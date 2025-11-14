شهدت منطقة مكة المكرمة هذا الأسبوع واحدة من أضخم موجات التوظيف في القطاع الخاص، بعد طرح 580وظيفة جديدة دفعة واحدة عبر منصة «جدارات»، غطّت مختلف المدن والمحافظات.
هذه الأرقام أحدثت تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الباحثين عن عمل، خصوصاً مع تنوع الوظائف المطروحة التي شملت قطاعات حيوية، من الهندسة والصحة إلى التقنية والمبيعات والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية.
وفرة هندسية في الوظائف الإنشائية والتقنية
برز المجال الهندسي كأعلى القطاعات طلباً، مع وظائف في مشاريع كبرى داخل جدة ومكة والطائف، أبرزها:
- مهندس مدني: إعلانات متعددة وصلت إلى 5وظائف في إعلان واحد.
- مهندس كهربائي– مهندس ميكانيكي –صناعي –معماري: انتشار ملحوظ في عدة مشاريع.
- مهندس مواد– سلامة مهنية –ضبط جودة: طلب متزايد في المشاريع الإنشائية.
اللافت أن بعض الشركات طرحت أكثر من 10 وظائف هندسية خلال أسبوع واحد، في مؤشر على توسع المشاريع والمقاولات في المنطقة.
الصحة.. من المختبرات إلى الأجهزة الطبية
شهد القطاع الصحي نشاطاً واسعاً، عبر وظائف تشمل:
- أخصائي مختبرات
- فني أجهزة طبية
- أخصائي اضطرابات تخاطب
- أخصائي صعوبات تعلم
- معالج صحة فم وأسنان
بعض المراكز الطبية طرحت وظائف متعددة في إعلان واحد، ما يعكس النمو المتسارع لقطاع الرعاية الصحية في المنطقة.
التقنية.. قفزة في الطلب على الفنيين والمبرمجين
القطاع التقني سجّل حضوراً قوياً هذا الأسبوع عبر:
- فني شبكات اتصالات
- فني نظم حاسب
- فني أجهزة إلكترونية
- جامع بيانات
ويأتي الطلب على الوظائف التقنية متماشياً مع التوسع الرقمي في المنشآت الخاصة.
المبيعات والتسويق.. القطاع الأكثر انتشاراً
يُعدّ هذا القطاع واحداً من أكثر المجالات ظهوراً في الإعلانات الوظيفية في المنطقة، ومن أبرز الوظائف:
- ممثل مبيعات
- أخصائي مبيعات مستلزمات طبية
- بائع مواد إنشائية
- أخصائي تسويق
- علاقات عامة– خدمة عملاء –سوشيال ميديا
هذا التنوع جعل فرص العمل متاحة لشرائح واسعة من الشباب من مختلف الخلفيات التعليمية.
الصيانة والتشغيل.. الكتلة الأكبر من الوظائف
يُعدّ هذا المجال الأكثر عدداً في إعلانات هذا الأسبوع، وشمل:
- فني كهرباء تمديدات
- فني صيانة ميكانيكية (20 وظيفة دفعة واحدة في مكة)
- فني تكييف
- فني إنشائي
- فني صيانة مباني
- فني أجهزة إلكترونية– فني شبكات– فني ري –ميكانيكي معدات ثقيلة وخفيفة
ويعكس هذا الارتفاع الكبير توسع عمليات الصيانة والتشغيل في المنشآت التجارية والفندقية والسكنية.
النقل واللوجستيات.. أضخم إعلان هذا الأسبوع
حظي قطاع النقل بنصيبه من الأرقام، وكان أبرزها:
- سائق سيارة خاص
- سائق شاحنة صغيرة
- مؤجر مركبات –مراقب حركة مركبات –مشغل مضخة مياه
هذه الزيادة تؤكد نمو الطلب على خدمات التوصيل والنقل في المنطقة.
المحاسبة والمالية.. استمرار الطلب في الشركات
ظهرت وظائف مالية متعددة تشمل:
- محاسب
- محاسب تكاليف
- أمين صندوق
- أخصائي مستودعات
التعليم.. وظائف جديدة للمدارس العالمية
- طرحت مدارس عالمية في رابغ وجدة وظائف للمعلمين، منها:
- 10 وظائف لمعلمين في التمهيدي
- معلمو صعوبات تعلم ـ وظيفتان
التصميم والإبداع
ظهرت وظائف متعددة للمبدعين:
- مصمم جرافيك
- فني تصميم داخلي
- مهندس معماري داخلي
ما الذي يميز هذه الموجة من التوظيف؟
- العدد ضخم: 580 وظيفة جديدة.
