality, especially in industrial and construction sectors.
Expanding Projects in Medina and Yanbu
The engineering sector was one of the most prominent fields in the advertisements:
- Civil engineers for various entities in Medina, Yanbu, and Yanbu Industrial
- Mechanical engineers in contracting companies and petroleum projects
- Electrical engineers for network, distribution, and maintenance projects
- Architects for designing new buildings and developing existing ones
- Civil engineering and surveying technicians for several jobs in Medina and Yanbu
This diversity indicates the continuation of construction and urban development activity in the region, and an increasing need for engineering supervision, design, and execution.
Technicians and Maintenance: The Largest Job Block
The largest job block in this batch came in the fields of technicians, maintenance, construction, and air conditioning, where a series of construction maintenance technician jobs were offered in various specialties (painting, walls, metalwork, welding, carpentry, plumbing, drainage, gypsum, and decoration).
- Engine mechanics technicians
- Air conditioning and refrigeration technicians in multiple establishments
- Building electricians
- Civil engineering technicians
This volume of technical jobs reflects an increasing reliance on specialized field maintenance teams in housing, development, real estate, and commercial services projects.
Digital Boom
The technical sector was one of the most notable surprises of this wave, as one company specializing in project management and digital transformation in Medina announced its need for:
- 10 jobs for web application developers (Laravel)
- 8 jobs for software and application developers for smart devices (iOS/Android)
This clearly indicates that digital transformation is no longer just a slogan, but is translating into actual job opportunities in application programming, process automation, and building integrated systems.
Notable Numbers in Hotels and Restaurants
The hospitality and reception field emerged strongly, especially with:
- 18 jobs for hotel receptionists at one of the major hotels in Medina
- 10 jobs for receptionists at a restaurant on the waterfront in Yanbu Industrial
In addition to other reception jobs in service establishments, cafes, and commercial centers,
these numbers reflect the recovery of the tourism and hospitality sector in Medina and Yanbu, especially with the influx of visitors, pilgrims, and domestic tourism.
Sales, Real Estate, and Commercial Services
In the sales and commercial and real estate services sector, the following appeared:
- Jobs for sales specialists and cashiers in the furniture sector
- Real estate agents and brokers in Medina
- 20 jobs for ticket sellers in a private establishment in Yanbu
- A property supervisor position in Yanbu Industrial
This indicates a recovery in the retail and recreational services and real estate sectors.
Accounting, Human Resources, and Administration
Administrative and support jobs were also present, including:
- An accountant at a date factory in Medina
- A human resources operations specialist in a food establishment
- An administrative assistant and administrative specialist in local companies
- A legal secretary in a law firm in Yanbu Industrial
This provides opportunities for holders of administrative, legal, and financial specialties.
Transport and Delivery: The Largest Single Ad
The largest single advertisement in this wave was in the transport and delivery sector; a logistics company in Medina announced:
- 40 jobs for private car drivers (restaurant delivery)
This number reflects the growth of the rapid delivery economy and restaurant services, and the transformation of these services into a standalone job sector.
Why is this wave of jobs different?
- The number is large for a single area: 224 new jobs in a short period.
- It covers a wide range of sectors: engineering, health, technology, logistics, hospitality, education, and administration.
- There is a balance between high-specialty jobs (engineers, software developers, and biomedical engineers) and operational, technical jobs, and delivery drivers.
- A geographical extension that includes: Medina – Yanbu – Yanbu Industrial, providing opportunities for residents of more than one city and governorate.
- Job seekers can apply for these opportunities through the "Jadarah" platform.