This week, the Makkah region witnessed one of the largest waves of employment in the private sector, with the announcement of 580 new jobs all at once through the "Jadarah" platform, covering various cities and governorates.

These numbers have generated widespread interaction among job seekers, especially with the diversity of available positions that included vital sectors, from engineering and health to technology, sales, transportation, and logistics services.

Engineering Abundance in Construction and Technical Jobs

The engineering field emerged as the most in-demand sector, with jobs in major projects within Jeddah, Makkah, and Taif, including:

Civil Engineer: Multiple advertisements reached up to 5 jobs in a single announcement.

Electrical Engineer – Mechanical Engineer – Industrial – Architectural: Notable spread across several projects.

Materials Engineer – Occupational Safety – Quality Control: Increasing demand in construction projects.

Notably, some companies announced more than 10 engineering jobs in a single week, indicating the expansion of projects and contracting in the region.

Health.. From Laboratories to Medical Devices

The health sector witnessed extensive activity, with jobs including:

Laboratory Specialist

Medical Devices Technician

Speech Disorders Specialist

Learning Disabilities Specialist

Oral and Dental Health Therapist

Some medical centers announced multiple jobs in a single advertisement, reflecting the rapid growth of the healthcare sector in the region.

Technology.. A Surge in Demand for Technicians and Programmers

The technical sector made a strong presence this week with:

Communications Networks Technician

Computer Systems Technician

Electronic Devices Technician

Data Collector

The demand for technical jobs aligns with the digital expansion in private enterprises.

Sales and Marketing.. The Most Widespread Sector

This sector is one of the most prominent fields in job advertisements in the region, with notable positions including:

Sales Representative

Medical Supplies Sales Specialist

Construction Materials Salesperson

Marketing Specialist

Public Relations – Customer Service – Social Media

This diversity has made job opportunities available to a wide range of youth from various educational backgrounds.

Maintenance and Operations.. The Largest Job Pool

This field has the highest number of advertisements this week, including:

Electrical Installation Technician

Mechanical Maintenance Technician (20 jobs at once in Makkah)

Air Conditioning Technician

Construction Technician

Building Maintenance Technician

Electronic Devices Technician – Networks Technician – Irrigation Technician – Heavy and Light Equipment Mechanic

This significant increase reflects the expansion of maintenance and operations in commercial, hotel, and residential establishments.

Transportation and Logistics.. The Largest Advertisement This Week

The transportation sector received its share of the numbers, with the most notable positions including:

Private Car Driver

Light Truck Driver

Vehicle Rental – Vehicle Traffic Monitor – Water Pump Operator

This increase confirms the growing demand for delivery and transportation services in the region.

Accounting and Finance.. Continued Demand in Companies

Multiple financial jobs emerged, including:

Accountant

Cost Accountant

Cashier

Warehouse Specialist

Education.. New Jobs for International Schools

International schools in Rabigh and Jeddah announced jobs for teachers, including:

10 jobs for kindergarten teachers

Learning Disabilities Teachers – Two positions

Design and Creativity

Multiple jobs for creatives emerged:

Graphic Designer

Interior Design Technician

Interior Architect

What Distinguishes This Wave of Employment?