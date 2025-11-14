في موجة توظيف ضخمة، أطلقت منصة «جدارات» هذا الأسبوع موجة توظيف واسعة داخل القطاع الخاص في منطقة الرياض ومحافظاتها، معلنة 636 وظيفة جديدة، لتتحول إلى حديث الباحثين عن عمل على منصات التواصل، وتفتح الباب أمام فرص غير مسبوقة في عشرات المجالات.

وتغطي الفرص الوظيفية الجديدة طيفاً واسعاً من التخصصات، تضم: الهندسة، والصحة، وتقنية المعلومات، والمحاسبة، والمبيعات، والموارد البشرية، والتشغيل والصيانة، والأمن، والتعليم، والتصميم، والأغذية، والوظائف الإدارية، ما يجعل الأسبوع الحالي واحداً من أكثر الأسابيع حركة في سوق العمل السعودي.

المثير أن الإعلانات الوظيفية الجديدة في «جدارات» تُظهر ارتفاعاً في عدد الشواغر داخل بعض المجالات، خصوصاً الهندسية والصحية والفنية، مع إعلان شركات عن عشرات الوظائف دفعة واحدة.

الهندسة في الصدارة

تربعت الوظائف الهندسية على رأس القائمة، مع عروض عمل في مشاريع تشغيلية وإنشائية كبرى، أبرزها:

  • مهندس مدني
  • مهندس كهربائي (الأعلى طلباً هذا الأسبوع)
  • مهندس ميكانيكي / معماري / صناعي / إلكترونيات
  • مهندس جودة ومراقبة مشاريع

ولعل أكثر ما جذب الأنظار إعلان إحدى الشركات 30 وظيفة فني كهربائي في مشروع واحد، في مؤشر على توسع المشاريع الإنشائية والبنى التحتية في العاصمة.

ارتفاع كبير في قطاع الصحة

القطاع الصحي كان ثاني أكبر المجالات حضوراً، مع وظائف تشمل:

  • أطباء أسنان
  • أخصائي مختبرات
  • أخصائيي أشعة
  • علاج طبيعي وتمريض
  • صيدلة

وبشكل لافت، أعلن أحد المراكز الطبية 6 وظائف أشعة، و5 وظائف تمريض دفعة واحدة، ما يعكس توسعاً في المراكز الخاصة وارتفاع الطلب على الكوادر الصحية المتخصصة.

وظائف تتزايد في الشركات التجارية

مجال المحاسبة سجّل حضوراً قوياً، عبر:

  • محاسب
  • محاسب تكاليف
  • أمين صندوق (حتى 10 وظائف في إعلان واحد)

اللافت أن غالبية هذه الوظائف موجهة لشركات تجارية وصناعية في توسّع متسارع.

مبيعات وخدمة عملاء.. الطلب الأعلى

تنوع واسع في الوظائف، أبرزها:

  • أخصائي مبيعات (طبي/تقني/غذائي/سياحي)
  • أخصائي خدمة عملاء
  • بائعون وممثلو مبيعات

عدة منشآت طرحت بين 5 و10 وظائف في الإعلان الواحد، خصوصاً في قطاع الأغذية والتجزئة.

تقنية المعلومات.. موجة توظيف تواكب التحول الرقمي

أعلنت شركات تقنية وتعليمية وصحية شواغر تشمل:

  • مطور برامج ومواقع
  • فني دعم تقني وشبكات
  • أخصائي إدارة أنظمة
  • مبيعات أجهزة تقنية واتصالات

وتكرار وظيفة «مطور البرامج» في أكثر من إعلان يعكس استمرار نمو القطاع التقني في الرياض.

الصيانة والتشغيل.. أكبر كتلة وظيفية هذا الأسبوع

يحتل المجال الفني المرتبة الأولى من حيث العدد الفعلي للوظائف:

  • فني كهرباء – إعلان واحد يضم 30 وظيفة
  • فني ميكانيكي
  • فني صيانة وتشغيل أجهزة
  • فني شبكات / فني إلكترونيات
  • مشرف صيانة

هذه القفزة في الوظائف الفنية ترتبط بالتوسع في المشاريع اللوجستية والتشغيلية داخل العاصمة.

التصميم والديكور والجرافيك

ظهرت عدة وظائف إبداعية، منها:

  • مصمم جرافيك
  • فني تصميم داخلي
  • مهندس معماري داخلي

القانون والتعليم

  • وظيفة محامي ضمن منشأة قانونية متخصصة.
  • مدارس عالمية أعلنت 10 وظائف لمعلمات ومعلمين في مرحلة التمهيدي.

ما الذي يميز موجة التوظيف هذا الأسبوع؟

  • العدد ضخم وغير معتاد (636 وظيفة).
  • تنوع يغطي معظم التخصصات.
  • عودة وظائف كانت متوقفة لأسابيع.
  • بعض الإعلانات تتضمن أعداداً كبيرة جداً في تخصص واحد.
  • تداخل الوظائف بين مبتدئ ومتوسط ومتقدم يجعلها مناسبة للباحثين عن عمل.
  • تتم عملية التقديم بسهولة عبر منصة «جدارات».