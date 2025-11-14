In a massive hiring wave, the "Jadarat" platform launched this week a wide recruitment drive within the private sector in the Riyadh region and its governorates, announcing 636 new jobs, turning it into a hot topic among job seekers on social media platforms, and opening the door to unprecedented opportunities in dozens of fields.

The new job opportunities cover a wide range of specialties, including: engineering, health, information technology, accounting, sales, human resources, operations and maintenance, security, education, design, food, and administrative jobs, making this week one of the busiest weeks in the Saudi labor market.

Interestingly, the new job advertisements on "Jadarat" show an increase in the number of vacancies in some fields, particularly engineering, health, and technical roles, with companies announcing dozens of jobs at once.

Engineering at the Forefront

Engineering jobs topped the list, with job offers in major operational and construction projects, the most notable of which are:

Civil Engineer

Electrical Engineer (the most in demand this week)

Mechanical / Architectural / Industrial / Electronics Engineer

Quality and Project Control Engineer

Perhaps what attracted the most attention was the announcement by one company of 30 electrical technician positions in a single project, indicating the expansion of construction and infrastructure projects in the capital.

Significant Growth in the Health Sector

The health sector was the second largest field represented, with jobs including:

Dentists

Laboratory Specialists

Radiology Specialists

Physical Therapy and Nursing

Pharmacy

Notably, one medical center announced 6 radiology positions and 5 nursing positions at once, reflecting an expansion in private centers and a rising demand for specialized health personnel.

Increasing Jobs in Commercial Companies

The accounting field recorded a strong presence, through:

Accountant

Cost Accountant

Cashier (up to 10 positions in a single advertisement)

It is noteworthy that the majority of these jobs are directed towards commercial and industrial companies in rapid expansion.

Sales and Customer Service... Highest Demand

A wide variety of jobs, the most prominent of which are:

Sales Specialist (Medical/Technical/Food/Tourism)

Customer Service Specialist

Salespeople and Sales Representatives

Several establishments offered between 5 and 10 positions in a single advertisement, especially in the food and retail sector.

Information Technology... A Hiring Wave Accompanying Digital Transformation

Technology, educational, and health companies announced vacancies including:

Software and Website Developer

Technical Support and Network Technician

Systems Management Specialist

Sales of Technical and Communication Devices

The repetition of the "Software Developer" position in multiple advertisements reflects the continued growth of the tech sector in Riyadh.

Maintenance and Operations... The Largest Job Block This Week

The technical field ranks first in terms of the actual number of jobs:

Electrician – one advertisement includes 30 positions

Mechanical Technician

Maintenance and Operation Technician for Devices

Network Technician / Electronics Technician

Maintenance Supervisor

This surge in technical jobs is linked to the expansion of logistical and operational projects within the capital.

Design, Decoration, and Graphics

Several creative jobs emerged, including:

Graphic Designer

Interior Design Technician

Interior Architect

Law and Education

Lawyer position within a specialized legal establishment.

International schools announced 10 positions for teachers in the kindergarten stage.

What Distinguishes This Week's Hiring Wave?