أطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد إنذاراً أحمر على محافظة جدة، توقع فيه هطول أمطار غزيرة اليوم (الجمعة) مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية وتساقط البرد وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج وصواعق رعدية، مشيراً إلى أن الحالة ستبدأ عند الـ10:00 صباحاً وحتى العاشرة مساءً.

بدورها دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، وضرورة البقاء في أماكن آمنة والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمُّع السيول والأودية وعدم السباحة فيها، والالتزام بالتعليمات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وذلك لهطول الأمطار الرعدية على معظم مناطق المملكة من الجمعة حتى الاثنين القادم.

وأوضحت أن منطقة مكة المكرمة ستتأثر بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تشمل العاصمة المقدسة وجدة ورابغ وخليص والطائف وميسان وأضم والعرضيات والكامل والجموم وبحرة والليث والقنفذة، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة تشمل تربة والمويه والخرمة، وستتأثر منطقة الرياض بأمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار لتشمل عفيف والزلفي والمجمعة وثادق وشقراء.

حسين القحطاني.

مؤشرات واضحة لاحتمالية هطول أمطار

وأشارت المديرية إلى أن مناطق المدينة المنورة، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، والقصيم، والشرقية، والباحة، وعسير، وجازان ستتأثر بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة تبوك.

وأكد المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني لـ«عكاظ» أن النموذج العددي السعودي يُظهر مؤشرات واضحة لاحتمالية هطول أمطار على معظم مناطق المملكة ابتداءً من اليوم (الجمعة) وحتى الاثنين القادم.

وأوضح أن التوقعات تشير إلى أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة تشمل عدداً من المناطق، وفق ما ورد في تقرير المركز الوطني للأرصاد.

و أوضح القحطاني أن مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وحائل ستكون من بين أكثر المناطق تأثراً بالأمطار الغزيرة المتوقعة، وفق القراءات الحديثة للنموذج العددي، داعياً الجميع إلى الاستفادة من الأجواء الممطرة والاستمتاع بها خلال نهاية الأسبوع، مع الالتزام بتنبيهات وتعليمات الجهات المختصة التي تتعامل ميدانياً مع الظواهر الجوية.

ونبه القحطاني إلى أهمية المتابعة الدقيقة لتقارير المركز الوطني للأرصاد عبر الموقع الرسمي، والوسائل الإعلامية، والقنوات المخصصة، وتطبيق «أنواء»، إضافة إلى النظام الآلي للإنذار المبكر.

وشدد على ضرورة اتخاذ الحيطة واتباع الإرشادات لضمان السلامة، متمنياً للجميع عطلة نهاية أسبوع سعيدة وآمنة.