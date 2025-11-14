في موجة توظيف ضخمة، أطلقت منصة «جدارات» هذا الأسبوع موجة توظيف واسعة داخل القطاع الخاص في منطقة الرياض ومحافظاتها، معلنة 636 وظيفة جديدة، لتتحول إلى حديث الباحثين عن عمل على منصات التواصل، وتفتح الباب أمام فرص غير مسبوقة في عشرات المجالات.
وتغطي الفرص الوظيفية الجديدة طيفاً واسعاً من التخصصات، تضم: الهندسة، والصحة، وتقنية المعلومات، والمحاسبة، والمبيعات، والموارد البشرية، والتشغيل والصيانة، والأمن، والتعليم، والتصميم، والأغذية، والوظائف الإدارية، ما يجعل الأسبوع الحالي واحداً من أكثر الأسابيع حركة في سوق العمل السعودي.
المثير أن الإعلانات الوظيفية الجديدة في «جدارات» تُظهر ارتفاعاً في عدد الشواغر داخل بعض المجالات، خصوصاً الهندسية والصحية والفنية، مع إعلان شركات عن عشرات الوظائف دفعة واحدة.
الهندسة في الصدارة
تربعت الوظائف الهندسية على رأس القائمة، مع عروض عمل في مشاريع تشغيلية وإنشائية كبرى، أبرزها:
- مهندس مدني
- مهندس كهربائي (الأعلى طلباً هذا الأسبوع)
- مهندس ميكانيكي / معماري / صناعي / إلكترونيات
- مهندس جودة ومراقبة مشاريع
ولعل أكثر ما جذب الأنظار إعلان إحدى الشركات 30 وظيفة فني كهربائي في مشروع واحد، في مؤشر على توسع المشاريع الإنشائية والبنى التحتية في العاصمة.
ارتفاع كبير في قطاع الصحة
القطاع الصحي كان ثاني أكبر المجالات حضوراً، مع وظائف تشمل:
- أطباء أسنان
- أخصائي مختبرات
- أخصائيي أشعة
- علاج طبيعي وتمريض
- صيدلة
وبشكل لافت، أعلن أحد المراكز الطبية 6 وظائف أشعة، و5 وظائف تمريض دفعة واحدة، ما يعكس توسعاً في المراكز الخاصة وارتفاع الطلب على الكوادر الصحية المتخصصة.
وظائف تتزايد في الشركات التجارية
مجال المحاسبة سجّل حضوراً قوياً، عبر:
- محاسب
- محاسب تكاليف
- أمين صندوق (حتى 10 وظائف في إعلان واحد)
اللافت أن غالبية هذه الوظائف موجهة لشركات تجارية وصناعية في توسّع متسارع.
مبيعات وخدمة عملاء.. الطلب الأعلى
تنوع واسع في الوظائف، أبرزها:
- أخصائي مبيعات (طبي/تقني/غذائي/سياحي)
- أخصائي خدمة عملاء
- بائعون وممثلو مبيعات
عدة منشآت طرحت بين 5 و10 وظائف في الإعلان الواحد، خصوصاً في قطاع الأغذية والتجزئة.
تقنية المعلومات.. موجة توظيف تواكب التحول الرقمي
أعلنت شركات تقنية وتعليمية وصحية شواغر تشمل:
- مطور برامج ومواقع
- فني دعم تقني وشبكات
- أخصائي إدارة أنظمة
- مبيعات أجهزة تقنية واتصالات
وتكرار وظيفة «مطور البرامج» في أكثر من إعلان يعكس استمرار نمو القطاع التقني في الرياض.
الصيانة والتشغيل.. أكبر كتلة وظيفية هذا الأسبوع
يحتل المجال الفني المرتبة الأولى من حيث العدد الفعلي للوظائف:
- فني كهرباء – إعلان واحد يضم 30 وظيفة
- فني ميكانيكي
- فني صيانة وتشغيل أجهزة
- فني شبكات / فني إلكترونيات
- مشرف صيانة
هذه القفزة في الوظائف الفنية ترتبط بالتوسع في المشاريع اللوجستية والتشغيلية داخل العاصمة.
