The National Center of Meteorology has issued a red alert for Jeddah Governorate, predicting heavy rainfall today (Friday) accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, high waves, and thunderstorms. It indicated that the situation will begin at 10:00 AM and last until 10:00 PM.

For its part, the General Directorate of Civil Defense urged caution and the necessity of staying in safe places, avoiding areas prone to flooding and valleys, refraining from swimming in them, and adhering to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social media platforms, due to thunderstorms expected in most regions of the Kingdom from Friday until next Monday.

It clarified that the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains leading to flash floods and hail, as well as downbursts of wind stirring up dust and sand, affecting the holy capital, Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah, with light to moderate rains expected in Turbah, Al-Muwahe, and Al-Khurmah. The Riyadh region will experience light to moderate rains and downbursts of wind stirring up dust and sand, affecting Afif, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majma'ah, Thadiq, and Shuqra.

Clear Indicators of Possible Rainfall

The directorate pointed out that the regions of Al-Madinah, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, with light to moderate rains expected in the Tabuk region.

The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, confirmed to "Okaz" that the Saudi numerical model shows clear indicators of the possibility of rainfall in most regions of the Kingdom starting today (Friday) until next Monday.

He explained that forecasts indicate moderate to heavy rains covering several areas, according to the report from the National Center of Meteorology.

Al-Qahtani clarified that the Makkah, Al-Madinah, and Ha'il regions will be among the most affected by the expected heavy rains, based on the latest readings from the numerical model, urging everyone to take advantage of the rainy weather and enjoy it over the weekend while adhering to the alerts and instructions from the relevant authorities dealing with weather phenomena on the ground.

He emphasized the importance of closely following the reports from the National Center of Meteorology through the official website, media outlets, dedicated channels, and the "Anwa" application, in addition to the automated early warning system.

He stressed the need to take precautions and follow guidelines to ensure safety, wishing everyone a happy and safe weekend.