- تنوع يغطي كل المجالات تقريباً.
- بعض الإعلانات تحمل أعداداً عالية جداً (30 وظيفة لسائقين، 20 وظيفة فني ميكانيكي…).
- الفرص منتشرة في جدة ومكة والطائف ومدن أخرى.
- يشمل مستويات مختلفة: مبتدئين – أصحاب خبرة – وظائف قيادية.
- يجري التقديم عبر منصة «جدارات».
- بعض الإعلانات تُغلق بسرعة عند اكتمال العدد لذلك التقديم المبكر مهم.
This week, the Makkah region witnessed one of the largest waves of employment in the private sector, with the announcement of 580 new jobs all at once through the "Jadarah" platform, covering various cities and governorates.
These numbers have generated widespread interaction among job seekers, especially with the diversity of available positions that included vital sectors, from engineering and health to technology, sales, transportation, and logistics services.
Engineering Abundance in Construction and Technical Jobs
The engineering field emerged as the most in-demand sector, with jobs in major projects within Jeddah, Makkah, and Taif, including:
- Civil Engineer: Multiple advertisements reached up to 5 jobs in a single announcement.
- Electrical Engineer – Mechanical Engineer – Industrial – Architectural: Notable spread across several projects.
- Materials Engineer – Occupational Safety – Quality Control: Increasing demand in construction projects.
Notably, some companies announced more than 10 engineering jobs in a single week, indicating the expansion of projects and contracting in the region.
Health.. From Laboratories to Medical Devices
The health sector witnessed extensive activity, with jobs including:
- Laboratory Specialist
- Medical Devices Technician
- Speech Disorders Specialist
- Learning Disabilities Specialist
- Oral and Dental Health Therapist
Some medical centers announced multiple jobs in a single advertisement, reflecting the rapid growth of the healthcare sector in the region.
Technology.. A Surge in Demand for Technicians and Programmers
The technical sector made a strong presence this week with:
- Communications Networks Technician
- Computer Systems Technician
- Electronic Devices Technician
- Data Collector
The demand for technical jobs aligns with the digital expansion in private enterprises.
Sales and Marketing.. The Most Widespread Sector
This sector is one of the most prominent fields in job advertisements in the region, with notable positions including:
- Sales Representative
- Medical Supplies Sales Specialist
- Construction Materials Salesperson
- Marketing Specialist
- Public Relations – Customer Service – Social Media
This diversity has made job opportunities available to a wide range of youth from various educational backgrounds.
Maintenance and Operations.. The Largest Job Pool
This field has the highest number of advertisements this week, including:
- Electrical Installation Technician
- Mechanical Maintenance Technician (20 jobs at once in Makkah)
- Air Conditioning Technician
- Construction Technician
- Building Maintenance Technician
- Electronic Devices Technician – Networks Technician – Irrigation Technician – Heavy and Light Equipment Mechanic
This significant increase reflects the expansion of maintenance and operations in commercial, hotel, and residential establishments.
Transportation and Logistics.. The Largest Advertisement This Week
The transportation sector received its share of the numbers, with the most notable positions including:
- Private Car Driver
- Light Truck Driver
- Vehicle Rental – Vehicle Traffic Monitor – Water Pump Operator
This increase confirms the growing demand for delivery and transportation services in the region.
Accounting and Finance.. Continued Demand in Companies
Multiple financial jobs emerged, including:
- Accountant
- Cost Accountant
- Cashier
- Warehouse Specialist
Education.. New Jobs for International Schools
- International schools in Rabigh and Jeddah announced jobs for teachers, including:
- 10 jobs for kindergarten teachers
- Learning Disabilities Teachers – Two positions
Design and Creativity
Multiple jobs for creatives emerged:
- Graphic Designer
- Interior Design Technician
- Interior Architect
What Distinguishes This Wave of Employment?
- The number is substantial: 580 new jobs.
- Diversity covering almost all fields.
- Some advertisements have very high numbers (30 jobs for drivers, 20 jobs for mechanical technicians…).
- Opportunities are spread across Jeddah, Makkah, Taif, and other cities.
- Includes different levels: beginners – experienced – leadership positions.
- Applications are made through the "Jadarah" platform.
- Some advertisements close quickly when the number is filled, so early application is important.