التصميم والديكور والجرافيك
ظهرت عدة وظائف إبداعية، منها:
- مصمم جرافيك
- فني تصميم داخلي
- مهندس معماري داخلي
القانون والتعليم
- وظيفة محامي ضمن منشأة قانونية متخصصة.
- مدارس عالمية أعلنت 10 وظائف لمعلمات ومعلمين في مرحلة التمهيدي.
ما الذي يميز موجة التوظيف هذا الأسبوع؟
- العدد ضخم وغير معتاد (636 وظيفة).
- تنوع يغطي معظم التخصصات.
- عودة وظائف كانت متوقفة لأسابيع.
- بعض الإعلانات تتضمن أعداداً كبيرة جداً في تخصص واحد.
- تداخل الوظائف بين مبتدئ ومتوسط ومتقدم يجعلها مناسبة للباحثين عن عمل.
- تتم عملية التقديم بسهولة عبر منصة «جدارات».
In a massive hiring wave, the "Jadarat" platform launched this week a wide recruitment drive within the private sector in the Riyadh region and its governorates, announcing 636 new jobs, turning it into a hot topic among job seekers on social media platforms, and opening the door to unprecedented opportunities in dozens of fields.
The new job opportunities cover a wide range of specialties, including: engineering, health, information technology, accounting, sales, human resources, operations and maintenance, security, education, design, food, and administrative jobs, making this week one of the busiest weeks in the Saudi labor market.
Interestingly, the new job advertisements on "Jadarat" show an increase in the number of vacancies in some fields, particularly engineering, health, and technical roles, with companies announcing dozens of jobs at once.
Engineering at the Forefront
Engineering jobs topped the list, with job offers in major operational and construction projects, the most notable of which are:
- Civil Engineer
- Electrical Engineer (the most in demand this week)
- Mechanical / Architectural / Industrial / Electronics Engineer
- Quality and Project Control Engineer
Perhaps what attracted the most attention was the announcement by one company of 30 electrical technician positions in a single project, indicating the expansion of construction and infrastructure projects in the capital.
Significant Growth in the Health Sector
The health sector was the second largest field represented, with jobs including:
- Dentists
- Laboratory Specialists
- Radiology Specialists
- Physical Therapy and Nursing
- Pharmacy
Notably, one medical center announced 6 radiology positions and 5 nursing positions at once, reflecting an expansion in private centers and a rising demand for specialized health personnel.
Increasing Jobs in Commercial Companies
The accounting field recorded a strong presence, through:
- Accountant
- Cost Accountant
- Cashier (up to 10 positions in a single advertisement)
It is noteworthy that the majority of these jobs are directed towards commercial and industrial companies in rapid expansion.
Sales and Customer Service... Highest Demand
A wide variety of jobs, the most prominent of which are:
- Sales Specialist (Medical/Technical/Food/Tourism)
- Customer Service Specialist
- Salespeople and Sales Representatives
Several establishments offered between 5 and 10 positions in a single advertisement, especially in the food and retail sector.
Information Technology... A Hiring Wave Accompanying Digital Transformation
Technology, educational, and health companies announced vacancies including:
- Software and Website Developer
- Technical Support and Network Technician
- Systems Management Specialist
- Sales of Technical and Communication Devices
The repetition of the "Software Developer" position in multiple advertisements reflects the continued growth of the tech sector in Riyadh.
Maintenance and Operations... The Largest Job Block This Week
The technical field ranks first in terms of the actual number of jobs:
- Electrician – one advertisement includes 30 positions
- Mechanical Technician
- Maintenance and Operation Technician for Devices
- Network Technician / Electronics Technician
- Maintenance Supervisor
This surge in technical jobs is linked to the expansion of logistical and operational projects within the capital.
Design, Decoration, and Graphics
Several creative jobs emerged, including:
- Graphic Designer
- Interior Design Technician
- Interior Architect
Law and Education
- Lawyer position within a specialized legal establishment.
- International schools announced 10 positions for teachers in the kindergarten stage.
What Distinguishes This Week's Hiring Wave?
- The number is huge and unusual (636 jobs).
- Diversity covering most specialties.
- Return of jobs that had been on hold for weeks.
- Some advertisements include very large numbers in a single specialty.
- Overlap of jobs between beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels makes them suitable for job seekers.
- The application process is easy through the "Jadarat" platform.