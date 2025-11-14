شهدت منطقة مكة المكرمة هذا الأسبوع واحدة من أضخم موجات التوظيف في القطاع الخاص، بعد طرح 580وظيفة جديدة دفعة واحدة عبر منصة «جدارات»، غطّت مختلف المدن والمحافظات.
هذه الأرقام أحدثت تفاعلاً واسعاً بين الباحثين عن عمل، خصوصاً مع تنوع الوظائف المطروحة التي شملت قطاعات حيوية، من الهندسة والصحة إلى التقنية والمبيعات والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية.

وفرة هندسية في الوظائف الإنشائية والتقنية

برز المجال الهندسي كأعلى القطاعات طلباً، مع وظائف في مشاريع كبرى داخل جدة ومكة والطائف، أبرزها:

  • مهندس مدني: إعلانات متعددة وصلت إلى 5وظائف في إعلان واحد.
  • مهندس كهربائي– مهندس ميكانيكي –صناعي –معماري: انتشار ملحوظ في عدة مشاريع.
  • مهندس مواد– سلامة مهنية –ضبط جودة: طلب متزايد في المشاريع الإنشائية.

اللافت أن بعض الشركات طرحت أكثر من 10 وظائف هندسية خلال أسبوع واحد، في مؤشر على توسع المشاريع والمقاولات في المنطقة.

الصحة.. من المختبرات إلى الأجهزة الطبية

شهد القطاع الصحي نشاطاً واسعاً، عبر وظائف تشمل:

  • أخصائي مختبرات
  • فني أجهزة طبية
  • أخصائي اضطرابات تخاطب
  • أخصائي صعوبات تعلم
  • معالج صحة فم وأسنان

بعض المراكز الطبية طرحت وظائف متعددة في إعلان واحد، ما يعكس النمو المتسارع لقطاع الرعاية الصحية في المنطقة.

التقنية.. قفزة في الطلب على الفنيين والمبرمجين

القطاع التقني سجّل حضوراً قوياً هذا الأسبوع عبر:

  • فني شبكات اتصالات
  • فني نظم حاسب
  • فني أجهزة إلكترونية
  • جامع بيانات

ويأتي الطلب على الوظائف التقنية متماشياً مع التوسع الرقمي في المنشآت الخاصة.

المبيعات والتسويق.. القطاع الأكثر انتشاراً

يُعدّ هذا القطاع واحداً من أكثر المجالات ظهوراً في الإعلانات الوظيفية في المنطقة، ومن أبرز الوظائف:

  • ممثل مبيعات
  • أخصائي مبيعات مستلزمات طبية
  • بائع مواد إنشائية
  • أخصائي تسويق
  • علاقات عامة– خدمة عملاء –سوشيال ميديا

هذا التنوع جعل فرص العمل متاحة لشرائح واسعة من الشباب من مختلف الخلفيات التعليمية.

الصيانة والتشغيل.. الكتلة الأكبر من الوظائف

يُعدّ هذا المجال الأكثر عدداً في إعلانات هذا الأسبوع، وشمل:

  • فني كهرباء تمديدات
  • فني صيانة ميكانيكية (20 وظيفة دفعة واحدة في مكة)
  • فني تكييف
  • فني إنشائي
  • فني صيانة مباني
  • فني أجهزة إلكترونية– فني شبكات– فني ري –ميكانيكي معدات ثقيلة وخفيفة

ويعكس هذا الارتفاع الكبير توسع عمليات الصيانة والتشغيل في المنشآت التجارية والفندقية والسكنية.

النقل واللوجستيات.. أضخم إعلان هذا الأسبوع

حظي قطاع النقل بنصيبه من الأرقام، وكان أبرزها:

  • سائق سيارة خاص
  • سائق شاحنة صغيرة
  • مؤجر مركبات –مراقب حركة مركبات –مشغل مضخة مياه

هذه الزيادة تؤكد نمو الطلب على خدمات التوصيل والنقل في المنطقة.

المحاسبة والمالية.. استمرار الطلب في الشركات

ظهرت وظائف مالية متعددة تشمل:

  • محاسب
  • محاسب تكاليف
  • أمين صندوق
  • أخصائي مستودعات

التعليم.. وظائف جديدة للمدارس العالمية

  • طرحت مدارس عالمية في رابغ وجدة وظائف للمعلمين، منها:
  • 10 وظائف لمعلمين في التمهيدي
  • معلمو صعوبات تعلم ـ وظيفتان

التصميم والإبداع

ظهرت وظائف متعددة للمبدعين:

  • مصمم جرافيك
  • فني تصميم داخلي
  • مهندس معماري داخلي

ما الذي يميز هذه الموجة من التوظيف؟

  • العدد ضخم: 580 وظيفة جديدة.
  • تنوع يغطي كل المجالات تقريباً.
  • بعض الإعلانات تحمل أعداداً عالية جداً (30 وظيفة لسائقين، 20 وظيفة فني ميكانيكي…).
  • الفرص منتشرة في جدة ومكة والطائف ومدن أخرى.
  • يشمل مستويات مختلفة: مبتدئين – أصحاب خبرة – وظائف قيادية.
  • يجري التقديم عبر منصة «جدارات».
  • بعض الإعلانات تُغلق بسرعة عند اكتمال العدد لذلك التقديم المبكر مهم.